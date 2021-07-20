Global hardware wallet market stood at USD198.84 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10.12% by 2026

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hardware Wallet Market, By Connection Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105535/?utm_source=GNW





Global hardware wallet market can be segmented into connection type, distribution channel, end-user and region. On the basis of connection type, the global hardware wallet market can be divided as Near Field Communication, USB and Bluetooth, where the Near Field Communication segment accounted for the market share of 46.7% in 2020 due to its convenience and versability during any transfer processes. In terms of distribution channel, the global hardware wallet market is segmented into Online and Offline where the market share of the online segment is 52.17% due to its ease of delivery over a long distance while saving time.



The global hardware wallet market on the basis of end-user can diverge into Capital Market, BFSI (Excluding Capital Market), Real Estate, Mobile, Enterprise etc. The capital market sector has a market share of 49.14% which in turn is expected to enhance the market growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the proliferation in the market investments with the generation of significant revenue in the market.

Major players leading in global hardware wallet market are Ledger SAS, SatoshiLabs SRO, CoolBitX Technology Ltd., Shift Crypto AG, BitLox Limited, Coinkite Inc, KeepKey LLC, Penta Security Systems Inc., Sunmi Technology Co. Ltd, Ellipal Limited, etc. The companies operating in the market are focusing on higher security wallets, in-house manufacturing and expansion of sources to increase their shares in the market. Companies supplying hardware wallets are experiencing an exponential upsurge in the hardware wallet demands. With increasing number of people owning multiple cryptocurrencies, the demand for wallets is also increasing for the security and safe transaction processes.



The largest contributor to the global hardware wallet market is the North America region with a market share of 36.71% in 2020 owing to its legalization policies of cryptocurrencies. United States (US) is the largest contributing country in the region with 53.6% market share, followed by Canada and Mexico. South America and Middle East & Africa regions are growing at the highest rate due to increasing digitization and technological advancements with the launches of new in-house cryptocurrencies in the regions. The swiftly expanding demand for cryptocurrency during the pandemic has swayed the market for the hardware wallets constructively. Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are progressively making a transition from uncertain investment tools to payments. Specific awareness to payment habits and the financial life cycle has evolved as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more calls for dematerialization of payments.



