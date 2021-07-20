Global $281.32 Billion Digital Advertising Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the digital advertising market are Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Tencent, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter, and Sina.



The global digital market is expected to grow from $155.53 billion in 2020 to $179.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $281.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%.



The digital advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



In May 2019, LinkedIn acquired Drawbridge for $300 million to strengthen its marketing and advertising offerings. Drawbridge is a start-up headquartered in the USA and uses artificial intelligence technology for understanding its customers using machine learning. LinkedIn will now use this technology for its customers in reaching and understanding the target audience. LinkedIn, headquartered in the USA, is a social networking site that focuses on professional networking and career development.



The digital advertising market covered in this report is segmented by platform into mobile ad (in-app and mobile web); desktop ad; digital tv; others. It is also segmented by ad format into digital display ad (programmatic and non-programmatic transactions); internet paid search; social media; online video; others and by industrial vertical into media and entertainment; consumer goods & retail industry; banking, financial service & insurance; telecommunication & IT sector; travel industry; healthcare sector; manufacturing & supply chain; transportation and logistics; energy, power, and utilities; others.



Technological advancements such as AR (Augmented Reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience.



The internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market. Internet is extensively used for e-commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers. In addition to this, the growing popularity of self-service advertising platforms is also being the main contributor to the digital advertising market. Self-service advertising platforms are providing advertisers more convenience in the placement of their advertisements.

The ease of being able to set up and administer their campaigns without the inconvenience of dealing with human intermediaries draws advertisers' attention towards digital marketing. Therefore, an increase in the internet user base along with self-service platforms is driving the market.



The growing use of ad blockers is expected to hinder the global digital advertising market. Most internet users do not prefer ads as they are not interested in the ad content and block these ads.

According to the Global Ad Blocking Behavior report 2019 by Social Media Today LLC, among all internet users, around 30% now use ad blockers to cut down the interruptive and deceptive promotions that are seen online. This is becoming a constraint to the advertisers in reaching their audience and promoting their business. Therefore, the rise in the use of ad blockers is expected to limit the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Digital Advertising Market Characteristics



3. Digital Advertising Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Advertising



5. Digital Advertising Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Digital Advertising Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Digital Advertising Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Digital Advertising Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Digital Advertising Market, Segmentation by Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mobile Ad (In-APP and Mobile Web)

Desktop Ad

Digital TV

Others

6.2. Global Digital Advertising Market, Segmentation by Ad Format, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions)

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

6.3. Global Digital Advertising Market, Segmentation by Industrial Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

Telecommunication IT Sector

Travel Industry

Healthcare Sector

Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Transportation and Logistics

Energy, Power, and Utilities

Others

7. Digital Advertising Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Digital Advertising Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Digital Advertising Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Google Ads

Facebook

Alibaba

Amazon

Baidu

Tencent

Microsoft

Verizon

Twitter

Sina

LinkedIn Corporation

Yahoo! Inc.

Conversant

Dentsu Aegis Network

Accenture Interactive

PwC Digital Service

IBM iX

Web Net Creatives

iProspect

WebFX

Disruptive Advertising

Thrive Internet Marketing Agency

Topspot Internet Marketing

PBJ Marketing

Adster Creative

Boostability

97 Switch

Youtube

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiah07