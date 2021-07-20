Global High-performance Plastics in Industrial Applications, 2020-2027 - Investment in New Product Development to Accelerate the Transition to Industry 4.0/5.0

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Driving the Demand for High-performance Plastics in Industrial Applications, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyses the global market for HPP in industrial applications. HPPs are segmented into fluoropolymers, ether ketones, polyaryl sulfones (PAS) and polyphenylene sulfides (PPS).

Fluoropolymers considered in this study include poly tetraflouroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP). Fluoropolymers are further segmented by two end-use applications - chemical industries (including food and pharmaceuticals) and renewable energy/energy storage.

Ether ketones considered in this study include polyether ether ketone (PEEK), polyether ketone (PEK) and polyaryl ether ketone (PAEK). They are further classified by applications in renewable energy/ power and oil & gas (O&G)/chemical industries.

PAS considered in this study include polysulfone (PSU), polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) and polyethersulfone (PES).

Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on major regions and the competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the individual segment level. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound average growth rate (CAGR), with 2020 as the base year and the years 2021 to 2027 being the forecast period.

The study lists key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. It also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the growth and adoption of HPP, with price variations and factors that affect the prices of different HPPs. To assess the current size of the market for HPPs in industrial applications, factors such as end-use sector growth, substitution potential, political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends have been taken into consideration.

These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The impact of digitalization and its effects on the manufacturing sector, and its subsequent role in the adoption of HPPs, is analyzed. The influence of the Industry 4.0/5.0 megatrend on the adoption of HPPs is also considered.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the High-Performance Plastics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, HPP Market in Industrial Applications

HPP Market in Industrial Applications, Scope of Analysis

Market Definitions, Geographic Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors for HPP in Industrial Applications

Key Growth Metrics for HPP in Industrial Applications

Value Chain Analysis, HPP in Industrial Applications

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, HPP in Industrial Applications

Revenue Forecast by HPP Chemistry, HPP in Industrial Applications

Revenue Forecast Analysis, HPP in Industrial Applications

Revenue Forecast by Region, HPP in Industrial Applications

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, HPP in Industrial Applications

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fluoropolymers

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Fluoropolymers in Corrosion Control Applications

Key Growth Metrics for Fluoropolymers

Growth Drivers for Fluoropolymers

Growth Driver Analysis for Fluoropolymers

Growth Restraints for Fluoropolymers

Growth Restraint Analysis for Fluoropolymers

Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Fluoropolymers

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Fluoropolymers

Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Fluoropolymers

Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry, Fluoropolymers

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis, Fluoropolymers

Revenue Forecast by Region, Fluoropolymers

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Fluoropolymers

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Fluoropolymers

Competitive Environment, Fluoropolymers

Revenue Share, Fluoropolymers

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Ether Ketones

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Ether Ketones

Growth Drivers for Ether Ketones

Growth Driver Analysis for Ether Ketones

Growth Restraints for Ether Ketones

Growth Restraint Analysis for Ether Ketones

Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Ether Ketones

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Ether Ketones

Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Ether Ketones

Volume Shipment Forecast by Industry, Ether Ketones

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Ether Ketones

Revenue Forecast by Region, Ether Ketones

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Ether Ketones

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Ether Ketones

Competitive Environment, Ether Ketones

Revenue Share, Ether Ketones

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Polyarylsulfones (PAS)

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Polyarylsulfones

Growth Drivers for Polyarylsulfones

Growth Driver Analysis for Polyarylsulfones

Growth Restraints for Polyarylsulfones

Growth Restraint Analysis for Polyarylsulfones

Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Polyarylsulfones

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Polyarylsulfones

Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry, Polyarylsulfones

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Polyarylsulfones

Revenue Forecast by Region, Polyarylsulfones

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Polyarylsulfones

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Polyarylsulfones

Competitive Environment, Polyarylsulfones

Revenue Share, Polyarylsulfones

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Polyphenylene Sulfide

Growth Drivers for Polyphenylene Sulfide

Growth Driver Analysis for Polyphenylene Sulfide

Growth Restraints for Polyphenylene Sulfide

Growth Restraint Analysis for Polyphenylene Sulfide

Pricing Trends and Forecast Assumptions, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Revenue Forecast by Region, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Competitive Environment, Polyphenylene Sulfide

Revenue Share, Polyphenylene Sulfide

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, HPP in Industrial Applications

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Protection of Manufacturing Equipment for Increased Production Efficiency, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in New Product Development to Accelerate the Transition to Industry 4.0/5.0, 2020

8. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer





Companies Mentioned





Arkema

BASF

Celanese

Chemours

Daikin

DIC

Dongyue

Dyneon

Evonik

Gharda

Kureha/Fortron

Solvay

Sumitomo

Teijin/SK

Toray

Victrex





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jongj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.