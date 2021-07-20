Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Analysis, Revenue, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ” pharmacy benefit management market ” size is set to expand at a notable pace in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing efforts by creative enterprises to lower prescription drug prices, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service (Specialty Pharmacy Services, Benefit Plan Design & Administration, Pharmacy Claims Processing, Formulary Management, Others), By Service Providers (Insurance Companies, Retail Pharmacies, Standalone PBMs) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027”. With prescription drugs becoming unaffordable without insurance cover, certain companies have been coming up with novel mechanisms to reduce medication costs and enhance price transparency of drugs.

For example, GoodRx partners with PBMs and offers discounts through its coupons to people with no insurance and those with high deductible plans. Users can compare the price they would pay for a medication with a GoodRx coupon and the price offered by their insurance plan. Another emerging company in this space is Blink Health, which facilitates the purchase of low-cost generic drugs online and provides free pickup from local stores or free home delivery. Several other entities are slowly expanding their presence in this domain by collaborating with pharmacy benefit management companies and improving accessibility and affordability of costly medications.





Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Highlights:

The development scope, feasibility study, Pharmacy Benefit Management market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





Booming Sales of Leading PBMs amid COVID-19 to Bolster Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented health crisis, exerting tremendous strain of healthcare systems around the world. The pharmacy benefit management market growth is getting accelerated amid this crisis as the demand for low-cost medications and comprehensive insurance plans has heightened worldwide. Some of the leading PBMs and health coverage companies in this market have been reporting staggering sales, with people stocking up medications to deal lockdowns and movement restrictions.

For example, CVS Health Corp’s profits in the first quarter of 2020 spiked 41% as its same-store sales skyrocketed during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, Cigna’s pharmacy benefit management unit, Express Scripts, reported a 20% rise in revenues in the third quarter of 2020, reaching USD 29.83 billion. The coronavirus has, therefore, generated wide opportunities for players in this market, with PBMs playing an important role in ensuring access to critical medication for patients.

Quick Adoption of Advanced Healthcare Technologies to Boost the North America Market

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the pharmacy benefit management market share in the foreseeable future due to the eager adoption of innovative healthcare technologies and platforms by doctors and patients alike in the region. In addition, the demand for prescription drugs is high in the US owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. In Europe, the main market drivers are strong per capita health expenditure, robust healthcare IT infrastructure, and a comprehensive insurance ecosystem. On the other hand, in Asia Pacific, rising uptake of advanced health technologies is expected to propel the regional market.





Introduction of Innovative Products to Electrify Market Competition

To gain a decisive edge in the competitive milieu of this market, key players are regularly introducing new and exciting products. Through these innovations, companies are able to diversify their portfolios and adding new customers to their existing clientele. Moreover, the new products are also allowing market leaders to deepen their footprint and expand their global horizons.

Industry Development:

January 2020: RxSense announced the release of RxIQ, its analytics solution designed to enhance its enterprise pharmacy benefit management platform, RxAgile. RxAgile provides PBMs and health plan managers with a cloud-based platform that can be customized as per client needs.





List of Key Players Covered in the Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report:

MedImpact

Centene Corporation

OptumRx, Inc.

CVS Health

CIGNA

Anthem, Inc.

Express Scripts





Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Segmentation :

By Service

Specialty Pharmacy Services

Benefit Plan Design & Administration

Pharmacy Claims Processing

Formulary Management

Others

By Service Providers

Insurance Companies

Retail Pharmacies

Standalone PBMs

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global pharmacy benefit management (PBM) Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.





