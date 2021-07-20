Outlook on the Learning Management System Global Market to 2026 - by Component, Function, Delivery Mode, Deployment, User Type and Geography

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Learning Management System Market (2021-2026) by Component, Function, Delivery Mode, Deployment, User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Learning Management System Market is estimated to be $13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.8%.



The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of schools, colleges, and universities across the Globe. Hence, the situation is rapidly transforming the education ecosystem. This has surged the demand for LMS software solutions and other online teaching techniques amongst the educational institutions and students. The key features of LMS include Artificial Intelligence, Automated Admin Tasks, Platform Consolidation, Personalized Learning Paths, Instinctive User Interface, Course Management, Certifications and Retraining, Course and Catalog Management, etc.



The major growth drivers for the market are increasing the adoption of e-Learning platforms, Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD), growing inclination towards cloud deployment model, growing usage of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) in LMS. The market is expected to witness development in the coming years due to an increase in expenditure on IoT technology by several Governments.



However, low motivation and engagement to adopt LMS solutions may restrain the market growth. LMS companies are facing challenges related to less spending on non-essential items by organizations.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning

Growing Inclination Toward BYOD Policy and Enterprise Mobility

Extensive Government Initiatives for Growth of LMS

Growing Use of AI and ML in LMS

Increasing Significance of Elearning in Corporate and Academic Setups

Restraints

Low Motivation and Engagement to Adopt LMS Solutions

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors

Rise in Cloud Adoption among Organizations and Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based LMS Solutions

Rapid Demand for Collaborative Learning in LMS to Provide Opportunities for Trainees.

Challenges

Lack of Technical Support Post-Implementation of LMS

Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors

Segments Covered



Based on the Component, the Service Segment is expected to be the largest growing segment while the solution segment expects moderate growth. In this technological era, Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) platforms support the infrastructure of learning management platforms. The support services are expected to grow as they include administration, performance management, and content management.



Based on Delivery mode, Distance Learning commanded the largest size in the Learning Management System Market. Colleges and Universities are offering distance learning programs to cater to all demographics, irrespective of location. The flexibility of learning is the major factor of distance learning in the LMS market. It simplifies the process for both trainers and learners by making it easy to deliver, create, and learn course content.



Based on Deployment, the LMS market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud Deployment. The Cloud deployment type is estimated to constitute the largest market share. The Cloud deployed LMS is hosted over the internet connection, and end-users can log into the service provider's site. The teachers or trainers upload course content, create new courses, and can interact with the students conveniently. The cloud deployment is preferred for its features like enhanced securities, customizable, lower set up cost, accessibility, etc.



Based on User Type, the Academic user type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The academic user type is further divided into K-12 and Higher Education where the Higher education sub-segment is dominating over K-12. An increase in demand for web-based learning among institutions, schools, universities are expected to favor market growth.



Based on Region, North America holds the maximum market share. The rise of EdTech activities across the United States has dominated the market. The increased Government spending on technology would escalate market growth. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to become an emerging market in the forecast period because of the rising awareness about online education and surge in the adoption of digital technology.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Blackboard Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Epignosis LLC (Talentlms), John Wiley& Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jzero Solutions, Saba Software, Inc., SAP SE, Sumtotal Systems, LLC, Crossknowledge, Docebo, Pearson, Ispring Solutions, Lattitude CG, Cypher Learning, Mindscroll LMS and LOOOP.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance Score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Learning Management System Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Global Learning Management System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting Services

6.3.2 Implementation Services

6.3.3 Support Services



7. Global Learning Management System Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Administration

7.3 Content Management

7.4 Performance Management



8. Global Learning Management System Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distance Learning

8.3 Instructor-Led Training

8.4 Blended Learning



9. Global Learning Management System Market, By Deployment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premise Deployment

9.3 Cloud Deployment



10. Global Learning Management System Market, By User Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academic

10.2.1 K-12

10.2.2 Higher Education

10.3 Corporate

10.3.1 Software and Technology

10.3.2 Healthcare

10.3.3 Retail

10.3.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3.5 Manufacturing

10.3.6 Government and Defence

10.3.7 Telecom

10.3.8 Others



11. Global Learning Management System Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 South America

11.3.1 Brazil

11.3.2 Argentina

11.4 Europe

11.4.1 UK

11.4.2 France

11.4.3 Germany

11.4.4 Italy

11.4.5 Spain

11.4.6 Rest of Europe

11.5 Asia-Pacific

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 Japan

11.5.3 India

11.5.4 Indonesia

11.5.5 Malaysia

11.5.6 South Korea

11.5.7 Australia

11.5.8 Russia

11.5.9 Rest of APAC

11.6 Rest of the World

11.6.1 Qatar

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 United Arab Emirates

11.6.5 Latin America



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

12.3.4 Investments & Fundings



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Blackboard Inc.

13.2 Callidus Software Inc.

13.3 Epignosis LLC (Talentlms)

13.4 John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

13.5 Oracle Corporation

13.6 Jzero Solutions Ltd

13.7 Paradiso Solutions

13.8 Saba Software, Inc.

13.9 SAP SE

13.10 Sumtotal Systems, LLC

13.11 Crossknowledge

13.12 Docebo

13.13 Pearson

13.14 Ispring Solutions

13.15 Lattitude CG

13.16 Cypher Learning

13.17 Mindscroll LMS

13.18 LOOOP



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xi6d2w