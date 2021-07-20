New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type, By Vaccine Type, By Product Type, By Route of Administration, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916903/?utm_source=GNW



Global coronavirus vaccine market is expected to grow at a robust rate in value terms to reach USD91325.46 million by the end of 2021. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses belonging to the coronaviridae family that can affect both mammals and birds. The common symptoms include mild illness such as common cold, respiratory tract infections, among others.



The ongoing pandemic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans.The disease usually spreads from the saliva droplets of the infected person or the nose discharges of the infected person when they cough or sneeze.



The first case of the disease was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and since then, it has spread to various parts of the world infecting millions. As of 23rd May 2021, coronavirus has affected more than 200 countries with the total number of coronavirus cases reaching 168,032,098 out of which 149,371,973 have recovered and around 3,488,577 people have succumbed to the disease.



Global coronavirus vaccine market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period.The global coronavirus vaccine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of this disease across different parts of the globe.



This has increased the need to protect the world from the virus, thereby increased sales of coronavirus vaccine through 2026.Furthermore, increasing research and development activities by various pharmaceutical & biotechnology players for the development of potential vaccines is anticipated to foster the market growth.



According to WHO, there are more than 70 coronavirus vaccines under development by different companies and organizations.



Currently, mRNA-based vaccine named Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (mRNA-1273), adenovirus-based vaccine named COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (AZD1222) also known as Covishield in India and Sputnik V which constitutes recombinant adenovirus vaccine which is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute, Russia are being used for vaccination among adults. The vaccine developed by Moderna, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC are leading the race and is currently administered to entire population. T-COVIDTM, AdCOVID and COVI-VAC are intranasal COVID-19 vaccines which are under pre-clinical and phase 1 trials.



The global coronavirus vaccine market is segmented based on infection type, vaccine type, product type, route of administration, patient type, end user, company, and region.Based on infection type, the market can be categorized into SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV.



The SARS-CoV-2 segment is expected to dominate the market since this infection or virus is the primary cause of the pandemic.



Regionally, the global coronavirus vaccine market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall coronavirus vaccine market.



Major players operating in the global coronavirus vaccine market include Moderna, Inc., Johnson & Johnson SA, Pfizer Inc., Sinopharm Group Company Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, are the leading companies and Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd., Bharat Biotech International Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novavax, Inc., Airway Therapeutics, Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., CanSino Biologics Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Eubiologics Co. Ltd., United Biomedical Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., CureVac N.V., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



