Global Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Market, By Product, By Neoantigen Type, By Route of Administration, By Cell, By Technology, By Delivery Mechanism, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global neoantigen cancer vaccine market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 54.18% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD1754.44 million by 2026. The key factors responsible for the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market include rapid innovations in technology as well as infrastructural developments in healthcare sector. Additionally, growing investments by the governing bodies and healthcare providers is another major factor that is anticipated to boost the growth of neoantigen cancer vaccine market across the globe in the coming years.

The global neoantigen cancer vaccine market is segmented based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, region, and company.Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, transdermal and others.



Out of which, the intravenous segment is expected to dominate the market through 2026 and intramuscular is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period.This growth can be accredited to quick response as well as to the fact that drug dosage can be controlled easily.



Along with that, intramuscular injections can be used rather than intravenous because some drugs cause irritation to veins when injected intravenously. This is expected to result in high growth of intramuscular route of administration segment in the coming years.

The application segment is further segregated into lung, melanoma, gastrointestinal, brain cancer, and others.The lung cancer segment is going to dominate the market in the forecast period as the neoantigen based immunotherapy of OSE Immunotherapeutics, which is in development for the Tedopi (OSE2101) neoantigen cancer vaccine is expected to launch in 2022.



Tedopi (OSE2101), is used in the treatment of HLA-A2+ Lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Currently, the vaccine is in phase III stage of clinical development.

Regionally, Asia Pacific neoantigen cancer vaccine market is expected to be the leading region over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence and incidence of cancer cases including lung cancer, melanoma, gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer and other solid tumor indications.

Major players operating in the global neoantigen cancer vaccine market include OSE Immunotherapeutics SA, Gritstone bio, Inc., BioNTech SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Moderna Inc., Avidea Technologies, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Vaccibody AS, Agenus Inc., Novogene Co., Ltd., ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd., Vaximm AG, Medigene AG, Genocea Biosciences Inc., Advaxis, Inc., Nouscom AG, among others are the leading players operating in global neoantigen cancer vaccine market. The companies operating in the market across the globe are focusing more towards expanding their share in the market.



Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2026



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.

• To classify and forecast global neoantigen cancer vaccine market based on product, neoantigen type, route of administration, cell, technology, delivery mechanism, application, company and regional distribution from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global neoantigen cancer vaccine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Neoantigen cancer vaccine manufacturers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to neoantigen cancer vaccine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global neoantigen cancer vaccine market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

