Diabetic Nephropathy Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Analysis, Forecast Report

Pune, India, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing prevalence of diabetes around the world is expected to spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Calcium channel blockers, Diuretics), By Disease Type (Class I - Glomerular basement membrane thickening, Class II - mesangial expansion, mild or severe, Class III - nodular sclerosis, Class IV - advanced diabetic glomerulosclerosis) By Distribution Channels (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the surge in cardiovascular patients is predicted to contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Key Development:

September 2019: The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for a new indication for INVOKANA (canagliflozin) to reduce the risk of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), worsening of kidney function, cardiovascular (CV) death, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes and diabetic kidney disease (nephropathy)





Developing Healthcare Infrastructure to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the diabetic nephropathy market size is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market owing to the prevalence of diabetes. The rising technological advancement in diagnostic imaging and increasing healthcare awareness and monitoring is along with early diagnosis are factors expected to aid expansion in the region.

For instance, the National Kidney Disease Education Program (NKDEP) is organized by the US government for creating awareness regarding kidney diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population and developing healthcare infrastructure. The rising government support and healthcare expenditure is expected to stimulate healthy growth of the market.





Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases to Aid Market Expansion

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and others is expected to enable speedy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing cases of obesity and cardiovascular diseases in patients are predicted to foster the healthy growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes in geriatric patients is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

As per the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012. Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO also estimates that diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in 2016.





Similarly, the growing cases of heart diseases are expected to bode well for the market. According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation. Additionally, the increasing research and development activities related to drug discovery minimally invasive techniques, and combination therapies by key players is predicted to create lucrative business opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled professionals in emerging nations is predicted to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, stringent regulations along with lengthy drug approval processes is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Diabetic Nephropathy Market:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott, Pfizer Inc.

Siemens, Novartis AG

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Bayer AG

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Renata Limited, and others.





