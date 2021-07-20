Canadians get a Little Victory with Hayley Elsaesser’s new summer collection

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Canadian cannabis beverage brand Little Victory announced the release of its new summer capsule collection, created in collaboration with local Toronto fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser.

Inspired by the brand’s philosophy of celebrating life’s little victories, the launch comes at a time when Canadians are excited to be back outdoors, having experienced strict lockdown measures this year. The Little Victory collection acts as a playful reminder for Canadians to have fun and celebrate a little this summer.

“I love the idea of taking a moment to celebrate the small things in life and using this as a source of inspiration when designing the collection,” said Hayley Elsaesser. “All pieces feature bright and bold prints, as I wanted to show Canadians that they can dress up to celebrate a little every day, rather than having to wait for a special occasion to do so.”

The size-inclusive capsule is available for adults in sizes XS to XXL and offers a range of clothing items and accessories, most of which are gender neutral. Made to wear at any outdoor summer occasion, these items include bucket hats, crewneck sweaters, shorts, t-shirts, tote bags, and insulated fanny packs.

“We’re always listening to our consumers, and highly value the input that comes from the online Little Victory community,” said Chaman Sandhu, Marketing & Digital Lead at Truss Beverage Co. “The collection with Hayley Elsaesser is a direct result of this feedback, and we’re so excited to share it with Canadians to help them celebrate their own little victories in style this summer.”

Staying true to Elsaesser’s colourful signature style, the Little Victory collection features summer-inspired prints of fruit and botanicals to add a pop of fun into one’s seasonal wardrobe. All items will be available for eligible Canadians of legal age to purchase exclusively on hayleyelsaesser.com/pages/littlevictory, as early as Tuesday, July 20. Canadians of legal age can also follow Little Victory on Instagram at @littlevictorybeverages.

To learn more about new collection item drops, which are set to release later this summer. To learn more about Little Victory and where to purchase beverage products per region, consumers of legal age can visit TrussBeverages.com/little-victory.

About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between Molson Coors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. Produced through Truss/HEXO Cannabis-Infused Beverages, a division of HEXO, the Truss portfolio will have a range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions.

About Hayley Elsaesser

Hayley studied in Australia and graduated with honours in Fine Arts Fashion. She was selected along with 11 other fashion graduates from across the country to participate in the L’Oreal Graduate Showcase at Melbourne Fashion Week. After overwhelmingly positive feedback from the media and public alike, Hayley’s brand was born.From the get-go Hayley has drawn influence from popular culture and has used elements from music, film, literature, and childhood nostalgia to design all her prints from scratch. Her pieces offer a bold, fresh take on clean and timeless wardrobe staples and allow her customers to stand out in a crowd and express themselves through her clothing. Drawing from her humble upbringing with a single working mom, Hayley’s designs are a tongue-in-cheek rebellion against the status quo.

