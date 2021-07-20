University Carlos III de Madrid and Engageli Announce Strategic Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), a leading Spanish institution, and Engageli, a purpose-built digital learning platform designed to provide superior learning experiences, today announced a strategic partnership. With this partnership, Engageli will reach more than 10,000 students and hundreds of faculty and staff in the upcoming academic year, providing them with the tools and technology to create dynamic, quality learning experiences.



UC3M will leverage Engageli across a variety of core courses focused on foundational skill building, such as Digital Literacy and Digital Numeracy, among others. The partnership with Engageli will allow UC3M to achieve its broader objective: to drive active learning across all types of learning modalities, whether fully online, hybrid, synchronous or asynchronous.

“Students are increasingly opting for taking some courses through digital platforms. Digital education levels the playing field for many students, and it’s here to stay. In the digital classroom, there is no back row,” said Juan Romo Urroz, Rector of UC3M. “As we navigate this new world, we need solutions that bring students together, foster collaborative learning and that enable our faculty to deliver flexible, impactful experiences. Engageli is helping us achieve this.”

“Engageli is revolutionizing digital learning,” said Carlos Delgado Kloos, Vice President for Strategy and Digital Education at UC3M. “We want to provide our students with access to high quality learning experiences, and Engageli’s unique platform is making that possible. We are thrilled to partner with Engageli as we shape the future of education.”

UC3M is a Spanish public university recognized for its teaching and research in Europe and around the world. In addition to its academic excellence, UC3M is a leading innovator in education, working alongside top edtech companies such as Khan Academy and edX to enhance learning experiences. UC3M also hosts several top-industry conferences, including EMOOCs and Open Education Week.

“UC3M is highly committed to effective modern teaching and learning experiences,” said Dan Avida, CEO of Engageli. “We’re honored to partner with such forward-thinking leadership and faculty that values innovating in teaching and reimagining what is possible when it comes to student learning outcomes.”

Engageli was built from the ground up by educators to offer an engaging, collaborative and inclusive platform that supports modern pedagogical best practices that drive student success. Its many features include flexible table groups, student note-taking, Q&A, chat functions, and student-instructor feedback loops, all designed to enhance the digital teaching and learning experience.

