Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Industry Report 2021: U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market to Reach $312.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment estimated at US$256.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$312.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$117.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $63.7 Billion by 2026

Transformers can be either integrated in compact substations or free-standing; pad, platform, ground, pole-mounted, and should exhibit high performance thermally, magnetically and electrically. Transformers need to be designed in such a way that they are easy to handle, install, lift, and transport. The Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.8 Billion in the year 2021.

The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$63.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$74.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Major developments occurring in power transmission and distribution (T&D) systems across the world include electrification of transportation and heating for long term reduction of carbon emissions; decentralization through distributed generation, storage, and demand response; and digitization through the integration of smart sensor, smart meters, connected devices, Internet of Things (IoT), and other digital network technology systems and solutions.

Future electricity grids and the T&D networks will evolve to become smarter, more decentralized, and more connected offering myriad benefits in terms of increased reliability, security, environmental sustainability, and asset utilization in addition to enabling more control, real-time optimization of consumption and production, fewer carbon emissions, greater choice, seamless interaction with customers, always-on connection, higher transparency, better reliability, and security, among other benefits.

Transformers Segment to Reach $56.1 Billion by 2026

In the global Transformers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Drivers and Challenges in Brief

Growing Demand for New-Age Power Transformers Offering Greater Reliability, Efficiency, Resilience, and Durability Drive Healthy Market Growth

Self-Cooling Transformers from ABB

An Ester Fluid-based Phase Shifting Power Transformer by Siemens

Hybrid Power Transformers Technology

Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Power Transformers

Innovative Alternative Fluids

Design Innovation in Large Power Transformers

Dryformers by ABB

Superconductor Based Power Transformers

HTS Transformers: Energy Efficient, Lightweight, and Small Sized

Gas-Insulated Power Transformers

Future for Gas-Insulated Transformers Appears Bright

IEC Standards for Gas-Insulated Transformers

Powerformer: A Superior Replacement for Step-Up Transformer

Innovative On-load Tap Changers (OLTCs) Improves Reliability and Safety

Global T&D Vision of Increasing Renewable Energy in Power Systems Benefit Market Prospects for T&D Equipment

Rising Utility Investments in Power T&D Infrastructure for Transitioning to the Smart Grid Standard Drive Market Adoption

Power Infrastructure to Experience Considerable Transformation Driven by Technology Innovations

Novel Hardware Components Set to Emerge

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

Microgrids: Critically Important in Fulfilling Domestic Demand, Improving Reliability, and Enabling Local Control

Smart Power Distribution Gains Momentum

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes over Traditional Transformers Drive Strong Demand for Smart Transformers

Smart Transformers for Smarter Power Transmission and Distribution

Growing Need to Curtail Energy Loss and Achieve Energy Savings Drive Demand for Distribution Transformers

Huge Savings Potential of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Key Barriers to Adoption of Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

The Integrated Policy Approach for Transition to Higher Efficiency Distribution Transformers

Efforts for Making Energy Performance of Distribution Transformers More Visible

Universal Adoption of MEPS Needed for More Savings

Economic Incentives Encourage Distribution Networks to Adopt Higher Efficiency Transformers

Need for Policy Frameworks

Public Policies Concerning Transformers at the Product, Utility and Market Levels

Switchgears: The Dominant Product Category Continue to Witness Growing Demand

Technological Breakthroughs Support Switchgears Growth

Upgrade of Obsolete Systems to Spur Demand for Switchgears

Switchgear Equipment to Benefit from Recovery in Residential and Commercial Construction

Energy Storage Set to Disrupt Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

Evolving Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Highly Capable Power T&D Networks

Growing Threat of Global Warming Stokes Demand for Green Distribution Transformers

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Green Transformer Program Supports Environmental Protection

Benefits of Low-Loss Transformers

Transformers Going Green, Ester Used for Insulation Purposes

Advantages of Natural Ester Fluid

Natural Ester Fluid-Based Amorphous Transformers

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion

New Infrastructure, Upgrade, and Expansion Projects in Developing Countries Offer Immense Growth Potential

Rural Electrification Drive in Developing Countries Promote Growth

Aging Power T&D Infrastructure Underscores Need for Replacement and Upgrades in Developed Markets

Stabilizing Regulatory Environment Augurs Well for the Market

Proposed/Approved Standards for Transformers in Select Countries

Innovations and Advancements

IoT Technologies for Power Transmission

Wireless Power Transmission

High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines

Significance of Extra High Voltage (EHV)

EHV-Related Issues and Solutions

High Voltage Transmission Deployment Gain Traction

Overhead Lines (OHLs)

Ultra-HVDC Transmission Lines

HVDC Transmission Lines for Transmitting Renewable Energy to Remote Places

Intelligent Transformer Substations

Intelligent Solutions for Distribution Grids

Advanced Design

Adoption of Regulated Distribution Transformers

Notable Smart Transformer Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

ABB Kuhlman (USA)

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S (Turkey)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG) (India)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (India)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

GE Grid Solutions, LLC (USA)

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc. (Canada)

Howard Industries, Inc. (USA)

Hubbell Incorporated (USA)

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Imefy Group (Spain)

JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd. (JSHP) (China)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

KONCAR - Elektroindustrija d.d. (Croatia)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (USA)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Bemag Transformer (Canada)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

Regal Beloit Corporation (USA)

S&C Electric Company Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric S.E. (France)

SGB-SMIT Group (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (USA)

TBEA Co., Ltd. (China)

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan)

Wilson Power Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd. (Australia)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lj0kle