Global Water Softeners Market, By Type, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2030

Global water softeners market stood at USD3190.06 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6.14% until 2030. Water softener is a mechanical appliance or system, which is used to eliminate hardness from hard water by removal of minerals such as calcium and magnesium and other metal ions such as iron. Prevention of lime scaling in water systems is the prime reason for the removal of hardness from water as it causes reduced performance as well as damage to the machinery and equipment. Water softening system is majorly installed at the point of entry (PoE) of water sources in various units.



Global water softeners market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness pertaining to health hazards caused by hard water across the globe.In addition to this, rising demand for soft water owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization are proving to be the driving forces for the market growth.



However, high maintenance cost is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period. On the flip side, increasing research and development activities and development of newer more efficient water softeners are likely to provide potential growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period.



The water softeners market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for soft water from municipalities and industries.Increasing investments in the industrial sector further boost the market growth.



However, alternative water treatment method has had a negative impact on the water softener market growth. On the other hand, emerging economies are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the water softeners market.



Based on type, the market can be segmented into Salt Based & Template Assisted Crystallization (TAC), where Salt Based accounted for the larger share in the market, owing to high efficacy in removing all minerals that make water hard.Salt-based water softeners have a resin bed which is responsible for filtering the water through exchanging hard minerals for sodium particles.



The rise in use of salt-based water softeners in residential application drives the growth of the salt-based water softener market.



Based on end use, the market can be bifurcated into residential, commercial & industrial.The residential segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of volume share over the forecast period owing to its larger consumer base.



The higher price point of the commercial water softeners is expected to witness substantial value share over the global water softeners market.

Based on region, North America accounts for the major share in the global water softeners market due to growth in the industrial sector which is the major reason for increase in water demand.Prevalence of water-borne diseases in this region is also generating the demand for water softeners.



In addition, environmental obligations regarding the use of clean water, water recycling, and reuse also drives the North America water softeners market.



Some of the major players in the global water softeners market include Pentair plc, Culligan International Company, A.O. Smith Corporation, Canature Health Technology Group Co., Ltd., BWT Holding GmbH, Kinetico Incorporated, Whirlpool Corporation, Axel Johnson Inc., Marlo, Incorporated, GE Appliances, Eco Water Systems LLC. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



