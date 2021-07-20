Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by the Year 2027 - New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial and Military Flight Simulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market to Reach US$8.1 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Flight Training Devices (FTD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flight Mission Simulators (FMS) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Commercial and Military Flight Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Fixed Base Simulators (FBS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$774.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Commercial and Military Flight Simulation

Historical Perspective

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak: A Brief Note on Impact Assessment of Flight Simulation Market

Flight Training Devices (FTD): The Largest Segment

Full Flight Simulators Remain Relevant

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Surging Demand for Flight Training Services

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

L3Harris and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 88 Featured)

Alsim Flight Training Solutions

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

CAE, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

ELITE Simulation Solutions

FlightSafety International, Inc.

FRASCA International, Inc.

HAVELSAN A.S.

L3 Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

TRU Simulation + Training Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Advancements Instigate Robust Market Momentum

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

Select Technology Innovations

A Note on Importance of Flight Simulator Evaluation

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

UNITED STATES

North American Simulation Solutions Market

Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady Growth Prospects

Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military Sector

US Air Force's New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and Directed Energy Weapons

Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber-Electromagnetic Activities

Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches

Importance of M&S for NATO

Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process

FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs

An Overview of the 2001 ATSA

Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture

Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend

Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost

CANADA

JAPAN



CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN



RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



