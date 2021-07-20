Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$5 Billion by 2027 - DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 69.1% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$608.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Deep Packet Inspection (DPI): A Prelude
- Steady Growth Projected for DPI Market
- The Economics of DPI Widen the Business Prospects
- DPI Scores Over Traditional SPI Firewall
- SPI Vs. DPI: Compatibility with Various Network and Digital Concepts
- Standalone DPI: The Major Product Type
- Integrated DPI Poised to Exhibit Faster Growth
- Developing Regions Drive Market Growth
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of DPI Market
- Key Technical Limitations of DPI
- Net Neutrality: The 'Red Hot Button' Issue for DPI
- Privacy Concerns with DPI
- Competitive Scenario
- DPI Building Blocks Vendors on the Rise
- Cisco Witnesses Decline in Market Share
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Use Case Across Wide Range of Applications Sustains Momentum in DPI Market
- Escalating Bandwidth Management Needs Trigger Widespread Adoption of DPI
- Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth
- Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
- High Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets
- Faster Broadband Speeds
- Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
- IP Video: The Widely Used High-Bandwidth Application
- DPI Deployments Soar amid Growing Emphasis on Network Security
- DPI: A Key Enabler of Application Visibility in SIEM/SIM Systems
- IoT Security: The New Growth Area for DPI
- Established Role of DPI in Network Functions Virtualization Widens Business Prospects
- DPI Comes to the Fore to Augment Network Packet Broker Functionality
- DPI Holds Immense Potential to be a Vital Cog in AI-Driven Networks
- Established Image in Key End-Use Verticals: Primary Market Driver
- ISPs: Major End-Users of DPI Technology
- DPI Offers ISPs with Application-Aware Traffic Management to Enhance QoS
- DPI: A Key Tool for Content Optimization in ISP Network
- ISPs Prioritize DPI in Traffic Filtering for Regulatory Compliance
- DPI Finds Favor in Copyright Protection
- ISPs Leverage DPI in User-Configurable Disablement of Applications
- ISPs Incline towards DPI for Usage-Based Charging
- DPI Streamlines ISP Data Offloading
- Targeted Advertising with DPI
- ISPs Rely on DPI for Network & Subscriber Analytics
- DPI Emerges as Key Enabler of Application-Centric Mobile Networks
- Government Sector: The Fastest Growing End-User Segment
- Growing Bandwidth Needs of Enterprises Bode Well for DPI
- Enterprises Seek DPI Capability to Streamline Bandwidth Allocation
- Educational Institutions Rely on DPI for Bandwidth Management
- The United States: Prime Consumer of DPI Technology
- American ISPs Leverage DPI to Improve Network Performance
- Federal Agencies Deploy DPI for Internet Surveillance & Censorship
- A Review of the Comcast Case and Latest FCC Rules
- DPI Regulations in Canada
- Chinese Government Deploys DPI Engine for Internet Censorship
- Net Neutrality and DPI in Europe
- DPI Adoption in the UK: Practices and Concerns
- DPI in Russia: An Overview
- Asia-Pacific: A Major Consumer of DPI
- Iran & Egypt Leverage DPI to Oversee Internet Communication
