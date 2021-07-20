Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027 - COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for VPNs

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Network (VPN) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Private Network (VPN) estimated at US$35.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.
IP Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR
In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)
- VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in Remote Work and WFM Culture
- An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
- Types of VPNs
- Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects & Outlook
- Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
- MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
- Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
- Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
- BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
- VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
- Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption of VPNs
- Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical to Prevent Hacks
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
- VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
- With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among Enterprises
- Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase in VPN Adoption
- VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
- With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19 Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of VPNs
- A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
- Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
- Popular Android VPNs
- Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
- Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise Investments into Networking Solutions
- Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among Consumers
- Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
- OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
- Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
- Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on the Rise
- Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
- Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in Certain Nations Impede Market Growth
- VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
- Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- VPN Usage Picks Up During COVID-19 Pandemic
CANADA
JAPAN
- Market Overview
- An Overview of Prominent VPN Providers in Japan
CHINA
- China's 'Great Firewall' Augments Demand for VPN
- Hong Kong: Enactment of New National Security Law Spurs Interest in VPN Services
EUROPE
- Mobile VPN Gains Traction
- Cloud Migration and Multi-site Connectivity Sustain Demand for MPLS VPN Solutions
- Competitive Landscape
- A Peek into Select Popular VPN Services in Europe
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
- COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Adoption of VPNs in India
- Relaxed VPN Norms for IT and ITeS Companies Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak
- COVID-19 Pandemic and Internet Shutdowns Boost VPN Adoption
- Select Popular VPN Services in India
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 115
