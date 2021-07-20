Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2027 - Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata Management

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) Market to Reach US$8.2 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027. Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.3% share of the global Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 34.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Enterprise Metadata Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 34.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$987.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$987.6 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Enterprise Metadata Management: An Introduction

Enterprise Metadata Management Market: Growth Prospects & Outlook

Cloud Deployment Model Segment Posts Fastest Growth

Tools Segment Leads Enterprise Metadata Management Market

BFSI Industry Vertical Dominates Global Market

Developed Regions Command Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market, Asia-Pacific Exhibits High Growth

Impact of COVID-19

Metadata Management Becomes Vital for Data-Driven Businesses

Rapid Growth of Enterprise Data Volumes Presents Broad-based Opportunities for Metadata Management Market

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Fuels Demand for Metadata Management

Rise of Digital Transformation as the New Age Enterprise Strategy Creates Fertile Environment for Market Expansion

Market Benefits from the Expansion of Data Warehousing, Data Pooling and Data Mining Operations in Enterprises

Regulations, Risk and Compliance Management: Important Drivers of Growth in Enterprise Data Management Market

Rising Significance of Metadata Management in GDPR Compliance

New Technologies Increase Importance of Metadata Management for Enterprises

Growing Significance of AI and Machine Learning for Improving Data Quality and Management of Enterprise Metadata

Machine Learning Assists Metadata Management

AI for Easier Creation of Metadata

Enterprise AI & ML Necessitate Effective Data Management

Metadata Management Solutions for Enhanced Data Access

Metadata Crucial for Success of Big Data Analytics

Metadata Forms the Core of Data Catalog

Rising Significance of Data Governance and Data Standardization among Enterprises Spurs Market Growth

Metadata Management Automation Helps Transform Data Governance

Need to Cut Down Risk of Enterprise Data Assets Drives Need for Enterprise Metadata Management

Organizations Exploit Active Metadata to Improve Data-Driven Business Functions

Enterprises Leverage Sophisticated Tools to Modernize Metadata Management

Better Automation to Develop and Maintain Metadata

Metadata for New Semantics and Practices

Centralization of Metadata

Managing Metadata on New Platforms

Metadata Management Tools Market: Poised for Stable Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqdf8x