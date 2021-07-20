Regretful Heart Offers Laser Tattoo Removal and Tattoo Modification Using the Astanza Duality Laser in Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regretful Heart, an up and coming laser tattoo removal practice in Richmond, Virginia, is now offering advanced laser treatments featuring the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser. The full-service tattoo removal studio offers complete laser tattoo removal, selective laser tattoo removal, and tattoo fading and modification for cover-ups and new artwork.

“Speaking from personal experience, I’ve had tattoos and know many friends who have had tattoos since the age of 16. It’s safe to say the decisions we made at 16 are not ones we want to have permanently displayed on our skin. After learning about laser tattoo removal, I knew this was a service that many people could benefit from,” said Jessica Sebastian, owner. “At Regretful Heart, laser tattoo removal is more than just an eraser for unwanted tattoos. It’s a transformational process that helps people erase or modify regretful tattoos and decisions to make room for better artwork.”

The Astanza Duality laser at Regretful Heart produces two versatile wavelengths, 1064 and 532 m, for complete removal of a wide range of tattoo pigments. These wavelengths are safe to use on all skin types and specifically target unwanted ink in the skin without harming any surrounding skin tissue. The Duality combines an ultra-quick pulse duration plus high pulse energy to produce intense peak power for optimal ink shattering and fast fading.

“Regretful Heart is helping Richmond residents feel more comfortable in their skin thanks to advanced Astanza technology. The great results, high customer satisfaction, and friendly treatment experience are all added bonuses, said Josh Walsh, Astanza Business Development Manager. “Their commitment to happy clients is sure to make an impression in the greater Richmond, VA tattoo removal market.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Regretful Heart is offering Buy One Get One 50% off laser tattoo removal packages now until July 31, 2021.

About Regretful Heart

Regretful heart is a tattoo removal specialty practice that provides complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover-up tattoos. Regretful Heart has teamed up with tattoo artists, including cosmetic tattoo artists, to provide tattoo modification and correction services. Jessica Sebastian, owner and lead practitioner, is well-versed in operating advanced Q-switched laser technology and received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program. She earned the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO) and uses custom protocols to ensure the safest, most effective treatments.

Regretful Heart offers free consultations and tattoo assessments for new and existing customers. To schedule a free consultation, call (804) 404-6428 or email jessie@regretfulheart.com. Regretful Heart is located in Atelier Cosmetic at 823 West Broad Street Suite A, Richmond, VA 23220.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work”.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.