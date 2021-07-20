Merakris Announces Agreement With Miracles In Sight Eye Bank To Supply Opticyte® Repair Grafts to Eye Surgeons

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Triangle Park-based biotechnology company Merakris Therapeutics has reached an agreement with Miracles In Sight (MIS) to supply Opticyte® Amniotic Ophthalmic Repair Grafts to MIS-affiliated eye surgeons in three states.



MIS, one of the largest non-profit eye banks in the world, provides high-quality tissue for corneal transplants to restore, preserve and enhance sight. The Winston-Salem, NC- headquartered organization also partners with innovators globally to evaluate new processes and products that address evolving ophthalmic challenges. MIS is affiliated with more than 70 eye clinics in North and South Carolina and Texas that will now have ready access to Opticyte through the Merakris partnership.

Opticyte Amniotic Ophthalmic Repair Grafts provide a biological barrier intended to protect the corneal surface of the eye during healing and to help prevent the formation of scar tissue. The product also supports cell attachment and ingrowth and is commonly used as a supplemental biological barrier in patients treated for dry eye disease or other corneal defects. The grafts, derived from amniotic membrane, are available in different shapes and sizes to address a variety of surgical needs.

“We are excited to begin this new partnership with Miracles In Sight as we continue to grow through new additions to the Merakris family of products,” said Chris Broderick, the company’s CEO. “During the past year we have launched Opticyte through a variety of channels, ranging from business-to-business sales to strategic partnerships like this one. We know the MIS team well and we are eager to fully support their clinics across these three service areas.”

“At Miracles in Sight, our mission is to support the restoration, preservation and enhancement of site,” said Kristen McCoy, vice president of Surgical Applications. “This partnership aligns with our mission and allows us to expand our service options. We are excited to work with Merakris to make the Opticyte product available to our community of physicians.”

Miracles In Sight is scheduled to debut Opticyte at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in Las Vegas July 23-27.

About Merakris Therapeutics

Merakris Therapeutics, founded in 2016, is a leader in researching, developing and marketing regenerative healthcare products. The company is pioneering the use of commercially scalable stem cell-derived biotherapeutic technologies that promote the healing of damaged tissue. Its mission is to improve global patient care and outcomes through regenerative biotechnologies. In addition to Opticyte, the company’s products include:

Dermacyte® Amniotic Wound Care Liquid, a non-cellular, sterile-filtered amniotic fluid subcutaneous biologic injection for wound healing.

Dermacyte Matrix, a human amniotic membrane tissue graft that provides a protective covering to skin wounds and surgical sites.

Topical Platelet Rich Plasma concentration system for aesthetic skin rejuvenation.



For more information, please see www.merakris.com.

If you are interested in learning about partnership opportunities with Merakris Therapeutics, contact Matt Murray at 919-921-8105 (x113).

About Miracles In Sight

Originally known as the North Carolina Eye Bank, Miracles in Sight is one of the largest non-profit eye banks in the world – helping restore sight and changing the lives of thousands of patients each year. The organization provides ophthalmologists with high-quality tissue for corneal transplants and partners with innovators globally to develop new, cutting edge processes and products to meet evolving ophthalmic needs.

MIS conducts each step of the corneal recovery process with precision, care and compassion. True to its mission of restoring sight, it collaborates with doctors and scientists to develop innovative solutions and also assists others in the field by providing advanced training, fellow sponsorships and research.

Through its active philanthropy program, MIS supports an eye bank in India, a mission in South America, and helps new eye banks create technical programs. MIS is dedicated to providing care and compassionate support to donor families, ophthalmologists and recipients around the world.

For additional background, please visit www.miraclesinsight.org.

