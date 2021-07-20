The global probiotics market is estimated to be valued at USD 61.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 91.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3%

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotics Market by Application, Ingredient, Form, End User, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05129364/?utm_source=GNW

Asian countries, particularly in Japan, the increase in the aging population is a lucrative opportunity for the sale of probiotic supplements in the region. The stringent regulations for probiotics products to meet the international quality standards is acting as the major restraint.



Yeast is projected to be the fastest growing ingredients of probiotics.

Based on ingredients, the yeast segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.The increasing demand for products incorporating Saccharomyces boulardii, a unique tropical yeast with several beneficial, effects on human intestinal health positively.



Increasing awareness about the health benefits of probiotics has driven the consumption of probiotic yogurts in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. In Japan, a variety of probiotic-containing products are available in supermarkets, ranging from fortified drinks to candies containing strains from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genera.



The food & beverages application segment for probiotics is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the probiotics market in 2020.The products under this category include foods & beverages that offer distinct health benefits beyond fundamental nutrition, due to their specific ingredients.



The food & beverages segment is the largest revenue-earning market across regions.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific probiotics market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, owing to the rising disposable income, urbanization, and the increase in demand for nutritional food products, along with the growing technology base, leading to the increased demand for probiotics in the region.The rapid economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina has led to a significant increase in the disposable incomes of livestock owners.



This, in turn, is driving the demand for probiotic-based food, making the Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market globally.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 43 %, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 16%

• By Designation: C -level – 54%, D-level – 46%

• By Region: North America – 24%, Europe- 19%, Asia-Pacific – 32% South America – 15%and RoW– 10%

.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

• DowDupont (US)

• Danone (France)

• Yakult honsha (Japan)

• Kerry (Ireland)

• Probi AB (Sweden)

• Nestlé (Switzerland)

• BioGaia (Sweden)

• Morinaga (Japan)

• Glac Biotech (Taiwan)

• Bifodan A/S (Denmark)

• Lallemand (Canada)

• General Mills (US)

• UAS Laboratories (US)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the probiotics on the basis of application, ingredients, end user, form and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global probiotics, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the probiotics market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the probiotics is gaining popularity

