New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Collagen & Gelatin Market by Source, Application, End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064743/?utm_source=GNW

Nearly 25% of diabetics in the US develop foot ulcers during their lifetime, while ~15% of the diabetic population suffers from diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). The increasing prevalence of DFUs is expected to drive the demand for regenerative medicine products like grafts and matrices. Thus, fueling the market growth. However, the availability of alternative biomaterials is likely to hinder the market growth.



The porcine segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the collagen and gelatinmarket, bysource, during the forecast period

Based on source, the global collagen and gelatinmarket is segmented into bovine, porcine, and other sources.The porcine segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to its high biocompatibility and bioactivity that account for its use as a scaffolding material in tissue engineering.



Orthopedic application segment accounted for the largest share

Based on application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications.The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, and others.



The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of 37.5% of the collagen market and 41.5% of the gelatin market in 2020, mainly due to the increasing use of these biomaterials in orthopedic surgeries and the high demand for scaffolds for bone substitutes



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionin thecollagen and gelatinmarket

Thecollagen and gelatinmarket is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific,RoW.The collagen and gelatinmarket in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in the APAC market is driven by rising geriatric population in Japan and China, increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, and growth in the number of people suffering from pressure ulcers.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Integra Lifesciences (US)

• Royal DSM (Netherlands)

• Collplant Biotechnologies (Israel)

• Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

• Collagen Solutions PLC (UK)

• Collagen Matrix, Inc. (US)

• Symatese (France)

• Gelita AG (Germany)

• PB Leiner (Belgium)

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• Zimmer Biomet (US)

• Jellagen (UK)

• Advanced BioMatrix (US)

• Matricel GmbH (Germany)

• Rousselot (Netherlands)

• Weishardt (France)

• Xiamen HyfineGelatin (China)

• Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland)

• Synerheal Pharmaceuticals (India)

• Bioregen Technologies (India)

• Meril Lifesciences (India)

• MedSkin Solutions Dr.Suwelack AG (Germany)

• Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd (India)

• DermaRite Industries, LL (US)

• Eucare Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of thecollagen and gelatin market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the service end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall collagen and gelatinmarketand its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05064743/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________