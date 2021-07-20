Global Freelancer SEO Services Markets Report 2021-2030: On-Page SEO, Off-Page SEO, Technical SEO, Others

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freelancer SEO Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global freelancer seo services market is expected to grow from $8.81 billion in 2020 to $9.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

Major players in the freelancers' SEO services market are SEO.London by Lukasz Zelezny, Hunter Canada, Mozalami SEO, 100 Percent Organic SEO, Ready Steady Go SEO, Akash Srivastava, SEO In Greece, RDLDIGITAL, Paper Gecko Ltd., and Omrseo.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $19.54 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.7%.



The freelancers' SEO services market consists of the sales of SEO services and related goods by freelancers or independent contract workers that provide search engine optimization services for businesses. These freelancers are a non-permanent workforce who charges their clients based on man-hours, results-based, and click-based among many other models. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Voice search is a growing trend in freelancers' SEO services market as they are gaining popularity in day-to-day life. The increased use of smartphones and smart speakers has greatly increased the potential for voice searches. According to research, voice search is at least used once daily by about 59% among 18 - 24 age group, 65% of 25 to 49-year-old customers, while 57% of people over 50 age group uses it daily. Voice searching behavior declines markedly in the 55+ age group and is higher in younger age groups.

According to the latest data from the Global Web Index via Datareportal, this is now a common behavior with an average of 45% using voice commands or voice search. 60% of Indians followed by 56% of Indonesians and 55% of Chinese internet users aged between 16 and 64 are using a voice interface every month over devices like mobile, desktop, tablet, and more. Voice assistants are used as an interesting innovation as virtual assistants are becoming better and better at understanding the natural speech patterns of customers.



The freelancers' SEO services market covered in this report is segmented by type into on page SEO; off page SEO; technical SEO; others. It is also segmented by application into large enterprises; small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).



Many companies are hiring an in-house SEO team to cater to the unique needs of the organization and this is expected to hinder the growth of freelancers' SEO services market. As the size of the organization grows, it is obligatory that the company create an in-house SEO team and streamline the process. In-house SEO team ensures cost-saving, the faster turnaround time for campaigns and considers brand objective, data security, quality of resources as well. It also allows control of the control on the output.

According to the Association of National Advertisers in the USA, members with in-house agency increased from 58% in 2013 to 78% in 2018. In March 2019, the WPP agency announced that Walmart decided to take digital advertising in-house. Additionally, there are online SEO tools that help anyone to optimize the search, avoiding the need to consult a third-party search engine optimization services provider. The increase in in-house teams and availability of SEO online impacting the growth of freelancers' SEO services market negatively.



Increasing internet penetration across the globe is expected to boost the freelancer SEO services market during the forecast period. An increase in internet penetration in day-to-day life resulted in to increase in various kinds of digital activity. As the internet becomes more important as a marketing tool for businesses, SEO is one of the most effective ways to attract more traffic to a website.

E-commerce activity is highly influenced through a web search and 81% of people search online for a product or service. For instance, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has surged internet use by 50% to 70% as millions of people are going online for entertainment, online shopping, and other activities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Freelancer SEO Services Market Characteristics



3. Freelancer SEO Services Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Freelancer SEO Services



5. Freelancer SEO Services Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Freelancer SEO Services Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Freelancer SEO Services Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Freelancer SEO Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Freelancer SEO Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

on Page SEO

Off Page SEO

Technical SEO

Others

6.2. Global Freelancer SEO Services Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

7. Freelancer SEO Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Freelancer SEO Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Freelancer SEO Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

SEO.London by Lukasz Zelezny

Hunter Canada

Mozalami SEO

100 Percent Organic SEO

Ready Steady Go SEO

Akash Srivastava

SEO In Greece

RDLDIGITAL

Paper Gecko Ltd.

Omrseo

RioLt

Seowithdavid

Drupal Ninja

Aaron Knight

Kanoobi Media

Iunisov.Com

Ashmith.com

Zay Creative

Quantenfrosch

JH Consulting, Inc.

Kevinleary.net

Kevin Wiles

Krystian Szastok

Chris Walker

Jonathan Alonso

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83v2r0