The global acoustic insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 14.1 billion in 2021 to USD 17.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026

Building & construction accounted for the largest share in the acoustic insulation market in terms of value.

Urbanization, industrialization, and stringent regulations regarding energy conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the acoustic insulation market.



Commercial buildings consumes more than 80% of the overall consumption of acoustic insulation in the building and construction industry.Acoustic insulation significantly reduces the levels of external noise entering homes, offices, and other commercial buildings, allowing a peaceful environment.



In addition, growing demand for acoustic insulation in the automotive industry is also driven by the use of soundproofing applications in engine components and sound systems.



Foamed plastic is the largest type among other acoustic insulation materials.

Foamed plastic is the largest type among other acoustic insulation materials in terms of value, because of its high prices as compared to rock wool and glass wool materials.These plastics are innovative, energy-efficient materials used for insulation and can effectively seal gaps and stop air leaks.



Foamed plastics are further segmented into polyethylene, polyurethane, polystyrene, phenolic foam, etc.In addition, glass wool is the second-largest material type in demand, because of its superior sound absorption, low cost, and its increasing use in the building and construction sector.



It is thus used in various applications, such as piping, gymnasiums, cinemas, air conditioner duct warming/cooling, machine rooms, ships, office partition walls, and ceiling sound absorption.



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic insulation between 2021 and 2026.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for acoustic insulation between 2021 and 2026.Growth in APAC is primarily attributed to the fast-paced expansion of the economies such as China, India, and Indonesia.



The region has become an attractive location for chemical & petrochemical, power, oil & gas, and cement industries.Growing population increased consumer spending, and rapid industrial expansion are the major factors responsible for the high growth rate of the region.



Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are the key factors driving the demand for acoustic insulation in India. The manufacturers focus on the high-growth Indian market to gain market share and increase their profitability.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the acoustic insulation market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region: APAC – 15%, Europe – 27%, North America – 45%, the Middle East & Africa –6%, and South America- 7%



The key players in this market are Saint Gobain (France), Knauf Insulation (US), Armacell International (Germany), Soprema (France), Rockwool International (Denmark), Huntsman (US), Owens Corning (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), BASF SE (Germany), and Johns Manville (US).



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the acoustic insulation market in key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the acoustic insulation market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, application, compound, end-use industry, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the acoustic insulation market, along with company profiles, MNM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the acoustic insulation market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

