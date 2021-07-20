VoIP-Pal Files Application for a Temporary Restraining Order and Motion for Preliminary Injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division

WACO, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on July 19, 2021, the Company filed a consolidated application and motion in its Western District of Texas cases against Apple, AT&T, and Verizon, Case Nos. 6:21-cv-670, 6:21-cv-671, 6:21-cv-672 (WDTX) respectively. These cases concern VoIP-Pal’s United States Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721, entitled “Mobile Gateway.” The application and motion asks the Court to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction under the first-to-file rule enjoining Apple, AT&T, and Verizon from pursuing their later-filed declaratory-judgment actions involving the same patents pending in the Northern District of California (Case Nos. 3:21-cv-5078, 3:21-cv-5110, 3:21-cv-5275 (NDCAL)).



About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

