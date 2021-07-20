Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market to Garner $8.24 Billion by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container and Kubernetes security market was pegged at $714.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rise in popularity of microservices, and surge in adoption of hybrid cloud technology application drive the growth of the global container and Kubernetes security market. However, complexity in managing the cloud environment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for cybersecurity across private and government sectors would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for the cloud-based technology for data cybersecurity. The demand for hybrid cloud technology increased during the pandemic due to rise in adoption of work from home culture.

However, the market witnessed several challenges due to lack of workforce and prolonged lockdown in several countries. Moreover, the disruption of supply chain hampered the market growth.

The report segments the global container and Kubernetes security market on the basis of components, product, enterprises size, industry verticals, service type, and region.

Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.

The global container and Kubernetes security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aqua Security, Alert Logic, Cloud Passage, Capsule8, Qualys, Nev Vector, Twist lock, Trend Micro, StackRox, and Sysdig.

