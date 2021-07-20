Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market research Report 2021 - Market Opportunities Will Continue to Expand Past COVID-19 to Include Athleisure and Fashion Apparel

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Textiles: Promoting Hygiene During the Covid-19 Pandemic and Beyond" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The range of market opportunities for antimicrobial textiles -- including antiviral and antibacterial textiles -- will continue to expand beyond activewear and medical applications to include athleisure and fashion apparel.

Furthermore, such expansion will continue even after the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have eased.

A key driver of the expansion is that awareness of the benefits and availability of antimicrobial textiles among consumers has been raised as a result of an increase in concern about hygiene and well-being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, recent forecasts suggest that the market for antimicrobial textiles will grow by almost 10% a year in the medium term compared with forecasts of around 7% a year made prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

This increase in the rate of growth can be attributed to a number of factors from which the market is set to benefit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include an increase in demand for antimicrobial face masks; an increase in demand for antimicrobial athleisure apparel; an increase in demand for antimicrobial outdoor apparel and sportswear; and an increase in demand for antimicrobial uniforms and workwear.

Furthermore, textiles with antimicrobial properties are being used increasingly in other types of apparel in response to the increase in concern about hygiene and well-being among consumers. These other apparel types include loungewear, and fashion apparel such as jeans. In addition, antimicrobial finishes are being used in the manufacture of specialist products such as sewing threads and zippers.

In fact, antimicrobial textiles could be used in almost any apparel application--not least because antimicrobial finishes can be easily applied to a broad range of fabrics.

Looking ahead, consumers will continue to maintain a heightened awareness of the importance of hygiene in the long term, even after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

More generally, consumers will continue to value functional textiles as a whole and will be prepared to invest in garments which combine multiple functions such as water repellency, breathability and resistance to microbes.

However, the market for antimicrobial textiles will face a number of challenges, including those relating to environmental sustainability. In particular, there are concerns associated with the release of silver nanoparticles into the environment, and many antimicrobial treatments are based on silver. In fact, such is the seriousness of these concerns that directives are coming into force which could significantly restrict the use of such substances in years to come.

Companies that provide antimicrobial treatments will therefore need to seek alternative substances which are safe and yet still provide the same levels of performance.

