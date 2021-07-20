First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results – EPS Up 156% From a Year Ago

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "First Midwest"), the holding company of First Midwest Bank (the "Bank"), today reported results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2021. Net income applicable to common shares for the second quarter of 2021 was $47 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to $41 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and $18 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020.



Comparative results for the second and first quarters of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020 were, in certain cases, impacted by the timing of costs related to acquisitions and branch consolidation. Such results were also impacted by the Company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "pandemic"), as well as governments' responses to the pandemic. To facilitate comparison between periods, adjustments to reported results have been made to reflect these impacts. For additional detail on these adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release.

SELECT SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Improved diluted EPS to $0.41, up 14% and 156% from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Grew total loans to $15 billion, up 7% annualized from March 31, 2021 and 4% from June 30, 2020, excluding PPP.

Generated total revenue of $191 million, up 2% from the linked quarter and 7% over the prior year. Net interest income totaled $144 million at a net margin of 2.96% compared to 3.03% and 3.13% last quarter and a year ago, respectively. Overall, average interest-earning assets increased 14% annualized and 5% from the same periods. Noninterest income improved to $46 million, up 1% and 40% from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively, with record wealth management fees and increases across all categories compared to last year.

Improved our efficiency ratio (1) to 59% compared to 62% for the first quarter of 2021 and 64% for the second quarter of 2020.

Established the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at $223 million, or 1.56% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 1.73% at March 31, 2021 and 1.80% at June 30, 2020. Incurred net loan charge-offs ("NCOs") of $16 million, compared to $8 million and $9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively, excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, absorbing specific allowances for loan losses previously established. Reduced non-performing assets by 14%, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention by 4%, and loans past due 30-89 days by 32% from the first quarter of 2021.

Increased Tier 1 capital to 11.7% of risk-weighted assets, up 4 bps linked quarter and 52 bps from a year ago.

"We are very pleased with our performance for the quarter," said Michael L. Scudder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was also aided by lower provisioning for loan losses reflective of both the strengthening economy and proactive credit remediation."

Mr. Scudder concluded, "We are very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our Company. Economic recovery will provide continuing opportunities for business growth across our footprint. At the same time, our announced business combination with Old National will see us become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks, leaving us in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities, and services – all of which will meaningfully accrue to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."

PENDING MERGER OF EQUALS

Old National Bancorp and First Midwest

On June 1, 2021, Old National Bancorp ("Old National"), the holding company for Old National Bank, and First Midwest, jointly announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction to create a premier Midwestern bank with $45 billion in combined assets. The merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, provides for a fixed exchange ratio whereby First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own. The new organization will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National Bank names, with dual headquarters in Evansville, Indiana and Chicago, Illinois. Upon completion of the transaction, Michael Scudder, Chairman and CEO of First Midwest, will serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board, and Jim Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Old National Bancorp, will maintain his role as CEO. As of the date of announcement, the overall transaction was valued at approximately $6.5 billion. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and shareholder approvals and the completion of various closing conditions and is anticipated to close in late 2021 or early 2022.

(1) This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. For details on the calculation of this metric, see the sections titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Net Interest Income and Margin Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate

(%) Assets Other interest-earning assets $ 1,185,187 $ 745 0.25 $ 760,302 $ 680 0.36 $ 646,887 $ 471 0.29 Securities(1) 3,226,974 16,752 2.08 3,131,096 16,264 2.08 3,357,984 21,040 2.51 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 106,330 934 3.51 107,595 989 3.68 154,678 368 0.95 Loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 14,095,989 125,264 3.56 13,993,303 125,308 3.63 13,729,250 135,952 3.98 PPP loans(1) 1,035,386 11,258 4.36 1,014,798 8,892 3.55 887,997 5,368 2.43 Total loans(1) 15,131,375 136,522 3.62 15,008,101 134,200 3.63 14,617,247 141,320 3.89 Total interest-earning assets(1) 19,649,866 154,953 3.16 19,007,094 152,133 3.24 18,776,796 163,199 3.49 Cash and due from banks 268,450 236,944 275,696 Allowance for loan losses (235,770 ) (239,802 ) (224,519 ) Other assets 1,850,663 1,914,804 2,040,133 Total assets $ 21,533,209 $ 20,919,040 $ 20,868,106 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Savings deposits $ 2,740,893 121 0.02 $ 2,573,495 113 0.02 $ 2,246,643 99 0.02 NOW accounts 3,048,990 261 0.03 2,802,568 251 0.04 2,549,088 637 0.10 Money market deposits 3,055,420 559 0.07 3,008,597 634 0.09 2,663,622 1,157 0.17 Time deposits 1,876,216 2,190 0.47 1,978,986 2,459 0.50 2,539,996 8,184 1.30 Borrowed funds 1,288,107 3,112 0.97 1,329,394 3,107 0.95 2,466,300 3,156 0.51 Senior and subordinated debt 235,080 3,469 5.92 234,873 3,471 5.99 234,259 3,577 6.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,244,706 9,712 0.32 11,927,913 10,035 0.34 12,699,908 16,810 0.53 Demand deposits 6,254,791 5,917,978 5,305,109 Total funding sources 18,499,497 0.21 17,845,891 0.23 18,005,017 0.38 Other liabilities 347,178 389,396 361,311 Stockholders' equity 2,686,534 2,683,753 2,501,778 Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 21,533,209 $ 20,919,040 $ 20,868,106 Tax-equivalent net interest

income/margin(1) 145,241 2.96 142,098 3.03 146,389 3.13 Tax-equivalent adjustment (953 ) (983 ) (1,155 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(1) $ 144,288 $ 141,115 $ 145,234 Impact of acquired loan accretion(1) $ 5,975 0.12 $ 7,165 0.15 $ 6,999 0.15 Tax-equivalent net interest income/

margin, adjusted(1) $ 139,266 2.84 $ 134,933 2.88 $ 139,390 2.98

(1) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. The corresponding income tax impact related to tax-exempt items is recorded in income tax expense. These adjustments have no impact on net income. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was up 2.2% from the first quarter of 2021 and down 0.7% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 resulted primarily from higher fees on PPP loans and an increase in the number of days, partially offset by lower acquired loan accretion. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net interest income was impacted by lower interest rates, partially offset by an increase in interest income and fees on PPP loans, lower cost of funds, and growth in loans.

Acquired loan accretion contributed $6.0 million, $7.2 million, and $7.0 million to net interest income for the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the current quarter was 2.96%, decreasing 7 and 17 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of acquired loan accretion, tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.84%, down 4 and 14 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased due primarily to a higher balance of other interest-earning assets from seasonal municipal deposits and higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by higher accelerated income on the forgiveness of PPP loans. Tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased compared to the second quarter of 2020 as a result of lower interest rates on loans and securities, as well as a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by lower cost of funds and PPP loan income.

For the second quarter of 2021, total average interest-earning assets rose by $642.8 million and $873.1 million from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from a higher balance of other interest-earning assets due to higher demand deposits as a result of PPP loan funds and other government stimuli, as well as loan growth. In addition, the rise in other interest-earning assets was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Total average funding sources for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $653.6 million from the first quarter of 2021 and $494.5 million from second quarter of 2020. The increase compared to both prior periods was driven primarily by deposit growth due to higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli, partially offset by a decrease in FHLB advances. In addition, seasonal municipal deposits contributed to the increase compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2021

Percent Change From June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Wealth management fees $ 14,555 $ 14,149 $ 11,942 2.9 21.9 Service charges on deposit accounts 10,778 9,980 9,125 8.0 18.1 Mortgage banking income 6,749 10,187 3,477 (33.7 ) 94.1 Card-based fees, net 4,764 4,556 3,180 4.6 49.8 Capital market products income 1,954 2,089 694 (6.5 ) 181.6 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 2,823 2,761 2,078 2.2 35.9 Total fee-based revenues 41,623 43,722 30,496 (4.8 ) 36.5 Other income 4,647 2,081 2,495 123.3 86.3 Total noninterest income $ 46,270 $ 45,803 $ 32,991 1.0 40.3

Total noninterest income of $46.3 million was up 1.0% from the first quarter of 2021 and 40.3% from the second quarter of 2020. Record wealth management fees resulted from a higher market environment and continued sales of fiduciary and investment advisory services to new and existing customers compared to both prior periods. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts, net card-based fees, and other service charges, commissions and fees compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to seasonality, whereas the increase from the second quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of higher transaction volumes due to economic recovery since the onset of the pandemic. Capital market products income resulted from levels of sales to corporate clients in light of market conditions that were higher than the second quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking income for the second quarter of 2021 resulted from sales of $207.8 million of 1-4 family mortgage loans in the secondary market compared to a record $283.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $168.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, mortgage banking income in the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by an increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

Other income increased compared to both prior periods as a result of fair value adjustments on equity securities.

Noninterest Expense Analysis

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30, 2021

Percent Change From June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages $ 51,887 $ 53,693 $ 52,592 (3.4 ) (1.3 ) Retirement and other employee benefits 12,324 12,708 11,080 (3.0 ) 11.2 Total salaries and employee benefits 64,211 66,401 63,672 (3.3 ) 0.8 Net occupancy and equipment expense 13,654 14,752 15,116 (7.4 ) (9.7 ) Technology and related costs 10,453 10,284 9,853 1.6 6.1 Professional services 7,568 8,059 8,880 (6.1 ) (14.8 ) Advertising and promotions 2,899 1,835 2,810 58.0 3.2 Net other real estate owned ("OREO") expense 160 589 126 (72.8 ) 27.0 Other expenses 14,670 14,735 14,624 (0.4 ) 0.3 Acquisition and integration related expenses 7,773 245 5,249 3,072.7 48.1 Optimization costs 31 1,525 — (98.0 ) N/M Total noninterest expense $ 121,419 $ 118,425 $ 120,330 2.5 0.9 Acquisition and integration related expenses (7,773 ) (245 ) (5,249 ) 3,072.7 48.1 Optimization costs (31 ) (1,525 ) — (98.0 ) N/M Total noninterest expense, adjusted(1) $ 113,615 $ 116,655 $ 115,081 (2.6 ) (1.3 )

N/M – Not meaningful.

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Total noninterest expense was up 2.5% from the first quarter of 2021 and up 0.9% from the second quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense for all periods presented was impacted by acquisition and integration related expenses. In addition, the second and first quarters of 2021 were impacted by optimization costs. Excluding these items, noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $113.6 million, down 2.6% from the first quarter of 2021 and 1.3% from the second quarter of 2020. Overall, noninterest expense, adjusted, to average assets, excluding PPP loans, was 2.22% for the second quarter of 2021, down 16 basis points and 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Salaries and employee benefits decreased compared to the first quarter of 2021 driven primarily by lower equity compensation valuations and payroll tax timing, partially offset by the distribution of higher pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, salaries and employee benefits increased due mainly to higher compensation accruals and pension plan lump-sum payments to retired employees, as well as merit increases, partially offset by ongoing benefits of optimization strategies. Net occupancy and equipment expense in the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by higher costs related to winter weather conditions. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, net occupancy and equipment expenses decreased due to ongoing benefits of optimization strategies and lower levels of expense associated with the pandemic. Professional services expenses were elevated for the second quarter of 2020 due to pandemic related expenses. Advertising and promotions expense increased compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to the timing of certain costs related to marketing campaigns.

Optimization costs primarily include advisory fees, employee severance, and other expenses associated with locations identified for closure.

Acquisition and integration related expenses for the second quarter of 2021 resulted from the pending merger with Old National and for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020 resulted from the acquisition of Park Bank.

LOAN PORTFOLIO AND ASSET QUALITY

Loan Portfolio Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2021

Percent Change From June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Commercial and industrial $ 4,608,148 $ 4,546,317 $ 4,789,556 1.4 (3.8 ) Agricultural 342,834 355,883 381,124 (3.7 ) (10.0 ) Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,807,428 1,827,116 2,020,318 (1.1 ) (10.5 ) Multi-family 1,012,722 906,124 874,861 11.8 15.8 Construction 577,338 614,021 687,063 (6.0 ) (16.0 ) Other commercial real estate 1,461,370 1,463,582 1,475,937 (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Total commercial real estate 4,858,858 4,810,843 5,058,179 1.0 (3.9 ) Total corporate loans, excluding PPP

loans 9,809,840 9,713,043 10,228,859 1.0 (4.1 ) PPP loans 705,915 1,109,442 1,179,403 (36.4 ) (40.1 ) Total corporate loans 10,515,755 10,822,485 11,408,262 (2.8 ) (7.8 ) Home equity 629,367 690,030 892,867 (8.8 ) (29.5 ) 1-4 family mortgages 3,287,773 3,187,066 2,175,322 3.2 51.1 Installment 602,324 483,945 457,207 24.5 31.7 Total consumer loans 4,519,464 4,361,041 3,525,396 3.6 28.2 Total loans $ 15,035,219 $ 15,183,526 $ 14,933,658 (1.0 ) 0.7

Total loans includes loans originated under the PPP loan programs beginning in the second quarter of 2020, which totaled $705.9 million, $1.1 billion, and $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding these loans, total loans were up 7% annualized from March 31, 2021 and 4% from June 30, 2020. Strong production and line usage within our middle market and sector-based lending businesses drove the 4.0% annualized total corporate loan growth, excluding PPP loans compared to the first quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased 4.1%, reflective of the pandemics impact on economic conditions resulting in higher paydowns, as well as lower production and line usage.

Growth in consumer loans compared to both prior periods resulted primarily from purchases of 1-4 family mortgages and installment loans, as well as strong production in the 1-4 family mortgages portfolio, which more than offset higher prepayments.

Allowance for Credit Losses

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of or for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2021

Percent Change From June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 ACL, excluding PCD loans $ 200,640 $ 215,305 $ 203,243 (6.8 ) (1.3 ) PCD loan ACL 22,586 28,079 44,434 (19.6 ) (49.2 ) Total ACL $ 223,226 $ 243,384 $ 247,677 (8.3 ) (9.9 ) Provision for credit losses $ — $ 6,098 $ 32,649 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) ACL to total loans 1.48 % 1.60 % 1.66 % ACL to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1) 1.56 % 1.73 % 1.80 % ACL to non-accrual loans 179.32 % 153.67 % 177.98 %

(1) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration ("SBA"). As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

The ACL was $223.2 million or 1.48% of total loans as of June 30, 2021, decreasing $20.2 million from March 31, 2021 and $24.5 million compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, ACL to total loans was 1.56% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 1.73% and 1.80% as of March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from both prior periods reflects net charge-offs on PCD loans that previously had an ACL established upon acquisition, net charge-offs on loans that previously had specific allowance for loan losses established, and an improving credit environment.

Asset Quality

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2021

Percent Change From June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans(1) $ 101,381 $ 128,650 $ 94,044 (21.2 ) 7.8 Non-accrual PCD loans 23,101 29,734 45,116 (22.3 ) (48.8 ) Total non-accrual loans 124,482 158,384 139,160 (21.4 ) (10.5 ) 90 days or more past due loans, still accruing

interest(1) 878 5,354 3,241 (83.6 ) (72.9 ) Total non-performing loans, ("NPLs") 125,360 163,738 142,401 (23.4 ) (12.0 ) Accruing troubled debt restructurings

("TDRs") 782 798 1,201 (2.0 ) (34.9 ) Foreclosed assets(2) 26,732 13,228 19,024 102.1 40.5 Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 152,874 $ 177,764 $ 162,626 (14.0 ) (6.0 ) 30-89 days past due loans $ 21,051 $ 30,973 $ 36,342 (32.0 ) (42.1 ) Special mention loans(3) $ 343,547 $ 355,563 $ 256,373 (3.4 ) 34.0 Substandard loans(3) 325,727 342,600 193,337 (4.9 ) 68.5 Total performing loans classified as

substandard and special mention(3) $ 669,274 $ 698,163 $ 449,710 (4.1 ) 48.8 Non-accrual loans to total loans: Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.83 % 1.04 % 0.93 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding

PPP loans(1)(4) 0.87 % 1.13 % 1.01 % Non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(1)(4) 0.72 % 0.93 % 0.70 % Non-performing loans to total loans: NPLs to total loans 0.83 % 1.08 % 0.95 % NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans(1)(4) 0.87 % 1.16 % 1.04 % NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP

loans(1)(4) 0.72 % 0.97 % 0.72 % Non-performing assets to total loans plus foreclosed assets: NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets 1.01 % 1.17 % 1.09 % NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,

excluding PPP loans(1)(4) 1.06 % 1.26 % 1.18 % NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(1)(4) 0.92 % 1.07 % 0.87 % Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans: Performing loans classified as substandard and

special mention to corporate loans(3) 6.36 % 6.45 % 3.94 % Performing loans classified as substandard and

special mention to corporate loans, excluding

PPP loans(3) 6.82 % 7.19 % 4.40 %

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(3) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NPAs represented 1.01% of total loans and foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.17% and 1.09% at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. Excluding the impact of PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets was 0.92% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2021 and 0.87% at June 30, 2020, reflective of the final resolution of certain corporate credits and normal fluctuations that occur on a quarterly basis. In addition, one corporate loan relationship was transferred from non-accrual loans to foreclosed assets during the second quarter of 2021.

Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention were $669 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $698 million and $450 million at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to the payoff of certain corporate credits in addition to upgrade and downgrade activity. The increase from the second quarter of 2020, is a result of the pandemic's impact on certain borrowers primarily focused in elevated risk sectors that the Company has determined require additional monitoring. These loans exhibit potential or well-defined weaknesses but continue to accrue interest because they are well secured, and collection of principal and interest is expected.

Charge-Off Data

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Quarters Ended June 30,

2021 % of

Total March 31,

2021 % of

Total June 30,

2020 % of

Total Net loan charge-offs(1) Commercial and industrial $ 14,733 71.0 $ 1,740 17.8 $ 4,735 36.6 Agricultural — — 363 3.7 118 0.9 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 3,878 18.7 4,377 44.9 3,086 23.9 Multi-family 2 — (5 ) (0.1 ) 9 0.1 Construction 208 1.0 — — 798 6.2 Other commercial real estate 459 2.2 371 3.9 19 0.1 Consumer 1,478 7.1 2,910 29.8 4,158 32.2 Total NCOs $ 20,758 100.0 $ 9,756 100.0 $ 12,923 100.0 Less: NCOs on PCD loans(2) (4,337 ) 20.9 (2,107 ) 21.6 (3,833 ) 29.7 Total NCOs, excluding PCD loans(2) $ 16,421 $ 7,649 $ 9,090 Recoveries included above $ 2,869 $ 1,561 $ 1,311 Quarter-to-date(1)(3): Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.55 % 0.26 % 0.36 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2)(4) 0.59 % 0.28 % 0.38 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4) 0.47 % 0.22 % 0.27 % Year-to-date(1)(3): Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.41 % 0.26 % 0.38 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2)(4) 0.44 % 0.28 % 0.38 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(2)(4) 0.35 % 0.22 % 0.30 %

(1) Amounts represent charge-offs, net of recoveries.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section presented later in this release for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(3) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(4) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

NCOs to average loans, annualized was 0.55%, up from 0.26% and 0.36% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. Excluding charge-offs on PCD loans and the impact of PPP loans, NCOs to average loans was 0.47% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 0.22% and 0.27% for the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020, respectively. The increase in net loan charge-offs compared to both prior periods resulted largely from expected losses for which specific allowance for loan losses were established on certain corporate relationships based upon circumstances unique to these borrowers.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

Deposit Composition

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Average for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2021

Percent Change From June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 Demand deposits $ 6,254,791 $ 5,917,978 $ 5,305,109 5.7 17.9 Savings deposits 2,740,893 2,573,495 2,246,643 6.5 22.0 NOW accounts 3,048,990 2,802,568 2,549,088 8.8 19.6 Money market accounts 3,055,420 3,008,597 2,663,622 1.6 14.7 Core deposits 15,100,094 14,302,638 12,764,462 5.6 18.3 Time deposits 1,876,216 1,978,986 2,539,996 (5.2 ) (26.1 ) Total deposits $ 16,976,310 $ 16,281,624 $ 15,304,458 4.3 10.9

Total average deposits were $17.0 billion for the second quarter of 2021, up 4.3% from the first quarter of 2021 and 10.9% from the second quarter of 2020. The increase in total average deposits compared to both prior periods was impacted by higher customer balances resulting from PPP funds and other government stimuli. In addition, the increase in total average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was impacted by the normal seasonal increase in municipal deposits.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Capital Ratios

As of June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Company regulatory capital ratios: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.19 % 14.26 % 14.14 % 13.70 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.71 % 11.67 % 11.55 % 11.19 % Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.23 % 10.17 % 10.06 % 9.70 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.85 % 8.96 % 8.91 % 8.70 % Company tangible common equity ratios(1)(2): Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.48 % 7.37 % 7.67 % 7.32 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.74 % 7.79 % 7.98 % 7.77 % Tangible common equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive

income ("AOCI"), to tangible assets 7.50 % 7.48 % 7.54 % 7.17 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,

excluding PPP loans 7.77 % 7.91 % 7.85 % 7.62 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.92 % 9.73 % 9.93 % 9.61 %

(1) These ratios are not subject to formal Federal Reserve regulatory guidance.

(2) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure that represents common stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets. For details of the calculation of these ratios, see the sections titled, "Non-GAAP Financial Information" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presented later in this release.

Risk-weighted regulatory capital ratios compared to all prior periods were impacted by retained earnings and the mix of risk-weighted assets. The Company elected the five-year current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition relief for regulatory capital, which retained approximately 30 basis points of CET1 and Tier 1 capital at June 30, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company announced that it would restart repurchases of its outstanding shares of common stock under its stock repurchase program after suspending repurchases in March 2020 as it shifted its capital deployment strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2021 and repurchased approximately 715,000 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $14.9 million during the first quarter of 2021.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share during the second quarter of 2021, which is consistent with the first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020. This dividend represents the 154th consecutive cash dividend paid by the Company since its inception in 1983.

Conference Call



Press Release, Presentation Materials, and Additional Information Available on Website

This press release, the presentation materials to be discussed during the conference call, and the accompanying unaudited Selected Financial Information are available through the Investor Relations section of First Midwest's website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include EPS, adjusted, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, adjusted, tax-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), tax-equivalent net interest margin, tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, noninterest expense, adjusted, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets, return on average common equity, adjusted, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted, non-accrual loans, excluding PCD loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PPP loans, NPLs to total loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PPP loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, excluding PCD and PPP loans, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, excluding PCD loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs to average loans, excluding PCD and PPP loans, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain significant transactions. These transactions include optimization costs (first quarter 2021 and fourth and third quarter of 2020), acquisition and integration related expenses associated with completed and pending acquisitions (all periods), swap termination costs (fourth and third quarters of 2020), income tax benefits (fourth quarter of 2020), and net securities gains (losses) (third quarter of 2020 and first six months of 2021). In addition, net OREO expense is excluded from the calculation of the efficiency ratio. Management believes excluding these transactions from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these transactions do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding acquisition and integration related expenses from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these transactions from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for loan losses, and the certain significant transactions listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for loan losses required based on the estimated impact of the pandemic on the ACL. Management believes pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents noninterest expense, adjusted, which excludes optimization costs and acquisition and integration related expenses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. In addition, management believes that presenting tax-equivalent net interest margin, adjusted, may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes and is useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since acquired loan accretion income may fluctuate based on the size of each acquisition, as well as from period to period.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

The Company presents non-accrual loans, non-accrual loans to total loans, NPLs to total loans, NPAs to total loans plus foreclosed assets, performing loans classified as substandard and special mention to corporate loans, excluding PPP loans, NCOs, and NCOs to average loans, all excluding PCD and/or PPP loans. Management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. Prior to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, PCI loans with an accretable yield were considered current and were not included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and the portion of PCI loans deemed to be uncollectible was recorded as a reduction of the credit-related acquisition adjustment, which was netted within loans. Subsequent to adoption, PCD loans, including those previously classified as PCI, are included in past due and non-accrual loan totals and an ACL on PCD loans is established as of the acquisition date and the PCD loans are no longer recorded net of a credit-related acquisition adjustment. PCD loans deemed to be uncollectible are recorded as a charge-off through the ACL. The Company began originating PPP loans during the second quarter of 2020 and the loans are fully guaranteed by the SBA and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PCD and PPP loans from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest's branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Accompanying Unaudited Selected Financial Information

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Period-End Balance Sheet Assets Cash and due from banks $ 232,989 $ 223,713 $ 196,364 $ 254,212 $ 304,445 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 1,312,412 786,814 920,880 936,528 637,856 Equity securities, at fair value 112,977 96,983 76,404 55,021 43,954 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 3,156,194 3,195,405 3,096,408 3,279,884 3,435,862 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 11,593 11,711 12,071 22,193 19,628 FHLB and FRB stock 106,890 106,170 117,420 138,120 148,512 Loans: Commercial and industrial 4,608,148 4,546,317 4,578,254 4,635,571 4,789,556 Agricultural 342,834 355,883 364,038 377,466 381,124 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 1,807,428 1,827,116 1,861,768 1,950,406 2,020,318 Multi-family 1,012,722 906,124 872,813 868,293 874,861 Construction 577,338 614,021 612,611 631,607 687,063 Other commercial real estate 1,461,370 1,463,582 1,481,976 1,452,994 1,475,937 PPP loans 705,915 1,109,442 785,563 1,196,538 1,179,403 Home equity 629,367 690,030 761,725 827,746 892,867 1-4 family mortgages 3,287,773 3,187,066 3,022,413 2,287,555 2,175,322 Installment 602,324 483,945 410,071 425,012 457,207 Total loans 15,035,219 15,183,526 14,751,232 14,653,188 14,933,658 Allowance for loan losses (214,601 ) (235,359 ) (239,017 ) (239,048 ) (240,052 ) Net loans 14,820,618 14,948,167 14,512,215 14,414,140 14,693,606 OREO 5,289 6,273 8,253 6,552 9,947 Premises, furniture, and equipment, net 125,837 129,514 132,045 132,267 143,001 Investment in bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") 300,537 301,365 301,101 300,429 299,649 Goodwill and other intangible assets 926,176 928,974 932,764 935,801 940,182 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 513,912 473,502 532,753 612,996 568,239 Total assets $ 21,625,424 $ 21,208,591 $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 $ 21,244,881 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 6,187,478 $ 6,156,145 $ 5,797,899 $ 5,555,735 $ 5,602,016 Interest-bearing deposits 10,845,405 10,455,309 10,214,565 10,215,838 10,055,640 Total deposits 17,032,883 16,611,454 16,012,464 15,771,573 15,657,656 Borrowed funds 1,299,424 1,295,737 1,546,414 1,957,180 2,305,195 Senior and subordinated debt 235,178 234,973 234,768 234,563 234,358 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 353,791 413,112 355,026 460,656 391,461 Stockholders' equity 2,704,148 2,653,315 2,690,006 2,664,171 2,656,211 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,625,424 $ 21,208,591 $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 $ 21,244,881 Stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI $ 2,710,089 $ 2,675,411 $ 2,663,627 $ 2,638,422 $ 2,627,484 Stockholders' equity, common 2,473,648 2,422,815 2,459,506 2,433,671 2,425,711





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Interest income $ 154,000 $ 151,150 $ 159,962 $ 159,085 $ 162,044 $ 305,150 $ 332,271 Interest expense 9,712 10,035 11,851 16,356 16,810 19,747 43,462 Net interest income 144,288 141,115 148,111 142,729 145,234 285,403 288,809 Provision for loan losses — 6,098 10,507 15,927 32,649 6,098 72,181 Net interest income after

provision for loan losses 144,288 135,017 137,604 126,802 112,585 279,305 216,628 Noninterest Income Wealth management fees 14,555 14,149 13,548 12,837 11,942 28,704 24,303 Service charges on deposit

accounts 10,778 9,980 10,811 10,342 9,125 20,758 20,906 Mortgage banking income 6,749 10,187 9,191 6,659 3,477 16,936 5,265 Card-based fees, net 4,764 4,556 4,530 4,472 3,180 9,320 7,148 Capital market products

income 1,954 2,089 659 886 694 4,043 5,416 Other service charges,

commissions, and fees 2,823 2,761 2,993 2,823 2,078 5,584 4,760 Total fee-based revenues 41,623 43,722 41,732 38,019 30,496 85,345 67,798 Other income 4,647 2,081 3,550 2,523 2,495 6,728 5,560 Swap termination costs — — (17,567 ) (14,285 ) — — — Net securities gains (losses) — — — 14,328 — — (1,005 ) Total noninterest

income 46,270 45,803 27,715 40,585 32,991 92,073 72,353 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits: Salaries and wages 51,887 53,693 55,950 53,385 52,592 105,580 102,582 Retirement and other

employee benefits 12,324 12,708 10,430 11,349 11,080 25,032 23,949 Total salaries and

employee benefits 64,211 66,401 66,380 64,734 63,672 130,612 126,531 Net occupancy and

equipment expense 13,654 14,752 14,002 13,736 15,116 28,406 29,343 Technology and related costs 10,453 10,284 11,005 10,416 9,853 20,737 18,401 Professional services 7,568 8,059 8,424 7,325 8,880 15,627 19,270 Advertising and promotions 2,899 1,835 1,850 2,688 2,810 4,734 5,571 Net OREO expense 160 589 106 544 126 749 546 Other expenses 14,670 14,735 12,851 12,374 14,624 29,405 27,278 Acquisition and integration

related expenses 7,773 245 1,860 881 5,249 8,018 10,721 Optimization costs 31 1,525 1,493 18,376 — 1,556 — Total noninterest expense 121,419 118,425 117,971 131,074 120,330 239,844 237,661 Income before income tax

expense 69,139 62,395 47,348 36,313 25,246 131,534 51,320 Income tax expense 18,018 17,372 5,743 8,690 6,182 35,390 12,650 Net income $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 19,064 $ 96,144 $ 38,670 Preferred dividends (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,049 ) (4,033 ) (1,037 ) (8,068 ) (1,037 ) Net income applicable to

non-vested restricted shares (521 ) (486 ) (369 ) (236 ) (187 ) (1,007 ) (379 ) Net income applicable

to common shares $ 46,566 $ 40,503 $ 37,187 $ 23,354 $ 17,840 $ 87,069 $ 37,254 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) 52,419 41,831 49,238 37,765 21,777 94,250 46,049

Footnotes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 EPS Basic EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.77 $ 0.33 Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.77 $ 0.33 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.83 $ 0.41 Common Stock and Related Per Common Share Data Book value $ 21.67 $ 21.22 $ 21.52 $ 21.29 $ 21.23 $ 21.67 $ 21.23 Tangible book value $ 13.55 $ 13.08 $ 13.36 $ 13.11 $ 13.00 $ 13.55 $ 13.00 Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Closing price at period end $ 19.83 $ 21.91 $ 15.92 $ 10.78 $ 13.35 $ 19.83 $ 13.35 Closing price to book value 0.9 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.6 0.9 0.6 Period end shares outstanding 114,177 114,196 114,296 114,293 114,276 114,177 114,276 Period end treasury shares 11,199 11,176 11,071 11,067 11,079 11,199 11,079 Common dividends $ 15,979 $ 15,997 $ 16,017 $ 16,011 $ 16,015 $ 31,976 $ 32,017 Dividend payout ratio 34.15 % 38.89 % 42.42 % 66.67 % 87.50 % 36.36 % 84.85 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 30.43 % 37.84 % 32.56 % 42.42 % 73.68 % 33.73 % 68.29 % Key Ratios/Data Return on average common

equity(2) 7.60 % 6.70 % 6.05 % 3.80 % 2.94 % 7.15 % 3.08 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 8.56 % 6.92 % 8.01 % 6.15 % 3.58 % 7.74 % 3.81 % Return on average tangible

common equity(2) 12.77 % 11.35 % 10.35 % 6.73 % 5.32 % 12.07 % 5.49 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 14.31 % 11.71 % 13.53 % 10.53 % 6.37 % 13.02 % 6.65 % Return on average assets(2) 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.91 % 0.40 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.06 % 0.90 % 1.02 % 0.78 % 0.44 % 0.98 % 0.49 % Loans to deposits 88.27 % 91.40 % 92.12 % 92.91 % 95.38 % 88.27 % 95.38 % Efficiency ratio(1) 59.24 % 61.77 % 58.90 % 60.36 % 64.08 % 60.49 % 62.12 % Net interest margin(2)(3) 2.96 % 3.03 % 3.14 % 2.95 % 3.13 % 2.99 % 3.32 % Yield on average interest-earning

assets(2)(3) 3.16 % 3.24 % 3.39 % 3.28 % 3.49 % 3.20 % 3.82 % Cost of funds(2)(4) 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.35 % 0.38 % 0.22 % 0.52 % Noninterest expense to average

assets(2) 2.26 % 2.30 % 2.25 % 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.43 % Noninterest expense, adjusted to

average assets,excluding PPP

loans(1)(2) 2.22 % 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.19 % 2.32 % 2.30 % 2.38 % Effective income tax rate 26.06 % 27.84 % 12.13 % 23.93 % 24.49 % 26.91 % 24.65 % Capital Ratios Total capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 14.19 % 14.26 % 14.14 % 14.06 % 13.70 % 14.19 % 13.70 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted

assets(1) 11.71 % 11.67 % 11.55 % 11.48 % 11.19 % 11.71 % 11.19 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets(1) 10.23 % 10.17 % 10.06 % 9.97 % 9.70 % 10.23 % 9.70 % Tier 1 capital to average assets(1) 8.85 % 8.96 % 8.91 % 8.50 % 8.70 % 8.85 % 8.70 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 7.48 % 7.37 % 7.67 % 7.43 % 7.32 % 7.48 % 7.32 % Tangible common equity,

excluding AOCI, to tangible

assets(1) 7.50 % 7.48 % 7.54 % 7.30 % 7.17 % 7.50 % 7.17 % Tangible common equity to risk-

weighted assets(1) 9.92 % 9.73 % 9.93 % 9.84 % 9.61 % 9.92 % 9.61 % Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Asset Quality Performance Data Non-performing assets Commercial and industrial $ 42,036 $ 59,723 $ 38,314 $ 40,781 $ 19,475 $ 42,036 $ 19,475 Agricultural 7,135 8,684 10,719 13,293 8,494 7,135 8,494 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 17,367 23,339 27,382 26,406 26,342 17,367 26,342 Multi-family 2,622 3,701 1,670 1,547 2,132 2,622 2,132 Construction 1,154 1,154 1,155 2,977 18,640 1,154 18,640 Other commercial real estate 14,200 15,406 15,219 4,690 5,304 14,200 5,304 Consumer 16,867 16,643 15,498 13,888 13,657 16,867 13,657 Non-accrual, excluding PCD

loans 101,381 128,650 109,957 103,582 94,044 101,381 94,044 Non-accrual PCD loans 23,101 29,734 32,568 39,990 45,116 23,101 45,116 Total non-accrual loans 124,482 158,384 142,525 143,572 139,160 124,482 139,160 90 days or more past due loans,

still accruing interest 878 5,354 4,395 3,781 3,241 878 3,241 Total NPLs 125,360 163,738 146,920 147,353 142,401 125,360 142,401 Accruing TDRs 782 798 813 841 1,201 782 1,201 Foreclosed assets(5) 26,732 13,228 16,671 15,299 19,024 26,732 19,024 Total NPAs $ 152,874 $ 177,764 $ 164,404 $ 163,493 $ 162,626 $ 152,874 $ 162,626 30-89 days past due loans $ 21,051 $ 30,973 $ 40,656 $ 21,551 $ 36,342 $ 21,051 $ 36,342 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses $ 214,601 $ 235,359 $ 239,017 $ 239,048 $ 240,052 $ 214,601 $ 240,052 Allowance for unfunded

commitments 8,625 8,025 8,025 7,825 7,625 8,625 7,625 Total ACL $ 223,226 $ 243,384 $ 247,042 $ 246,873 $ 247,677 $ 223,226 $ 247,677 Provision for loan losses $ — $ 6,098 $ 10,507 $ 15,927 $ 32,649 $ 6,098 $ 72,181 Net charge-offs by category Commercial and industrial $ 14,733 $ 1,740 $ 3,536 $ 5,470 $ 4,735 $ 16,473 $ 9,415 Agricultural — 363 1,779 265 118 363 1,345 Commercial real estate: Office, retail, and industrial 3,878 4,377 1,701 1,339 3,086 8,255 3,415 Multi-family 2 (5 ) 19 — 9 (3 ) 14 Construction 208 — 140 4,889 798 208 2,606 Other commercial real estate 459 371 916 1,753 19 830 183 Consumer 1,478 2,910 2,448 2,027 4,158 4,388 8,059 Total NCOs $ 20,758 $ 9,756 $ 10,539 $ 15,743 $ 12,923 $ 30,514 $ 25,037 Less: NCOs on PCD loans (4,337 ) (2,107 ) (6,488 ) (6,923 ) (3,833 ) (6,444 ) (5,553 ) Total NCOs, excluding

PCD loans $ 16,421 $ 7,649 $ 4,051 $ 8,820 $ 9,090 $ 24,070 $ 19,484 Total recoveries included above $ 2,869 $ 1,561 $ 2,588 $ 1,795 $ 1,311 $ 4,430 $ 3,127 Note: Selected Financial Information footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention Special mention loans(7) $ 343,547 $ 355,563 $ 409,083 $ 395,295 $ 256,373 $ 343,547 $ 256,373 Substandard loans(7) 325,727 342,600 357,219 311,430 193,337 325,727 193,337 Total performing loans

classified as substandard and

special mention(7) $ 669,274 $ 698,163 $ 766,302 $ 706,725 $ 449,710 $ 669,274 $ 449,710 Asset quality ratios Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.83 % 1.04 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.93 % 0.83 % 0.93 % Non-accrual loans to total loans,

excluding PPP loans(6) 0.87 % 1.13 % 1.02 % 1.07 % 1.01 % 0.87 % 1.01 % Non-accrual loans to total loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.72 % 0.93 % 0.80 % 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.70 % NPLs to total loans 0.83 % 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.83 % 0.95 % NPLs to total loans, excluding

PPP loans(6) 0.87 % 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.04 % 0.87 % 1.04 % NPLs to total loans, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.72 % 0.97 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.72 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets 1.01 % 1.17 % 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.01 % 1.09 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets, excluding

PPP loans(6) 1.06 % 1.26 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.18 % 1.06 % 1.18 % NPAs to total loans plus

foreclosed assets, excluding

PCD and PPP loans(6) 0.92 % 1.07 % 0.96 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 0.92 % 0.87 % NPAs to tangible common equity

plus ACL 8.63 % 10.23 % 9.27 % 9.37 % 9.38 % 8.63 % 9.38 % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.58 % 0.75 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.66 % 0.58 % 0.66 % Performing loans classified as

substandard and special

mention to corporate loans(6)(7) 6.36 % 6.45 % 7.26 % 6.36 % 3.94 % 6.36 % 3.94 % Performing loans classified as

substandard and special

mention to corporate loans,

excluding PPP loans(6)(7) 6.82 % 7.19 % 7.84 % 7.13 % 4.40 % 6.82 % 4.40 % Allowance for credit losses and net charge-off ratios ACL to total loans 1.48 % 1.60 % 1.67 % 1.68 % 1.66 % 1.48 % 1.66 % ACL to non-accrual loans 179.32 % 153.67 % 173.33 % 171.95 % 177.98 % 179.32 % 177.98 % ACL to NPLs 178.07 % 148.64 % 168.15 % 167.54 % 173.93 % 178.07 % 173.93 % NCOs to average loans(2) 0.55 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.36 % 0.41 % 0.38 % NCOs to average loans,

excluding PPP loans(2) 0.59 % 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.46 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.38 % NCOs to average loans,

excluding PCD and PPP loans(2) 0.47 % 0.22 % 0.12 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.35 % 0.30 %

Footnotes to Selected Financial Information

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for the detailed calculation.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Cost of funds expresses total interest expense as a percentage of total average funding sources.

(5) Foreclosed assets consists of OREO and other foreclosed assets acquired in partial or total satisfaction of defaulted loans. Other foreclosed assets are included in other assets in the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

(6) This ratio excludes PPP loans that are fully guaranteed by the SBA. As a result, no allowance for credit losses is associated with these loans.

(7) Performing loans classified as substandard and special mention excludes accruing TDRs.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 EPS Net income $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 19,064 $ 96,144 $ 38,670 Dividends and accretion on

preferred stock (4,034 ) (4,034 ) (4,049 ) (4,033 ) (1,037 ) (8,068 ) (1,037 ) Net income applicable to non-

vested restricted shares (521 ) (486 ) (369 ) (236 ) (187 ) (1,007 ) (379 ) Net income applicable to

common shares 46,566 40,503 37,187 23,354 17,840 87,069 37,254 Adjustments to net income: Acquisition and integration

related expenses 7,773 245 1,860 881 5,249 8,018 10,721 Tax effect of acquisition and

integration related expenses (1,943 ) (61 ) (465 ) (220 ) (1,312 ) (2,004 ) (2,680 ) Optimization costs 31 1,525 1,493 18,376 — 1,556 — Tax effect of optimization

costs (8 ) (381 ) (373 ) (4,594 ) — (389 ) — Swap termination costs — — 17,567 14,285 — — — Tax effect of swap termination

costs — — (4,392 ) (3,571 ) — — — Income tax benefits — — (3,639 ) — — — — Net securities (gains) losses — — — (14,328 ) — — 1,005 Tax effect of net securities

(gains) losses — — — 3,582 — — (251 ) Total adjustments to net

income, net of tax 5,853 1,328 12,051 14,411 3,937 7,181 8,795 Net income applicable to

common shares,

adjusted(1) $ 52,419 $ 41,831 $ 49,238 $ 37,765 $ 21,777 $ 94,250 $ 46,049 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Weighted-average common

shares outstanding (basic) 112,865 113,098 113,174 113,160 113,145 112,980 111,533 Dilutive effect of common

stock equivalents 775 773 430 276 191 757 339 Weighted-average diluted

common shares

outstanding 113,640 113,871 113,604 113,436 113,336 113,737 111,872 Basic EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.77 $ 0.33 Diluted EPS $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.77 $ 0.33 Diluted EPS, adjusted(1) $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 $ 0.83 $ 0.41 Anti-dilutive shares not included

in the computation of diluted

EPS — — — — — — — Dividend Payout Ratio Dividends declared per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Dividend payout ratio 34.15 % 38.89 % 42.42 % 66.67 % 87.50 % 36.36 % 84.85 % Dividend payout ratio, adjusted(1) 30.43 % 37.84 % 32.56 % 42.42 % 73.68 % 33.73 % 68.29 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Return on Average Common and Tangible Common Equity Net income applicable to

common shares $ 46,566 $ 40,503 $ 37,187 $ 23,354 $ 17,840 $ 87,069 $ 37,254 Intangibles amortization 2,798 2,807 2,807 2,810 2,820 5,605 5,590 Tax effect of intangibles

amortization (700 ) (702 ) (702 ) (703 ) (705 ) (1,401 ) (1,398 ) Net income applicable to

common shares, excluding

intangibles amortization 48,664 42,608 39,292 25,461 19,955 91,273 41,446 Total adjustments to net income,

net of tax(1) 5,853 1,328 12,051 14,411 3,937 7,181 8,795 Net income applicable to

common shares, adjusted(1) $ 54,517 $ 43,936 $ 51,343 $ 39,872 $ 23,892 $ 98,454 $ 50,241 Average stockholders' common

equity $ 2,456,034 $ 2,453,253 $ 2,444,911 $ 2,444,594 $ 2,443,212 $ 2,454,651 $ 2,429,184 Less: average intangible assets (927,522 ) (931,322 ) (934,347 ) (938,712 ) (934,022 ) (929,411 ) (910,811 ) Average tangible common

equity $ 1,528,512 $ 1,521,931 $ 1,510,564 $ 1,505,882 $ 1,509,190 $ 1,525,240 $ 1,518,373 Return on average common

equity(2) 7.60 % 6.70 % 6.05 % 3.80 % 2.94 % 7.15 % 3.08 % Return on average common

equity, adjusted(1)(2) 8.56 % 6.92 % 8.01 % 6.15 % 3.58 % 7.74 % 3.81 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 12.77 % 11.35 % 10.35 % 6.73 % 5.32 % 12.07 % 5.49 % Return on average tangible

common equity, adjusted(1)(2) 14.31 % 11.71 % 13.53 % 10.53 % 6.37 % 13.02 % 6.65 % Return on Average Assets Net income $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 19,064 $ 96,144 $ 38,670 Total adjustments to net income,

net of tax(1) 5,853 1,328 12,051 14,411 3,937 7,181 8,795 Net income, adjusted(1) $ 56,974 $ 46,351 $ 53,656 $ 42,034 $ 23,001 $ 103,325 $ 47,465 Average assets $ 21,533,209 $ 20,919,040 $ 20,882,325 $ 21,526,695 $ 20,868,106 $ 21,227,821 $ 19,636,463 Return on average assets(2) 0.95 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.91 % 0.40 % Return on average assets,

adjusted(1)(2) 1.06 % 0.90 % 1.02 % 0.78 % 0.44 % 0.98 % 0.49 % Noninterest Expense to Average Assets Noninterest expense $ 121,419 $ 118,425 $ 117,971 $ 131,074 $ 120,330 $ 239,844 $ 237,661 Less: Acquisition and integration

related expenses (7,773 ) (245 ) (1,860 ) (881 ) (5,249 ) (8,018 ) (10,721 ) Optimization costs (31 ) (1,525 ) (1,493 ) (18,376 ) — (1,556 ) — Total $ 113,615 $ 116,655 $ 114,618 $ 111,817 $ 115,081 $ 230,270 $ 226,940 Average assets $ 21,533,209 $ 20,919,040 $ 20,882,325 $ 21,526,695 $ 20,868,106 $ 21,227,821 $ 19,636,463 Less: average PPP loans (1,035,386 ) (1,014,798 ) (1,013,511 ) (1,194,808 ) (887,977 ) (1,025,149 ) (443,999 ) Average assets, excluding PPP

loans $ 20,497,823 $ 19,904,242 $ 19,868,814 $ 20,331,887 $ 19,980,129 $ 20,202,672 $ 19,192,464 Noninterest expense to average

assets(2) 2.26 % 2.30 % 2.25 % 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.28 % 2.43 % Noninterest expense, adjusted to

average assets, excluding PPP

loans(2) 2.22 % 2.38 % 2.29 % 2.19 % 2.32 % 2.30 % 2.38 % Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Efficiency Ratio Calculation Noninterest expense $ 121,419 $ 118,425 $ 117,971 $ 131,074 $ 120,330 $ 239,844 $ 237,661 Less: Acquisition and integration

related expenses (7,773 ) (245 ) (1,860 ) (881 ) (5,249 ) (8,018 ) (10,721 ) Net OREO expense (160 ) (589 ) (106 ) (544 ) (126 ) (749 ) (546 ) Optimization costs (31 ) (1,525 ) (1,493 ) (18,376 ) — (1,556 ) — Total $ 113,455 $ 116,066 $ 114,512 $ 111,273 $ 114,955 $ 229,521 $ 226,394 Tax-equivalent net interest

income(3) $ 145,241 $ 142,098 $ 149,141 $ 143,821 $ 146,389 $ 287,339 $ 291,117 Noninterest income 46,270 45,803 27,715 40,585 32,991 92,073 72,353 Less: Swap termination costs — — 17,567 14,285 — — — Net securities (gains) losses — — — (14,328 ) — — 1,005 Total $ 191,511 $ 187,901 $ 194,423 $ 184,363 $ 179,380 $ 379,412 $ 364,475 Efficiency ratio 59.24 % 61.77 % 58.90 % 60.36 % 64.08 % 60.49 % 62.12 % Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Net Income $ 51,121 $ 45,023 $ 41,605 $ 27,623 $ 19,064 $ 96,144 $ 38,670 Income tax expense 18,018 17,372 5,743 8,690 6,182 35,390 12,650 Provision for credit losses — 6,098 10,507 15,927 32,649 6,098 72,181 Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision

Earnings $ 69,139 $ 68,493 $ 57,855 $ 52,240 $ 57,895 $ 137,632 $ 123,501 Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings: Acquisition and integration

related expenses $ 7,773 $ 245 $ 1,860 $ 881 $ 5,249 $ 8,018 $ 10,721 Optimization costs 31 1,525 1,493 18,376 — 1,556 — Swap termination costs — — 17,567 14,285 — — — Net securities (gains) losses — — — (14,328 ) — — 1,005 Total adjustments 7,804 1,770 20,920 19,214 5,249 9,574 11,726 Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision

Earnings, adjusted $ 76,943 $ 70,263 $ 78,775 $ 71,454 $ 63,144 $ 147,206 $ 135,227 Note: Non-GAAP Reconciliations footnotes are located at the end of this section.





First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Tangible Common Equity Stockholders' equity, common $ 2,473,648 $ 2,422,815 $ 2,459,506 $ 2,433,671 $ 2,425,711 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (926,176 ) (928,974 ) (932,764 ) (935,801 ) (940,182 ) Tangible common equity 1,547,472 1,493,841 1,526,742 1,497,870 1,485,529 Less: AOCI 5,941 22,096 (26,379 ) (25,749 ) (28,727 ) Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI $ 1,553,413 $ 1,515,937 $ 1,500,363 $ 1,472,121 $ 1,456,802 Total assets $ 21,625,424 $ 21,208,591 $ 20,838,678 $ 21,088,143 $ 21,244,881 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets (926,176 ) (928,974 ) (932,764 ) (935,801 ) (940,182 ) Tangible assets 20,699,248 20,279,617 19,905,914 20,152,342 20,304,699 Less: PPP loans (705,915 ) (1,109,442 ) (785,563 ) (1,196,538 ) (1,179,403 ) Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans $ 19,993,333 $ 19,170,175 $ 19,120,351 $ 18,955,804 $ 19,125,296 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.48 % 7.37 % 7.67 % 7.43 % 7.32 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets, excluding PPP loans 7.74 % 7.79 % 7.98 % 7.90 % 7.77 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets 7.50 % 7.48 % 7.54 % 7.30 % 7.17 % Tangible common equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets,

excluding PPP loans 7.77 % 7.91 % 7.85 % 7.77 % 7.62 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets 9.92 % 9.73 % 9.93 % 9.84 % 9.61 %

Footnotes to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the EPS non-GAAP reconciliation above. For additional discussion of adjustments, see the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

(2) Annualized based on the actual number of days for each period presented.

(3) Presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming the applicable federal income tax rate of 21%.