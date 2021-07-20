Old National's strong 2nd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 11% annualized

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q21 net income of $62.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.38.
Adjusted1 net income of $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Old National’s 2nd quarter earnings success was highlighted by strong commercial loan production – which drove over 11% annualized commercial loan growth – along with excellent credit metrics and stable net interest margin,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “These results place Old National in a very strong position as we work to execute our previously announced merger of equals with First Midwest Bank. Combined, we are confident Old National will be even better positioned for strong organic growth with enhanced scale, resources, and capabilities to deliver an improved client experience and enhanced value to our shareholders.”

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income
  • Net income of $62.8 million
 
  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.38
  
Net interest
income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $153.4 million compared to $151.6 million
 
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 2.91% compared to 2.94%
  
 
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $75.3 million
 
  • Adjusted PPNR1 of $83.3 million
Operating
Performance
  • Noninterest expense of $129.6 million
 
  • Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $120.9 million
 
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 62.05%
 
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 57.74%
  
 
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $13,834.8 million compared to $13,975.5 million
    • Total commercial loans increased $250.2 million, excluding the $403.0 million decrease in PPP loans
 
  • Second-quarter total commercial production of $1.1 billion
Loans and
  • Provision for credit losses was a recapture of $4.9 million
 Credit 
Quality
  • June 30 pipeline of $2.6 billion
 
  • Net recoveries of $336 thousand compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand
 
  • Non-performing loans of 1.03% of total loans compared to 1.13%
  
 
  • Return on average common equity of 8.39%
Return Profile
& Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 13.58%
 
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 14.56%
 
  • No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter
  
 
  • $0.4 million in ONB Way charges
Notable Items
  • $1.8 million in tax credit amortization
 
  • $6.5 million in merger charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2021 net income of $62.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $6.5 million for the recently announced merger with First Midwest Bancorp and $0.4 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

LOANS
Strong commercial production results in double digit commercial loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans were $13,834.8 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $140.7 million, or 4.0% annualized, when compared to the $13,975.5 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $403.0 million to $721.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $1,124.1 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Excluding the $403.0 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $262.3 million, or 8.2% annualized.
  • Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased $250.2 million, or 11.1% annualized.
  • Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.1 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $2.6 billion.
  • Consumer loans increased $0.4 million to $1,579.4 million and residential mortgage loans increased $11.8 million to $2,215.1 million.
  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $13,995.3 million, an increase of $163.1 million from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the second quarter increased $155.4 million from the first quarter of 2021.

DEPOSITS
Period-end deposit balances remain steady.

  • Period-end total deposits were $17,868.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $19.2 million, or 0.4% annualized, when compared to the $17,849.8 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $51.7 million to $6,142.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $6,091.1 million at March 31, 2021.
  • On average, total deposits in the second quarter increased $511.3 million to $17,853.1 million, compared to $17,341.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Deposit and funding costs continue to decline.

  • Net interest income increased to $149.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $148.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 3 basis points to 2.91% compared to 2.94% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • PPP interest and net fees combined were $11.9 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $12.6 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Accretion income was $5.1 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.7 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The cost of total deposits declined 1 basis point to 0.06% in the second quarter of 2021 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points to 0.09%.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Old National recorded a provision recapture in the second quarter of 2021 of $4.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in provision recapture recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net recoveries in the second quarter were $336 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.
  • 30-89 day delinquencies were 0.09% at the end of the second quarter.
  • Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.03%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $40.8 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses stood at $109.4 million, or 0.79% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue.

  • Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $51.5 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the first quarter of 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue decreased $8.7 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to a decline in pipeline valuation and lower gain on sale margins.
  • Capital markets income increased $2.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Gains on sales of debt securities decreased $1.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Second quarter expense increase driven primarily from annual merit and additional incentives.

  • Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $129.6 million and included $6.5 million in diligence, integration and merger charges, $0.4 million in ONB Way charges and $1.8 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $120.9 million, compared to the $115.0 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • The second quarter efficiency ratio was 62.05%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.74%.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the second quarter was $17.4 million, resulting in a 21.7% FTE tax rate.
  • Income tax expense included $1.0 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the second quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.73% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.95%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.47% at the end of the second quarter compared to 8.38% in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the second quarter.
  • A low loan to deposit ratio of 77.4%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s)2Q21Adjustments4Adjusted 2Q21
Total Revenues (FTE)$204.9  $(0.7) $204.2  
Less: Provision for Credit Losses4.9    4.9  
Less: Noninterest Expenses(129.6) 6.9  (122.7) 
Income before Income Taxes (FTE)$80.2  $6.2  $86.4  
Income Taxes (FTE)(17.4) (1.6) (19.0) 
Net Income$62.8  $4.6  $67.4  
Average Shares Outstanding165,934    165,934  
Earnings Per Share - Diluted$0.38  $0.03  $0.41  

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions)2Q211Q21
Net Interest Income$149.9 $148.1 
Add: FTE Adjustment3.5 3.5 
Net Interest Income (FTE)$153.4 $151.6 
Average Earning Assets$21,095.3 $20,601.7 
Net Interest Margin (FTE)2.91%2.94%


($ in millions)2Q212Q20
Net Interest Income$149.9  $145.6  
Add: FTE Adjustment3.5  3.4  
Net Interest Income (FTE)$153.4  $149.0  
Add: Total Noninterest Income51.5  58.5  
Less: Noninterest Expense129.6  120.2  
Pre-Provision Net Revenue$75.3  $87.3  
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses(0.7) (0.5) 
Less: Gain on Branch Actions  0.1  
Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges6.5    
Add: ONB Way Charges0.4  4.9  
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments1.8  0.3  
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue$83.3  $92.1  


($ in millions)2Q211Q212Q20
Noninterest Expense$129.6  $117.7  $120.2  
Less: ONB Way Charges(0.4) (1.5) (4.9) 
Less: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges(6.5)     
Noninterest Expense less Charges$122.7  $116.2  $115.3  
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments(1.8) (1.2) (0.3) 
Adjusted Noninterest Expense$120.9  $115.0  $115.0  
Less: Intangible Amortization(2.9) (3.1) (3.6) 
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization$118.0  $111.9  $111.4  
Net Interest Income$149.9  $148.1  $145.6  
FTE Adjustment3.5  3.5  3.4  
Net Interest Income (FTE)$153.4  $151.6  $149.0  
Total Noninterest Income51.5  56.7  58.5  
Total Revenue (FTE)$204.9  $208.3  $207.5  
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses(0.7) (2.0) (0.5) 
Less: Gain on Branch Actions    0.1  
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE)$204.2  $206.3  $207.1  
Efficiency Ratio62.05 %55.57 %56.29 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio57.74 %54.25 %53.79 %

                

($ in millions)2Q211Q21
Net Income$62.8  $86.8  
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax5)2.2  2.3  
Tangible Net Income$65.0  $89.1  
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax5)(0.5) (1.5) 
Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (net of tax5)4.9    
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax5)0.3  1.1  
Adjusted Tangible Net Income$69.7  $88.7  
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity2,992.7  2,970.0  
Less: Average Goodwill(1,037.0) (1,037.0) 
Less: Average Intangibles(41.4) (44.4) 
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity$1,914.3  $1,888.6  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity13.58 %18.88 %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity14.56 %18.79 %

5 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to review second-quarter 2021 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (877) 660-9071 or International (929) 517-9523, Conference I.D. 7447647. A replay of the call will also be available from 11 a.m. Central Time on July 20 through August 3. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056, Conference ID Code 7447647.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years.  Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Old National’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or Old National’s underlying assumptions; First Midwest’s and Old National’s beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding the proposed transaction, revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; the expected cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Old National does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Old National. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Old National and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the control of the parties. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between First Midwest and Old National; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Midwest or Old National; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated (and the risk that required regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the ability of First Midwest and Old National to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where First Midwest and Old National do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;
diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate First Midwest’s operations and those of Old National; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; First Midwest’s and Old National’s success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Old National’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of First Midwest and Old National to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the proposed transaction and other factors that may affect future results of First Midwest and Old National; uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction; and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Quarterly Report on Form 10‐Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in other reports First Midwest and Old National file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT
In connection with the proposed transaction, Old National filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S‑4 (SEC File No. 333-257536). The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of First Midwest and Old National, which also constitutes a prospectus of Old National, that will be sent to First Midwest’s and Old National’s shareholders seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investors and security holders of First Midwest or Old National and their respective affiliates are urged to read the registration statement on Form S-4, the joint proxy statement/prospectus included within the registration statement on Form S-4 and any other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information about First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about First Midwest and Old National, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Midwest will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of First Midwest’s website, https://firstmidwest.com/, under the heading “SEC Filings.” Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Old National will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of Old National’s website, https://www.oldnational.com/, under the heading “Financial Information.”

PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION
First Midwest, Old National, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding First Midwest’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021, and certain other documents filed by First Midwest with the SEC. Information regarding Old National’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain other documents filed by Old National with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

       
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
 202120212020 20212020
Income Statement      
Net interest income$149,927  $148,120  $145,671  $298,047  $289,442 
Tax equivalent adjustment (1)3,470  3,500  3,367  6,970  6,690 
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis153,397  151,620  149,038  305,017  296,132 
Provision for credit losses(4,929) (17,356) 22,545  (22,285) 39,495 
Noninterest income51,508  56,712  58,461  108,220  115,963 
Noninterest expense129,618  117,740  120,121  247,358  278,865 
Net income62,786  86,818  51,705  149,604  74,345 
       
       
Per Common Share Data      
Weighted average diluted shares165,934  165,707  165,302  165,821  166,848 
Net income (diluted)$0.38  $0.52  $0.32  $0.90  $0.45 
Cash dividends0.14  0.14  0.14  0.28  0.28 
Common dividend payout ratio (2)37 %26 %44% 31 %62%
Book value$18.05  $17.98  $17.35  $18.05  $17.35 
Stock price17.61  19.34  13.76  17.61  13.76 
Tangible common book value (3)11.55  11.47  10.75  11.55  10.75 
       
       
Performance Ratios      
Return on average assets1.06 %1.49 %0.96% 1.27 %0.71%
Return on average common equity8.39 %11.69 %7.27% 10.04 %5.24%
Return on tangible common equity (3)13.58 %18.77 %12.27% 16.10 %9.01%
Return on average tangible common equity (3)13.58 %18.88 %12.41% 16.21 %9.15%
Net interest margin (FTE)2.91 %2.94 %3.14% 2.93 %3.22%
Efficiency ratio (4)62.05 %55.57 %56.29% 58.79 %66.80%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(0.01)%0.00 %0.02% 0.00 %0.11%
Allowance for credit losses to ending loans0.79 %0.82 %0.94% 0.79 %0.94%
Non-performing loans to ending loans1.03 %1.13 %1.04% 1.03 %1.04%
       
       
Balance Sheet (EOP)      
Total loans$13,784,677  $13,925,261  $13,615,701  $13,784,677  $13,615,701 
Total assets 23,675,666   23,744,451   22,102,188   23,675,666   22,102,188 
Total deposits 17,868,911   17,849,755   16,319,446   17,868,911   16,319,446 
Total borrowed funds 2,559,113   2,574,987   2,641,436   2,559,113   2,641,436 
Total shareholders' equity 2,991,118   2,979,447   2,864,255   2,991,118   2,864,255 
       
       
Capital Ratios (3)      
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):      
Tier 1 common equity11.95 %12.01 %11.70% 11.95 %11.70%
Tier 111.95 %12.01 %11.70% 11.95 %11.70%
Total12.73 %12.84 %12.68% 12.73 %12.68%
Leverage ratio (to average assets)8.38 %8.33 %8.12% 8.38 %8.12%
       
Total equity to assets (averages)12.61 %12.78 %13.16% 12.69 %13.53%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets8.47 %8.38 %8.45% 8.47 %8.45%
       
       
Nonfinancial Data      
Full-time equivalent employees 2,465   2,451   2,530   2,465   2,530 
Banking centers 162   162   162   162   162 
       
(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.    
(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic). 
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 
June 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary.     
(4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances 


       
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
 202120212020 20212020
Interest income$160,458  $159,237  $161,974  $319,695  $329,973 
Less: interest expense10,531  11,117  16,303  21,648  40,531 
Net interest income149,927  148,120  145,671  298,047  289,442 
Provision for credit losses(4,929) (17,356) 22,545  (22,285) 39,495 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses154,856  165,476  123,126  320,332  249,947 
       
Wealth management fees10,734  9,708  9,424  20,442  18,308 
Service charges on deposit accounts8,514  8,124  7,582  16,638  17,659 
Debit card and ATM fees5,583  5,143  4,832  10,726  9,830 
Mortgage banking revenue7,827  16,525  17,313  24,352  28,432 
Investment product fees6,042  5,864  4,845  11,906  10,719 
Capital markets income5,871  3,715  6,179  9,586  10,507 
Company-owned life insurance2,783  2,714  2,968  5,497  6,048 
Other income3,462  2,926  4,807  6,388  8,775 
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities692  1,993  511  2,685  5,685 
Total noninterest income51,508  56,712  58,461  108,220  115,963 
       
Salaries and employee benefits72,640  68,117  66,556  140,757  145,729 
Occupancy14,054  14,872  13,245  28,926  28,378 
Equipment4,506  3,969  3,853  8,475  9,158 
Marketing2,632  2,062  2,395  4,694  5,492 
Data processing11,697  12,353  9,629  24,050  19,096 
Communication2,411  2,878  2,296  5,289  5,094 
Professional fees8,528  2,724  3,545  11,252  7,838 
FDIC assessment1,226  1,607  2,014  2,833  3,623 
Amortization of intangibles2,909  3,075  3,612  5,984  7,388 
Amortization of tax credit investments1,813  1,202  287  3,015  5,802 
Other expense7,202  4,881  12,689  12,083  41,267 
Total noninterest expense129,618  117,740  120,121  247,358  278,865 
       
Income before income taxes76,746  104,448  61,466  181,194  87,045 
Income tax expense13,960  17,630  9,761  31,590  12,700 
Net income$62,786  $86,818  $51,705  $149,604  $74,345 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Share       
Net income$0.38  $0.52  $0.32  $0.90  $0.45 
       
Average Common Shares Outstanding      
Basic 165,175   164,997   164,732   165,086   166,240 
Diluted 165,934   165,707   165,302   165,821   166,848 
                    
Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,732   165,676   165,093   165,732   165,093 
       


 
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
 2021 2021 2020
Assets     
Federal Reserve Bank account$287,446   $293,230   $54,807  
Money market investments15,294   10,217   14,633  
Investments:     
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies1,657,079   1,602,423   489,232  
Mortgage-backed securities3,280,983   3,385,339   3,304,054  
States and political subdivisions1,567,931   1,467,804   1,355,959  
Other securities441,037   440,810   512,375  
Total investments6,947,030   6,896,376   5,661,620  
Loans held for sale, at fair value50,121   50,281   122,507  
Loans:     
Commercial3,802,943   4,068,896   4,307,505  
Commercial and agriculture real estate6,187,318   6,074,135   5,403,316  
Consumer:     
Home equity549,951   541,149   547,286  
Other consumer loans1,029,409   1,037,804   1,128,296  
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans11,569,621   11,721,984   11,386,403  
Residential real estate2,215,056   2,203,277   2,229,298  
Total loans13,784,677   13,925,261   13,615,701  
Total earning assets21,084,568   21,175,365   19,469,268  
      
Allowance for credit losses(109,444)  (114,037)  (128,394) 
Non-earning Assets:     
Cash and due from banks188,391   154,330   241,054  
Premises and equipment, net484,879   466,559   462,796  
Operating lease right-of-use assets72,207   74,611   80,400  
Goodwill and other intangible assets1,077,024   1,079,933   1,089,711  
Company-owned life insurance459,565   456,782   453,116  
Other assets418,476   450,908   434,237  
Total non-earning assets2,700,542   2,683,123   2,761,314  
Total assets$23,675,666   $23,744,451   $22,102,188  
      
Liabilities and Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$6,142,724   $6,091,054   $5,217,678  
Interest-bearing:     
Checking and NOW accounts4,921,430   4,933,770   4,567,046  
Savings accounts3,675,701   3,631,145   3,166,680  
Money market accounts2,126,537   2,075,852   1,895,809  
Other time deposits1,002,519   1,042,903   1,321,499  
Total core deposits17,868,911   17,774,724   16,168,712  
Brokered deposits   75,031   150,734  
Total deposits17,868,911   17,849,755   16,319,446  
      
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings1,523   922   801  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase396,129   395,242   367,744  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,891,143   1,912,541   2,035,014  
Other borrowings270,318   266,282   237,877  
Total borrowed funds2,559,113   2,574,987   2,641,436  
Operating lease liabilities81,333   84,665   91,845  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities175,191   255,597   185,206  
Total liabilities20,684,548   20,765,004   19,237,933  
Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings2,928,856   2,887,538   2,715,212  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax62,262   91,909   149,043  
Total shareholders' equity2,991,118   2,979,447   2,864,255  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$23,675,666   $23,744,451   $22,102,188  
 
 


             
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
             
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
  AverageIncome (1)/Yield/ AverageIncome (1)/Yield/ AverageIncome (1)/Yield/
Earning Assets: BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning            
investments $232,723 $48 0.08% $370,087 $88 0.10% $85,680 $34 0.16%
Investments:            
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,637,396 5,967 1.46% 1,155,525 4,885 1.69% 501,838 3,033 2.42%
Mortgage-backed securities 3,287,254 15,067 1.83% 3,312,311 15,833 1.91% 3,179,165 17,930 2.26%
States and political subdivisions 1,503,447 12,364 3.29% 1,478,143 12,200 3.30% 1,293,756 11,757 3.63%
Other securities 439,197 2,690 2.45% 453,411 2,743 2.42% 497,204 3,224 2.59%
Total investments 6,867,294 36,088 2.10% 6,399,390 35,661 2.23% 5,471,963 35,944 2.63%
Loans: (2)            
Commercial 4,019,553 34,715 3.42% 3,974,762 35,568 3.58% 4,049,403 31,729 3.10%
Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,146,057 57,655 3.71% 5,980,774 55,746 3.73% 5,340,622 58,007 4.30%
Consumer:            
Home equity 538,999 4,201 3.13% 544,049 4,152 3.10% 554,701 4,213 3.06%
Other consumer loans 1,034,439 9,747 3.78% 1,058,731 10,175 3.90% 1,135,943 11,530 4.08%
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,739,048 106,318 3.63% 11,558,316 105,641 3.71% 11,080,669 105,479 3.83%
Residential real estate loans 2,256,215 21,474 3.81% 2,273,859 21,347 3.76% 2,369,407 23,884 4.03%
             
Total loans 13,995,263 127,792 3.62% 13,832,175 126,988 3.68% 13,450,076 129,363 3.82%
             
Total earning assets $21,095,280 $163,928 3.09% $20,601,652 $162,737 3.16% $19,007,719 $165,341 3.46%
             
Less: Allowance for credit losses (117,020)   (133,869)   (107,619)  
             
Non-earning Assets:            
Cash and due from banks $238,326    $288,623    $332,745   
Other assets 2,520,937    2,486,604    2,384,934   
             
Total assets $23,737,523    $23,243,010    $21,617,779   
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
Checking and NOW accounts $4,948,773 $513 0.04% $4,863,819 $612 0.05% $4,431,074 $1,075 0.10%
Savings accounts 3,647,952 492 0.05% 3,495,319 487 0.06% 3,060,012 736 0.10%
Money market accounts 2,081,286 433 0.08% 1,987,348 423 0.09% 1,844,488 910 0.20%
Other time deposits 1,024,777 1,293 0.51% 1,081,248 1,607 0.60% 1,378,115 3,786 1.10%
Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,702,788 2,731 0.09% 11,427,734 3,129 0.11% 10,713,689 6,507 0.24%
Brokered deposits 9,890 1 0.05% 157,780 30 0.08% 68,149 291 1.72%
Total interest-bearing deposits 11,712,678 2,732 0.09% 11,585,514 3,159 0.11% 10,781,838 6,798 0.25%
             
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,460  0.02% 1,144  0.00% 143,811 44 0.12%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 406,251 95 0.09% 398,662 120 0.12% 350,545 185 0.21%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,906,078 5,218 1.10% 1,925,352 5,409 1.14% 2,144,497 6,844 1.28%
Other borrowings 269,259 2,486 3.69% 263,010 2,429 3.69% 251,738 2,432 3.87%
Total borrowed funds 2,583,048 7,799 1.21% 2,588,168 7,958 1.25% 2,890,591 9,505 1.32%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities $14,295,726 $10,531 0.30% $14,173,682 $11,117 0.32% $13,672,429 $16,303 0.48%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Demand deposits $6,140,424    $5,756,277    $4,871,002   
Other liabilities 308,680    343,073    228,950   
Shareholders' equity 2,992,693    2,969,978    2,845,398   
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $23,737,523    $23,243,010    $21,617,779   
             
Net interest rate spread   2.79%   2.84%   2.98%
             
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.91%   2.94%   3.14%
             
FTE adjustment  $3,470    $3,500    $3,367  
             
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). 
(2) Includes loans held for sale. 
 


         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
         
  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  AverageIncome (1)/Yield/ AverageIncome (1)/Yield/
Earning Assets: BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning        
investments $301,025 $136 0.09% $72,043 $383 1.07%
Investments:        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,397,791 10,852 1.55% 542,904 6,730 2.48%
Mortgage-backed securities 3,299,713 30,900 1.87% 3,175,408 36,996 2.33%
States and political subdivisions 1,490,865 24,564 3.30% 1,283,456 23,165 3.61%
Other securities 446,266 5,433 2.44% 495,852 6,440 2.60%
Total investments $6,634,635 $71,749 2.16% $5,497,620 $73,331 2.67%
Loans: (2)        
Commercial 3,997,281 70,282 3.50% 3,478,351 60,782 3.46%
Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,063,872 113,401 3.72% 5,264,610 120,446 4.53%
Consumer:        
Home equity 541,510 8,353 3.11% 556,528 9,845 3.56%
Other consumer loans 1,046,518 19,923 3.84% 1,151,871 23,748 4.15%
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,649,181 211,959 3.67% 10,451,360 214,821 4.13%
Residential real estate loans 2,264,988 42,821 3.78% 2,369,852 48,128 4.06%
         
Total loans 13,914,169 254,780 3.65% 12,821,212 262,949 4.07%
         
Total earning assets $20,849,829 $326,665 3.13% $18,390,875 $336,663 3.64%
         
Less: Allowance for credit losses (125,398)   (95,432)  
         
Non-earning Assets:        
Cash and due from banks $263,336    $310,173   
Other assets 2,503,865    2,386,513   
         
Total assets $23,491,632    $20,992,129   
         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:        
Checking and NOW accounts $4,906,530 $1,124 0.05% $4,267,926 $3,934 0.19%
Savings accounts 3,572,057 979 0.06% 2,944,094 2,034 0.14%
Money market accounts 2,034,577 855 0.08% 1,814,328 3,417 0.38%
Other time deposits 1,052,856 2,902 0.56% 1,470,094 8,972 1.23%
Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,566,020 5,860 0.10% 10,496,442 18,357 0.35%
Brokered deposits 83,427 31 0.08% 76,124 739 1.95%
Total interest-bearing deposits 11,649,447 5,891 0.10% 10,572,566 19,096 0.36%
         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,303  0.00% 268,334 1,284 0.96%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 402,478 215 0.11% 339,818 569 0.34%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,915,661 10,627 1.12% 2,054,814 14,612 1.43%
Other borrowings 266,152 4,915 3.69% 246,007 4,970 4.04%
Total borrowed funds 2,585,594 15,757 1.23% 2,908,973 21,435 1.48%
         
Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,235,041 21,648 0.31% 13,481,539 40,531 0.60%
         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Demand deposits $5,949,412    $4,417,748   
Other liabilities 325,781    253,382   
Shareholders' equity 2,981,398    2,839,460   
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $23,491,632    $20,992,129   
         
Net interest rate spread   2.82%   3.04%
         
Net interest margin (FTE)   2.93%   3.22%
         
FTE adjustment  $6,970    $6,690  
         
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.        
 


       
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
 202120212020 20212020
       
Beginning allowance for credit losses$114,037  $131,388  $106,380   $131,388  $54,619  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020         41,347  
       
Provision for credit losses(4,929) (17,356) 22,545   (22,285) 39,495  
       
Gross charge-offs(980) (1,570) (2,232)  (2,550) (10,677) 
Gross recoveries1,316  1,575  1,701   2,891  3,610  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries336  5  (531)  341  (7,067) 
       
Ending allowance for credit losses$109,444  $114,037  $128,394   $109,444  $128,394  
       
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)(0.01)%0.00 %0.02 % 0.00 %0.11 %
       
Average loans outstanding (1)$13,984,295  $13,815,515  $13,435,260   $13,900,371  $12,808,982  
       
EOP loans outstanding (1)13,784,677  13,925,261  13,615,701   13,784,677  13,615,701  
       
Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1)0.79 %0.82 %0.94 % 0.79 %0.94 %
       
Underperforming Assets:      
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing)$9  $49  $779   $9  $779  
       
Non-performing loans:      
Nonaccrual loans (2)128,268  142,138  125,546   128,268  125,546  
TDRs still accruing14,222  15,226  16,582   14,222  16,582  
Total non-performing loans142,490  157,364  142,128   142,490  142,128  
       
Foreclosed properties520  751  1,786   520  1,786  
       
Total underperforming assets$143,019  $158,164  $144,693   $143,019  $144,693  
       
Classified and Criticized Assets:      
Nonaccrual loans (2)128,268  142,138  125,546   128,268  125,546  
Substandard accruing loans160,995  160,314  192,433   160,995  192,433  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)9  49  779   9  779  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"$289,272  $302,501  $318,758   $289,272  $318,758  
       
Other classified assets4,305  3,791  2,565   4,305  2,565  
Criticized loans - "special mention loans"228,264  246,365  220,300   228,264  220,300  
       
Total classified and criticized assets$521,841  $552,657  $541,623   $521,841  $541,623  
       
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1)1.03 %1.13 %1.04 % 1.03 %1.04 %
       
Allowance to non-performing loans77 %72 %90 % 77 %90 %
       
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1)1.04 %1.14 %1.06 % 1.04 %1.06 %
       
EOP total assets$23,675,666  $23,744,451  $22,102,188   $23,675,666  $22,102,188  
       
Under-performing assets / EOP assets0.60 %0.67 %0.65 % 0.60 %0.65 %
       
EOP - End of period actual balances      
(1) Excludes loans held for sale.    
(2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $13.6 million at June 30, 2021, $14.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $11.3 million at June 30, 2020.
       


       
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
       
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
 202120212020 20212020
Actual End of Period Balances      
GAAP shareholders' equity$2,991,118 $2,979,447 $2,864,255  $2,991,118 $2,864,255 
       
Deduct:      
Goodwill1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994  1,036,994 1,036,994 
Intangibles40,030 42,939 52,717  40,030 52,717 
 1,077,024 1,079,933 1,089,711  1,077,024 1,089,711 
       
Tangible shareholders' equity $1,914,094 $1,899,514 $1,774,544  $1,914,094 $1,774,544 
       
Average Balances      
GAAP shareholders' equity$2,992,693 $2,969,978 $2,845,398  $2,981,398 $2,839,460 
       
Deduct:      
Goodwill1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994  1,036,994 1,036,994 
Intangibles41,410 44,409 54,449  42,901 56,288 
 1,078,404 1,081,403 1,091,443  1,079,895 1,093,282 
       
Average tangible shareholders' equity $1,914,289 $1,888,575 $1,753,955  $1,901,503 $1,746,178 
       
Actual End of Period Balances      
GAAP assets$23,675,666 $23,744,451 $22,102,188  $23,675,666 $22,102,188 
       
Add:      
Trust overdrafts24 24 15  24 15 
       
Deduct:      
Goodwill1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994  1,036,994 1,036,994 
Intangibles40,030 42,939 52,717  40,030 52,717 
 1,077,024 1,079,933 1,089,711  1,077,024 1,089,711 
       
Tangible assets $22,598,666 $22,664,542 $21,012,492  $22,598,666 $21,012,492 
       
Risk-weighted assets (2)$15,971,711 $15,524,621 $14,416,184  $15,971,711 $14,416,184 
       
GAAP net income$62,786 $86,818 $51,705  $149,604 $74,345 
       
Add:      
Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)2,182 2,306 2,708  4,488 5,557 
       
Tangible net income$64,968 $89,124 $54,413  $154,092 $79,902 
       
Tangible Ratios       
Return on tangible common equity13.58%18.77%12.27% 16.10%9.01%
Return on average tangible common equity13.58%18.88%12.41% 16.21%9.15%
Return on tangible assets1.15%1.57%1.04% 1.36%0.76%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets8.47%8.38%8.45% 8.47%8.45%
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2)11.98%12.24%12.31% 11.98%12.31%
Tangible common book value (1)11.55 11.47 10.75  11.55 10.75 
       
Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. 
(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. 
       
Tier 1 common equity (2)$1,908,053 $1,865,220 $1,686,714  $1,908,053 $1,686,714 
       
Risk-weighted assets (2)15,971,711 15,524,621 14,416,184  15,971,711 14,416,184 
       
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2)11.95%12.01%11.70% 11.95%11.70%
       
(2) June 30, 2021 figures are preliminary.      
       

