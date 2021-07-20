Old National's strong 2nd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 11% annualized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. , July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q21 net income of $62.8 million, diluted EPS of $0.38. Adjusted1 net income of $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Old National’s 2nd quarter earnings success was highlighted by strong commercial loan production – which drove over 11% annualized commercial loan growth – along with excellent credit metrics and stable net interest margin,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “These results place Old National in a very strong position as we work to execute our previously announced merger of equals with First Midwest Bank. Combined, we are confident Old National will be even better positioned for strong organic growth with enhanced scale, resources, and capabilities to deliver an improved client experience and enhanced value to our shareholders.”

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income

Net income of $62.8 million Earnings per diluted share of $0.38 Net interest

income/NIM

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $153.4 million compared to $151.6 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 2.91% compared to 2.94% Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $75.3 million Adjusted PPNR1 of $83.3 million Operating

Performance Noninterest expense of $129.6 million Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $120.9 million Efficiency ratio1 of 62.05% Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 57.74% End-of-period total loans 3 of $13,834.8 million compared to $13,975.5 million Total commercial loans increased $250.2 million, excluding the $403.0 million decrease in PPP loans

of $13,834.8 million compared to $13,975.5 million Second-quarter total commercial production of $1.1 billion Loans and

Provision for credit losses was a recapture of $4.9 million Credit

Quality June 30 pipeline of $2.6 billion Net recoveries of $336 thousand compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand Non-performing loans of 1.03% of total loans compared to 1.13% Return on average common equity of 8.39% Return Profile

& Capital Return on average tangible common equity1 of 13.58% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 14.56% No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter $0.4 million in ONB Way charges Notable Items $1.8 million in tax credit amortization $6.5 million in merger charges

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2021 net income of $62.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $6.5 million for the recently announced merger with First Midwest Bancorp and $0.4 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $67.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

LOANS

Strong commercial production results in double digit commercial loan growth.

Period-end total loans were $13,834.8 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $140.7 million, or 4.0% annualized, when compared to the $13,975.5 million at March 31, 2021.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $403.0 million to $721.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $1,124.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Excluding the $403.0 million decrease in PPP loans during the quarter, total loans increased $262.3 million, or 8.2% annualized.

Excluding PPP loans, total commercial loans increased $250.2 million, or 11.1% annualized.

Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $1.1 billion; period-end pipeline totaled $2.6 billion.

Consumer loans increased $0.4 million to $1,579.4 million and residential mortgage loans increased $11.8 million to $2,215.1 million.

Average total loans in the second quarter were $13,995.3 million, an increase of $163.1 million from the first quarter of 2021.

Excluding PPP loans, average total loans in the second quarter increased $155.4 million from the first quarter of 2021.

DEPOSITS

Period-end deposit balances remain steady.

Period-end total deposits were $17,868.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $19.2 million, or 0.4% annualized, when compared to the $17,849.8 million at March 31, 2021.

Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $51.7 million to $6,142.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $6,091.1 million at March 31, 2021.

On average, total deposits in the second quarter increased $511.3 million to $17,853.1 million, compared to $17,341.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Deposit and funding costs continue to decline.

Net interest income increased to $149.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $148.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 3 basis points to 2.91% compared to 2.94% in the first quarter of 2021.

PPP interest and net fees combined were $11.9 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $12.6 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.

Accretion income was $5.1 million, or 10 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $4.7 million, or 9 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.2 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2021.

The cost of total deposits declined 1 basis point to 0.06% in the second quarter of 2021 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 2 basis points to 0.09%.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.



Old National recorded a provision recapture in the second quarter of 2021 of $4.9 million, compared to $17.4 million in provision recapture recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Net recoveries in the second quarter were $336 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $5 thousand in the first quarter of 2021.

30-89 day delinquencies were 0.09% at the end of the second quarter.

Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.03%.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2021, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $40.8 million.

The allowance for credit losses stood at $109.4 million, or 0.79% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income decreased primarily due to lower mortgage banking revenue.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $51.5 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from the first quarter of 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $8.7 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to a decline in pipeline valuation and lower gain on sale margins.

Capital markets income increased $2.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Gains on sales of debt securities decreased $1.3 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Second quarter expense increase driven primarily from annual merit and additional incentives.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $129.6 million and included $6.5 million in diligence, integration and merger charges, $0.4 million in ONB Way charges and $1.8 million in tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $120.9 million, compared to the $115.0 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2021.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

The second quarter efficiency ratio was 62.05%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.74%.

INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the second quarter was $17.4 million, resulting in a 21.7% FTE tax rate.

Income tax expense included $1.0 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

At the end of the second quarter, preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.73% and preliminary regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.95%.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.47% at the end of the second quarter compared to 8.38% in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the second quarter.

A low loan to deposit ratio of 77.4%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 2Q21 Adjustments4 Adjusted 2Q21 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 204.9 $ (0.7 ) $ 204.2 Less: Provision for Credit Losses 4.9 — 4.9 Less: Noninterest Expenses (129.6 ) 6.9 (122.7 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 80.2 $ 6.2 $ 86.4 Income Taxes (FTE) (17.4 ) (1.6 ) (19.0 ) Net Income $ 62.8 $ 4.6 $ 67.4 Average Shares Outstanding 165,934 — 165,934 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.03 $ 0.41

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 Net Interest Income $ 149.9 $ 148.1 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.5 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 153.4 $ 151.6 Average Earning Assets $ 21,095.3 $ 20,601.7 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 2.91 % 2.94 %





($ in millions) 2Q21 2Q20 Net Interest Income $ 149.9 $ 145.6 Add: FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 153.4 $ 149.0 Add: Total Noninterest Income 51.5 58.5 Less: Noninterest Expense 129.6 120.2 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 75.3 $ 87.3 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.7 ) (0.5 ) Less: Gain on Branch Actions — 0.1 Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges 6.5 — Add: ONB Way Charges 0.4 4.9 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.8 0.3 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 83.3 $ 92.1





($ in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Noninterest Expense $ 129.6 $ 117.7 $ 120.2 Less: ONB Way Charges (0.4 ) (1.5 ) (4.9 ) Less: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (6.5 ) — — Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 122.7 $ 116.2 $ 115.3 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.8 ) (1.2 ) (0.3 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 120.9 $ 115.0 $ 115.0 Less: Intangible Amortization (2.9 ) (3.1 ) (3.6 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 118.0 $ 111.9 $ 111.4 Net Interest Income $ 149.9 $ 148.1 $ 145.6 FTE Adjustment 3.5 3.5 3.4 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 153.4 $ 151.6 $ 149.0 Total Noninterest Income 51.5 56.7 58.5 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 204.9 $ 208.3 $ 207.5 Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.7 ) (2.0 ) (0.5 ) Less: Gain on Branch Actions — — 0.1 Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 204.2 $ 206.3 $ 207.1 Efficiency Ratio 62.05 % 55.57 % 56.29 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 57.74 % 54.25 % 53.79 %

($ in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 Net Income $ 62.8 $ 86.8 Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax5) 2.2 2.3 Tangible Net Income $ 65.0 $ 89.1 Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax5) (0.5 ) (1.5 ) Add: Diligence, Acquisition and Integration Charges (net of tax5) 4.9 — Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax5) 0.3 1.1 Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 69.7 $ 88.7 Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,992.7 2,970.0 Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 ) (1,037.0 ) Less: Average Intangibles (41.4 ) (44.4 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,914.3 $ 1,888.6 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.58 % 18.88 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.56 % 18.79 %

5 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to review second-quarter 2021 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (877) 660-9071 or International (929) 517-9523, Conference I.D. 7447647. A replay of the call will also be available from 11 a.m. Central Time on July 20 through August 3. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056, Conference ID Code 7447647.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $23.7 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for ten consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to Old National’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or Old National’s underlying assumptions; First Midwest’s and Old National’s beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding the proposed transaction, revenues, earnings, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction; the expected cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “will,” and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to the terms, timing and closing of the proposed transaction.

Additionally, forward‐looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; Old National does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward‐looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Furthermore, because forward‐looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Old National. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Old National and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of the control of the parties. Caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between First Midwest and Old National; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against First Midwest or Old National; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated (and the risk that required regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction); the ability of First Midwest and Old National to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of either or both parties to the proposed transaction; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where First Midwest and Old National do business; certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact the parties’ ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that the parties may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in the merger within the expected timeframes or at all and to successfully integrate First Midwest’s operations and those of Old National; such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; First Midwest’s and Old National’s success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the dilution caused by Old National’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the proposed transaction; effects of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of First Midwest and Old National to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; risks related to the potential impact of general economic, political and market factors on the companies or the proposed transaction and other factors that may affect future results of First Midwest and Old National; uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction; and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Annual Report on Form 10‐K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of each of First Midwest’s and Old National’s Quarterly Report on Form 10‐Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and in other reports First Midwest and Old National file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed transaction, Old National filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S‑4 (SEC File No. 333-257536). The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement of First Midwest and Old National, which also constitutes a prospectus of Old National, that will be sent to First Midwest’s and Old National’s shareholders seeking certain approvals related to the proposed transaction.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Investors and security holders of First Midwest or Old National and their respective affiliates are urged to read the registration statement on Form S-4, the joint proxy statement/prospectus included within the registration statement on Form S-4 and any other relevant documents filed or to be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information about First Midwest, Old National and the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the registration statement, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other relevant documents filed with the SEC containing information about First Midwest and Old National, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of documents filed with the SEC by First Midwest will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of First Midwest’s website, https://firstmidwest.com/, under the heading “SEC Filings.” Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Old National will be made available free of charge in the “Investor Relations” section of Old National’s website, https://www.oldnational.com/, under the heading “Financial Information.”

PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION

First Midwest, Old National, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information regarding First Midwest’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021, and certain other documents filed by First Midwest with the SEC. Information regarding Old National’s directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and certain other documents filed by Old National with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. Free copies of these documents, when available, may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Net interest income $ 149,927 $ 148,120 $ 145,671 $ 298,047 $ 289,442 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,470 3,500 3,367 6,970 6,690 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 153,397 151,620 149,038 305,017 296,132 Provision for credit losses (4,929 ) (17,356 ) 22,545 (22,285 ) 39,495 Noninterest income 51,508 56,712 58,461 108,220 115,963 Noninterest expense 129,618 117,740 120,121 247,358 278,865 Net income 62,786 86,818 51,705 149,604 74,345 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 165,934 165,707 165,302 165,821 166,848 Net income (diluted) $ 0.38 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.90 $ 0.45 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Common dividend payout ratio (2) 37 % 26 % 44 % 31 % 62 % Book value $ 18.05 $ 17.98 $ 17.35 $ 18.05 $ 17.35 Stock price 17.61 19.34 13.76 17.61 13.76 Tangible common book value (3) 11.55 11.47 10.75 11.55 10.75 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.06 % 1.49 % 0.96 % 1.27 % 0.71 % Return on average common equity 8.39 % 11.69 % 7.27 % 10.04 % 5.24 % Return on tangible common equity (3) 13.58 % 18.77 % 12.27 % 16.10 % 9.01 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 13.58 % 18.88 % 12.41 % 16.21 % 9.15 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.91 % 2.94 % 3.14 % 2.93 % 3.22 % Efficiency ratio (4) 62.05 % 55.57 % 56.29 % 58.79 % 66.80 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.01 ) % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 0.94 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.03 % 1.13 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 13,784,677 $ 13,925,261 $ 13,615,701 $ 13,784,677 $ 13,615,701 Total assets 23,675,666 23,744,451 22,102,188 23,675,666 22,102,188 Total deposits 17,868,911 17,849,755 16,319,446 17,868,911 16,319,446 Total borrowed funds 2,559,113 2,574,987 2,641,436 2,559,113 2,641,436 Total shareholders' equity 2,991,118 2,979,447 2,864,255 2,991,118 2,864,255 Capital Ratios (3) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 11.95 % 12.01 % 11.70 % 11.95 % 11.70 % Tier 1 11.95 % 12.01 % 11.70 % 11.95 % 11.70 % Total 12.73 % 12.84 % 12.68 % 12.73 % 12.68 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.38 % 8.33 % 8.12 % 8.38 % 8.12 % Total equity to assets (averages) 12.61 % 12.78 % 13.16 % 12.69 % 13.53 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 % 8.38 % 8.45 % 8.47 % 8.45 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 2,465 2,451 2,530 2,465 2,530 Banking centers 162 162 162 162 162 (1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. (2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic). (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. June 30, 2021 capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 160,458 $ 159,237 $ 161,974 $ 319,695 $ 329,973 Less: interest expense 10,531 11,117 16,303 21,648 40,531 Net interest income 149,927 148,120 145,671 298,047 289,442 Provision for credit losses (4,929 ) (17,356 ) 22,545 (22,285 ) 39,495 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 154,856 165,476 123,126 320,332 249,947 Wealth management fees 10,734 9,708 9,424 20,442 18,308 Service charges on deposit accounts 8,514 8,124 7,582 16,638 17,659 Debit card and ATM fees 5,583 5,143 4,832 10,726 9,830 Mortgage banking revenue 7,827 16,525 17,313 24,352 28,432 Investment product fees 6,042 5,864 4,845 11,906 10,719 Capital markets income 5,871 3,715 6,179 9,586 10,507 Company-owned life insurance 2,783 2,714 2,968 5,497 6,048 Other income 3,462 2,926 4,807 6,388 8,775 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 692 1,993 511 2,685 5,685 Total noninterest income 51,508 56,712 58,461 108,220 115,963 Salaries and employee benefits 72,640 68,117 66,556 140,757 145,729 Occupancy 14,054 14,872 13,245 28,926 28,378 Equipment 4,506 3,969 3,853 8,475 9,158 Marketing 2,632 2,062 2,395 4,694 5,492 Data processing 11,697 12,353 9,629 24,050 19,096 Communication 2,411 2,878 2,296 5,289 5,094 Professional fees 8,528 2,724 3,545 11,252 7,838 FDIC assessment 1,226 1,607 2,014 2,833 3,623 Amortization of intangibles 2,909 3,075 3,612 5,984 7,388 Amortization of tax credit investments 1,813 1,202 287 3,015 5,802 Other expense 7,202 4,881 12,689 12,083 41,267 Total noninterest expense 129,618 117,740 120,121 247,358 278,865 Income before income taxes 76,746 104,448 61,466 181,194 87,045 Income tax expense 13,960 17,630 9,761 31,590 12,700 Net income $ 62,786 $ 86,818 $ 51,705 $ 149,604 $ 74,345 Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income $ 0.38 $ 0.52 $ 0.32 $ 0.90 $ 0.45 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 165,175 164,997 164,732 165,086 166,240 Diluted 165,934 165,707 165,302 165,821 166,848 Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,732 165,676 165,093 165,732 165,093





Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 287,446 $ 293,230 $ 54,807 Money market investments 15,294 10,217 14,633 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,657,079 1,602,423 489,232 Mortgage-backed securities 3,280,983 3,385,339 3,304,054 States and political subdivisions 1,567,931 1,467,804 1,355,959 Other securities 441,037 440,810 512,375 Total investments 6,947,030 6,896,376 5,661,620 Loans held for sale, at fair value 50,121 50,281 122,507 Loans: Commercial 3,802,943 4,068,896 4,307,505 Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,187,318 6,074,135 5,403,316 Consumer: Home equity 549,951 541,149 547,286 Other consumer loans 1,029,409 1,037,804 1,128,296 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,569,621 11,721,984 11,386,403 Residential real estate 2,215,056 2,203,277 2,229,298 Total loans 13,784,677 13,925,261 13,615,701 Total earning assets 21,084,568 21,175,365 19,469,268 Allowance for credit losses (109,444 ) (114,037 ) (128,394 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 188,391 154,330 241,054 Premises and equipment, net 484,879 466,559 462,796 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,207 74,611 80,400 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,077,024 1,079,933 1,089,711 Company-owned life insurance 459,565 456,782 453,116 Other assets 418,476 450,908 434,237 Total non-earning assets 2,700,542 2,683,123 2,761,314 Total assets $ 23,675,666 $ 23,744,451 $ 22,102,188 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 6,142,724 $ 6,091,054 $ 5,217,678 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 4,921,430 4,933,770 4,567,046 Savings accounts 3,675,701 3,631,145 3,166,680 Money market accounts 2,126,537 2,075,852 1,895,809 Other time deposits 1,002,519 1,042,903 1,321,499 Total core deposits 17,868,911 17,774,724 16,168,712 Brokered deposits — 75,031 150,734 Total deposits 17,868,911 17,849,755 16,319,446 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,523 922 801 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 396,129 395,242 367,744 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,891,143 1,912,541 2,035,014 Other borrowings 270,318 266,282 237,877 Total borrowed funds 2,559,113 2,574,987 2,641,436 Operating lease liabilities 81,333 84,665 91,845 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 175,191 255,597 185,206 Total liabilities 20,684,548 20,765,004 19,237,933 Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,928,856 2,887,538 2,715,212 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 62,262 91,909 149,043 Total shareholders' equity 2,991,118 2,979,447 2,864,255 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,675,666 $ 23,744,451 $ 22,102,188





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 232,723 $ 48 0.08 % $ 370,087 $ 88 0.10 % $ 85,680 $ 34 0.16 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,637,396 5,967 1.46 % 1,155,525 4,885 1.69 % 501,838 3,033 2.42 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,287,254 15,067 1.83 % 3,312,311 15,833 1.91 % 3,179,165 17,930 2.26 % States and political subdivisions 1,503,447 12,364 3.29 % 1,478,143 12,200 3.30 % 1,293,756 11,757 3.63 % Other securities 439,197 2,690 2.45 % 453,411 2,743 2.42 % 497,204 3,224 2.59 % Total investments 6,867,294 36,088 2.10 % 6,399,390 35,661 2.23 % 5,471,963 35,944 2.63 % Loans: (2) Commercial 4,019,553 34,715 3.42 % 3,974,762 35,568 3.58 % 4,049,403 31,729 3.10 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,146,057 57,655 3.71 % 5,980,774 55,746 3.73 % 5,340,622 58,007 4.30 % Consumer: Home equity 538,999 4,201 3.13 % 544,049 4,152 3.10 % 554,701 4,213 3.06 % Other consumer loans 1,034,439 9,747 3.78 % 1,058,731 10,175 3.90 % 1,135,943 11,530 4.08 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,739,048 106,318 3.63 % 11,558,316 105,641 3.71 % 11,080,669 105,479 3.83 % Residential real estate loans 2,256,215 21,474 3.81 % 2,273,859 21,347 3.76 % 2,369,407 23,884 4.03 % Total loans 13,995,263 127,792 3.62 % 13,832,175 126,988 3.68 % 13,450,076 129,363 3.82 % Total earning assets $ 21,095,280 $ 163,928 3.09 % $ 20,601,652 $ 162,737 3.16 % $ 19,007,719 $ 165,341 3.46 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (117,020 ) (133,869 ) (107,619 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 238,326 $ 288,623 $ 332,745 Other assets 2,520,937 2,486,604 2,384,934 Total assets $ 23,737,523 $ 23,243,010 $ 21,617,779 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,948,773 $ 513 0.04 % $ 4,863,819 $ 612 0.05 % $ 4,431,074 $ 1,075 0.10 % Savings accounts 3,647,952 492 0.05 % 3,495,319 487 0.06 % 3,060,012 736 0.10 % Money market accounts 2,081,286 433 0.08 % 1,987,348 423 0.09 % 1,844,488 910 0.20 % Other time deposits 1,024,777 1,293 0.51 % 1,081,248 1,607 0.60 % 1,378,115 3,786 1.10 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,702,788 2,731 0.09 % 11,427,734 3,129 0.11 % 10,713,689 6,507 0.24 % Brokered deposits 9,890 1 0.05 % 157,780 30 0.08 % 68,149 291 1.72 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,712,678 2,732 0.09 % 11,585,514 3,159 0.11 % 10,781,838 6,798 0.25 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,460 — 0.02 % 1,144 — 0.00 % 143,811 44 0.12 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 406,251 95 0.09 % 398,662 120 0.12 % 350,545 185 0.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,906,078 5,218 1.10 % 1,925,352 5,409 1.14 % 2,144,497 6,844 1.28 % Other borrowings 269,259 2,486 3.69 % 263,010 2,429 3.69 % 251,738 2,432 3.87 % Total borrowed funds 2,583,048 7,799 1.21 % 2,588,168 7,958 1.25 % 2,890,591 9,505 1.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 14,295,726 $ 10,531 0.30 % $ 14,173,682 $ 11,117 0.32 % $ 13,672,429 $ 16,303 0.48 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 6,140,424 $ 5,756,277 $ 4,871,002 Other liabilities 308,680 343,073 228,950 Shareholders' equity 2,992,693 2,969,978 2,845,398 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,737,523 $ 23,243,010 $ 21,617,779 Net interest rate spread 2.79 % 2.84 % 2.98 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.91 % 2.94 % 3.14 % FTE adjustment $ 3,470 $ 3,500 $ 3,367 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 301,025 $ 136 0.09 % $ 72,043 $ 383 1.07 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 1,397,791 10,852 1.55 % 542,904 6,730 2.48 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,299,713 30,900 1.87 % 3,175,408 36,996 2.33 % States and political subdivisions 1,490,865 24,564 3.30 % 1,283,456 23,165 3.61 % Other securities 446,266 5,433 2.44 % 495,852 6,440 2.60 % Total investments $ 6,634,635 $ 71,749 2.16 % $ 5,497,620 $ 73,331 2.67 % Loans: (2) Commercial 3,997,281 70,282 3.50 % 3,478,351 60,782 3.46 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 6,063,872 113,401 3.72 % 5,264,610 120,446 4.53 % Consumer: Home equity 541,510 8,353 3.11 % 556,528 9,845 3.56 % Other consumer loans 1,046,518 19,923 3.84 % 1,151,871 23,748 4.15 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 11,649,181 211,959 3.67 % 10,451,360 214,821 4.13 % Residential real estate loans 2,264,988 42,821 3.78 % 2,369,852 48,128 4.06 % Total loans 13,914,169 254,780 3.65 % 12,821,212 262,949 4.07 % Total earning assets $ 20,849,829 $ 326,665 3.13 % $ 18,390,875 $ 336,663 3.64 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (125,398 ) (95,432 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 263,336 $ 310,173 Other assets 2,503,865 2,386,513 Total assets $ 23,491,632 $ 20,992,129 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 4,906,530 $ 1,124 0.05 % $ 4,267,926 $ 3,934 0.19 % Savings accounts 3,572,057 979 0.06 % 2,944,094 2,034 0.14 % Money market accounts 2,034,577 855 0.08 % 1,814,328 3,417 0.38 % Other time deposits 1,052,856 2,902 0.56 % 1,470,094 8,972 1.23 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 11,566,020 5,860 0.10 % 10,496,442 18,357 0.35 % Brokered deposits 83,427 31 0.08 % 76,124 739 1.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 11,649,447 5,891 0.10 % 10,572,566 19,096 0.36 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,303 — 0.00 % 268,334 1,284 0.96 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 402,478 215 0.11 % 339,818 569 0.34 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,915,661 10,627 1.12 % 2,054,814 14,612 1.43 % Other borrowings 266,152 4,915 3.69 % 246,007 4,970 4.04 % Total borrowed funds 2,585,594 15,757 1.23 % 2,908,973 21,435 1.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,235,041 21,648 0.31 % 13,481,539 40,531 0.60 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 5,949,412 $ 4,417,748 Other liabilities 325,781 253,382 Shareholders' equity 2,981,398 2,839,460 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,491,632 $ 20,992,129 Net interest rate spread 2.82 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.93 % 3.22 % FTE adjustment $ 6,970 $ 6,690 (1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE). (2) Includes loans held for sale.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 114,037 $ 131,388 $ 106,380 $ 131,388 $ 54,619 Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 01/01/2020 — — — — 41,347 Provision for credit losses (4,929 ) (17,356 ) 22,545 (22,285 ) 39,495 Gross charge-offs (980 ) (1,570 ) (2,232 ) (2,550 ) (10,677 ) Gross recoveries 1,316 1,575 1,701 2,891 3,610 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 336 5 (531 ) 341 (7,067 ) Ending allowance for credit losses $ 109,444 $ 114,037 $ 128,394 $ 109,444 $ 128,394 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1) (0.01 ) % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.11 % Average loans outstanding (1) $ 13,984,295 $ 13,815,515 $ 13,435,260 $ 13,900,371 $ 12,808,982 EOP loans outstanding (1) 13,784,677 13,925,261 13,615,701 13,784,677 13,615,701 Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans (1) 0.79 % 0.82 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 0.94 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 9 $ 49 $ 779 $ 9 $ 779 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans (2) 128,268 142,138 125,546 128,268 125,546 TDRs still accruing 14,222 15,226 16,582 14,222 16,582 Total non-performing loans 142,490 157,364 142,128 142,490 142,128 Foreclosed properties 520 751 1,786 520 1,786 Total underperforming assets $ 143,019 $ 158,164 $ 144,693 $ 143,019 $ 144,693 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans (2) 128,268 142,138 125,546 128,268 125,546 Substandard accruing loans 160,995 160,314 192,433 160,995 192,433 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 9 49 779 9 779 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 289,272 $ 302,501 $ 318,758 $ 289,272 $ 318,758 Other classified assets 4,305 3,791 2,565 4,305 2,565 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 228,264 246,365 220,300 228,264 220,300 Total classified and criticized assets $ 521,841 $ 552,657 $ 541,623 $ 521,841 $ 541,623 Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1) 1.03 % 1.13 % 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.04 % Allowance to non-performing loans 77 % 72 % 90 % 77 % 90 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1) 1.04 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1.06 % EOP total assets $ 23,675,666 $ 23,744,451 $ 22,102,188 $ 23,675,666 $ 22,102,188 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.60 % 0.65 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Excludes loans held for sale. (2) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $13.6 million at June 30, 2021, $14.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $11.3 million at June 30, 2020.





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,991,118 $ 2,979,447 $ 2,864,255 $ 2,991,118 $ 2,864,255 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 40,030 42,939 52,717 40,030 52,717 1,077,024 1,079,933 1,089,711 1,077,024 1,089,711 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,914,094 $ 1,899,514 $ 1,774,544 $ 1,914,094 $ 1,774,544 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,992,693 $ 2,969,978 $ 2,845,398 $ 2,981,398 $ 2,839,460 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 41,410 44,409 54,449 42,901 56,288 1,078,404 1,081,403 1,091,443 1,079,895 1,093,282 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,914,289 $ 1,888,575 $ 1,753,955 $ 1,901,503 $ 1,746,178 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 23,675,666 $ 23,744,451 $ 22,102,188 $ 23,675,666 $ 22,102,188 Add: Trust overdrafts 24 24 15 24 15 Deduct: Goodwill 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 1,036,994 Intangibles 40,030 42,939 52,717 40,030 52,717 1,077,024 1,079,933 1,089,711 1,077,024 1,089,711 Tangible assets $ 22,598,666 $ 22,664,542 $ 21,012,492 $ 22,598,666 $ 21,012,492 Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 15,971,711 $ 15,524,621 $ 14,416,184 $ 15,971,711 $ 14,416,184 GAAP net income $ 62,786 $ 86,818 $ 51,705 $ 149,604 $ 74,345 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 2,182 2,306 2,708 4,488 5,557 Tangible net income $ 64,968 $ 89,124 $ 54,413 $ 154,092 $ 79,902 Tangible Ratios Return on tangible common equity 13.58 % 18.77 % 12.27 % 16.10 % 9.01 % Return on average tangible common equity 13.58 % 18.88 % 12.41 % 16.21 % 9.15 % Return on tangible assets 1.15 % 1.57 % 1.04 % 1.36 % 0.76 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 % 8.38 % 8.45 % 8.47 % 8.45 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.98 % 12.24 % 12.31 % 11.98 % 12.31 % Tangible common book value (1) 11.55 11.47 10.75 11.55 10.75 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 1,908,053 $ 1,865,220 $ 1,686,714 $ 1,908,053 $ 1,686,714 Risk-weighted assets (2) 15,971,711 15,524,621 14,416,184 15,971,711 14,416,184 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.95 % 12.01 % 11.70 % 11.95 % 11.70 % (2) June 30, 2021 figures are preliminary.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

