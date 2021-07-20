liv.rent Shares The Hottest And Coldest Rental Markets In Vancouver & Toronto

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- liv.rent has published the newest Q2 2021 Quarterly Rent Report for both Vancouver and Toronto. The online rental platform, which collects and aggregates rental market data, is proud to present the reports as a free resource for its community of renters and landlords.



Inside the 23-page reports, you’ll find new data that shows how Vancouver was the only city that saw a positive rebound (+3%) in rental prices for an unfurnished one-bedroom (Q2 2020 vs Q2 2021). You’ll also see the return of Gen-Z renters to the Canadian rental market and shifting preferences towards larger suites for rent.

But the majority of the report offers a neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood snapshot – encompassing all listing types, to showcase the changes in asking rents during Q2 2021. The report also looks back at where the market was a year ago during Q2 2020.

Dissecting the rental markets of both Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, these in-depth reports provide key insights about each part of the city. They demonstrate the places that are heading towards recovery and those that are still in a slump.

Vancouver

Toronto

Rental Data Methodology

liv.rent invests in a unique manual data collection process, combining data from popular listing sites with its own extensive proprietary data. By excluding duplicate postings, luxury rentals, and rooms as well as ascertaining up-to-date asking rents, liv.rent has created the most accurate rent reports in Canada.

About liv.rent

Deciding where you live should be a safe and joyful experience. Instead, the rental landscape involves stress and scammers, making it feel like a never-ending battle to secure the perfect home.

We are liv.rent — a group of renters and landlords who knew there had to be a better way. So, we created solutions for each step of the rental process to help everyone save time and energy.

Recently, we made headlines by launching our new Pay by Bitcoin feature. As we continue to lead the way in digitalizing the rental industry, we will stay committed to provide a better way to rent across Canada with a safe network of trusted landlords.

