Empire Communities Celebrates Big Wins in the Texas Homebuilding Market

Houston, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-owned homebuilders, is celebrating some big award wins in the Texas homebuilding market with a number of industry accolades across their communities in Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

Empire took home five trophies at the 2021 STAR Awards presented by the Texas Association of Builders in Dallas on July 15. The Texas homebuilding division was awarded Best Direct Mail Piece for Live Beautifully Magazine, Best Special Promotion for New Home Gift Shop, Best Digital Marketing Campaign Home Reimagined, Best Website and the prestigious Volume Builder Grand Award – High Volume. They were also a finalist in five other categories including Marketing Professional of the Year, Interior Merchandising and Digital Marketing. Empire Continental Land, the Texas Land Division for Empire Communities, was recognized as a finalist in the Best Overall Community category for Coastal Point and Dellrose.

Empire was also honored at the 2021 MAX Awards on June 26 hosted by the Greater Austin Home Builders Association, winning Best Social Media Campaign for Home Reimagined, and as a finalist in eight other categories including Best Digital Marketing, Best Website, Best Overall Ad Campaign, Best Sales Office, Construction Manager of the Year, Mortgage Industry Professional of the Year and Best Model.

“Our marketing team continuously strives to push boundaries in our industry and field, reflected in these recent honors recognizing our ability to collaborate and strive for success,” says Sue MacKay, Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Empire Communities. “I’m incredibly proud of our team and the opportunity we’ve been given to create innovative campaigns that tell a story and connect with our audience in an authentic way.”

Canadian-based Empire Communities launched its U.S. Homebuilding Division in 2016 in Houston and now builds and develops in 76 intown and suburban communities in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte as well as the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario.

“This is a proud moment for us as we continue to grow our brand and reputation in the Texas market and build upon our team’s success,” says James Miller, Regional President at Empire Communities.

Empire now builds in 15 Houston-area communities, nine Austin and four San Antonio-area communities and is the developer of seven master-planned communities through Empire Continental Land, the Texas Land Division for Empire Communities. In 2020 Empire opened five new model homes in the Houston market (Balmoral in Humble, Coastal Point in League City, Newport Lake Estates in Manvel, Bridlecreek in Cypress and Lago Mar in Texas City), with a sixth, Royal Oaks Landing in Westchase, recently opened in 2021. They offer a wide selection of home designs with thoughtful floor plan designs and exterior and interior finishes.

