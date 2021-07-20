CannaTrac® Launches CannaCard® in the App Store®

First Fintech, Cannabis-Related App Offering Rewards to Consumers



Chicago, Illinois, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), announced today that CannaCard® is now available on the App Store® to service the expanding cannabis industry.

The latest iteration of CannaCard®, the Company’s mobile payment system, allows consumers to load funds through the app by connecting their checking account. Consumers earn points through CannaCard Rewards® for every dollar spent at participating dispensaries and delivery services within the platform. Illinois and Missouri cannabis-related businesses can start accepting CannaCard® today by visiting www.cannatrac.com/apply .

CannaCard® is among the first natively-coded, cannabis-related financial apps approved for use on the App Store® under Apple’s updated developer guidelines. More than just an e-Wallet solution, the App engages its consumers to enhance their shopping experience and earn rewards while increasing awareness for brands.

“We are committed to providing consumers with safe, legal access to cannabis using the latest advancements in payment technology,” said CannaTrac® CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “We are beyond thrilled to have been accepted by the App Store® following the new Apple guidelines for cannabis-related companies.”

Consumers can download the CannaCard® for free from the App Store® as well as the Google Play app store and begin creating their user account. Designed for speed, ease of use and privacy, consumers can be up and running with their HIPAA-compliant CannaCard® account in 90 seconds.

The Company continues to expand throughout the United States as it gains additional transmitter licenses in each state. Eighteen states and Washington D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis, while 37 states have publicly available medical cannabis programs.

For more information about CannaTrac®, visit www.cannatrac.com.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis industry by serving as the leading cashless mobile payment system solution for dispensaries. Built to continually evolve utilizing advancements in technology and software, CannaCard® provides consumers and retailers a more robust way to benefit from contactless payments within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards® with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/.

