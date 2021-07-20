NBA Icon Gary Payton Launches 'General Principle' Brand in Association with BC Craft Supply Co

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feelwell Brands Inc., a subsidiary of BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, and Payton’s Place LLC, (“Payton’s Place”) today announced the launch of ‘General Principle’ an athletic wellness brand, co-founded by nine-time NBA All-Star and sports icon Gary Payton.



The new General Principle collection features performance-inspired cannabis products, driven by natural food ingredients, medicinal herbs and supplements, and premium cannabis and hemp extracts. The result is a series of functional, sports-oriented cannabis products designed to taste great, feel great, and be effective.

“I believe in the power of cannabis and the tangible impact it can have on your health – particularly in terms of pain management, athletic recovery, and sports trauma. As an ex-pro athlete over the age of 50, I was inspired to create a line of products that every athlete can use as part of their fitness and recovery programs, and be confident in the results,” said Gary Payton. “Having been involved in all aspects of bringing this new brand to life, from the unique formulations to the packaging, I couldn’t be happier to bring General Principle to the US market.”

The brand launch provides CRFT with a robust platform to enter the sports nutrition, recovery, and hydration segments; and lays the groundwork for the adoption of Tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) in product offerings in the state of California, and Cannabidiol ("CBD") under federal regulations, including products to be sold in the U.S. containing CBD sourced from federally permissible industrial hemp.

“I have a deep admiration for Gary Payton for what he has been able to accomplish in his impeccable sports career, as well as the United States cannabis industry,” said Matthew Watters, CEO of CRFT. “We have always been committed to advancing cannabinoid innovation, which is why we’re incredibly excited to launch a craft quality, purpose-driven brand with Gary Payton, someone we know consumers trust for his ambition and relatability.”

General Principle’s product lines target both licensed THC markets in California, and National Direct to Consumer (D2C) Hemp CBD markets starting December 2021.

“The use and acceptance of both THC and CBD-based products in the professional sports landscape have dramatically changed in recent years and will continue to do so. We have witnessed the negative effects of opioids and prescription painkillers, and recognize that athletes are looking for healthier alternatives,” says Sorell Raino-Tsui, Vice-President of CRFT subsidiary, Feelwell Brands. “Partnering with Gary and the Payton’s Place team is a major step in addressing cannabinoid markets in the United States, and we can’t wait to share more details on the launch of General Principle very soon.”

About BC Craft Supply Co LTD.

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;

a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market; Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC;

- a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC; Feelwell Brands , a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and

, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

Follow @BC_Craft on Twitter for the latest updates.

About Gary Payton and Payton’s Place LLC

Gary Payton is a former professional basketball player, nine-time NBA All-Star, business mogul, cannabis celebrity, and icon. Nicknamed "The Glove" for his defensive abilities, Payton is a 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist (1996, 2000), and was inducted into the NBA Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Founded by Gary Payton, Payton’s Place LLC is a company dedicated to cannabinoid innovation and therapeutics in the United States. The company and Gary are well recognized in the United States cannabis industry, and are known for high-quality, high-potency craft grade flower. In 2019, renowned brand and retail giant ‘Cookies’, launched a licensed strain with Gary Payton (Gary Payton Cookies) which remains one of the top strains in the state of California in 2021; and elevated Gary to tier one notoriety within the cannabis community. With potent effects and an average THC level of 25%, Gary Payton’s strain is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as headaches or migraines, pain, chronic stress, anxiety, depression and ADHD.

