Progressive Care Announces Full Launch of New COVID-19 Digital Passport App

MIAMI, FL, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s new myVax Passport, developed in partnership with EagleForce Health, LLC (“EagleForce”).

The myVax Passport app is a healthcare digital passport that allows PharmCoRx to securely upload and store COVID-19 testing and vaccination data for its customers. More importantly, the app automatically reports testing and vaccination data to the Florida Department of Health, allowing users to see results on Florida State’s official Healthy Together platform.

myVax provides for a contactless patient journey for COVID-19 testing at Progressive Care testing sites. Patients can get test results in minutes by scanning a QR code from a mobile device, creating a profile, and accessing test results by logging into Pharmcorx.com or by downloading the myVax App and choosing PharmCoRx as their organization.

“Progressive Care has become a true leader in the rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccination space over the past year, and we believe we will now be setting the gold standard for digital health passport services at a time of resurgent concerns linked to the Delta variant of the virus,” remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “The new myVax Passport application streamlines a contactless testing experience. It’s extremely easy to use and offers enormous and expandable functionality.”

Once a myVax profile has been created, patients have a secure way to store health records, including testing records, vaccination records, medications, vitals, and passport data. The app’s telehealth capability is almost ready to be launched as well. It is also capable of tracking vital health data from smart watches and other smart devices. The myVax Passport will serve as an easy and secure way to store and manage verifiable COVID-19 related records for traveling or work purposes.

“It is critical that commercial businesses that rely on timely and accurate COVID test and vaccination data have a safe, secure and verifiable source for this data and our relationship with Progressive Care provides the capability for its member population,” said Stanley Campbell, CEO of EagleForce Health.

Progressive Care testing sites have administered close to 10,000 tests during the first six months of this year alone. The Company has also administered approximately 1,500 vaccine doses so far this year. The Company’s Rapid PCR, Antigen, and Antibody Testing solutions are gaining strong momentum with international travelers, International Airlines, International and US Entertainment Companies, Chain Restaurants, and local healthcare communities.

"Customers are no longer willing to wait for days to get COVID-19 test results," said Mr. Weisberg. "We are proud to offer a better solution: COVID-19 results delivered in under 60 minutes. This applies when testing is administered at a Progressive Care testing sites and it also applies when one of our highly trained staff members comes to the outpatient site. This level of care, convenience, and quality underlines everything we do. And we look forward to expanding this customer-centric model into testing services involving other conditions, including sexually transmitted diseases, toxicology, and many other domains."

Progressive Care Inc.

PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About MyVax

MyVax™ National Immunization Management system is deployed and scaled to serve as a single national platform for the emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccines, the associated lab reports as well as the daily routine management of other vaccines and medications for chronic conditions. The national infrastructure operates at every point-of-sale pharmacy with real-time alerting functionality that reaches across state borders to assure the safety and efficacy of all patients while enabling self-monitoring and management of chronic conditions and medications. This platform is designed to promote adherence and self-management of disease including routine immunizations and preventive care with access to care teams through HIPAA compliant Telehealth platform. MyVax™ is designed to provide every man, woman, and child access to their own COVID-19 Vaccination Information and Medical Information for 25 years. MyVax™ allows the patient to own their own data and receive real-time scheduling and alerts directly from any provider, pharmacy, or payer from any place in the nation.

About EagleForce:

EagleForce pedigree was established within the commercial and government health sectors and is recognized as a leading technology solution’s company providing a broad range of eligibility systems development, organizational and operational assistance to “Big Data Analytics” processing, interoperability, predictive analytics, and other IT functions. The Company's evidence-based eligibility & real-time monitoring systems have been deployed to solve some of the biggest technology challenges in the world. Today, the EagleForce solutions have been adopted by many leading healthcare companies including pharmaceutical manufacturers, PBMs, chain pharmacies and drug wholesalers. EagleForce Health delivers the most advanced evidence-based clinical insights and business intelligence for accurate and persistent information available today. Leveraging the secure technology that has provided knowledge and analytics to both the commercial and government industries for many years, EagleForce Health brings this high pedigree of advanced analytics, information sharing, security, and privacy to healthcare.

