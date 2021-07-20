Archer Expands Industry-Leading Engineering Team, Hiring Bob Ellithorpe as Vice President of Program Management and Glen Burks as Vice President of Manufacturing

Ellithorpe and Burks bring decades of manufacturing experience, respectively, as innovative eVTOL company prepares for aircraft manufacturing



As Vice President of Program Management, Ellithorpe will bring experience managing executives within the manufacturing businesses to help keep Archer’s leading engineering team on track for commercial launch.





After decades of directly managing the entire aircraft development life cycle at Bell Flight, Burks will use his robust aerospace background to manage high-volume manufacturing





Ellithorpe and Burks round out Archer’s industry-leading manufacturing team that will bring an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to market, ushering in a new era of sustainable travel.



PALO ALTO, Cailf., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based Archer , a company designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), today announced two new hires: Bob Ellithorpe has joined the company as Vice President of Program Management and Glen Burks has joined as Vice President of Manufacturing. In his role, Ellithorpe will oversee the development and production of Archer’s commercial eVTOL aircraft. Similarly, Burks will strengthen Archer’s core manufacturing team as the company works through planning to bring its eVTOL aircraft to market.

As Archer prepares for high volume production, Ellithorpe will focus on bringing the eVTOL aircraft to market in 2024. With extensive aerospace management experience, Ellithorpe will play a vital role in the product management process as Archer works towards certification and commercial flight. The addition of these two seasoned leaders will augment the team's collective 350+ years of expertise and help usher in the next age of affordable, sustainable transportation.

Previously, Ellithorpe was President and CEO for Tribus Aerospace Organization, where he added to his executive experience earned in the Aerospace and Defense industry with P&L experiences in CEO, GM, and PM roles in several manufacturing businesses. Prior to Tribus Aerospace Organization, Ellithorpe served 13 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, and spent subsequent years in various management roles within the aviation and defense space.

“My whole life, I have loved being at the forefront of aerospace production, and the eVTOL industry is poised to lead the next transportation revolution,” said Bob Ellithorpe. “I’m eager to start my next chapter in manufacturing at Archer, working to bring the future of sustainable travel to market and transform urban mobility.”

In his role, Burks will focus on leading the manufacturing efforts that come with creating a certified, commercial airline. Burks’ decades-long experience in manufacturing will continue elevating Archer's ongoing engineering efforts. Along with the recent hiring of the new VP of Engineering Dave Dennison, Burks will also help lead Archer’s team to a safe, sustainable eVTOL aircraft.

Burks previously served as Head of Quality for Triumph Group, an aerospace company valued at $2.9B. He directly led 766 aerospace professionals across 37 sites within the US, Europe, and Asia. Prior to Triumph Group, he spent 17 years with Bell Flight serving in progressive leadership roles within manufacturing and quality. Burks started his aviation career in the United States Marine Corps working on FA-18 & AH1W/UH1N aircraft.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been hands-on in aircraft manufacturing and production. I am excited to bring my experience to Archer and work with the best and brightest eVTOL talent,” said Glen Burks. “Archer will bring forth an unrivaled travel experience and increased urban accessibility. I am ecstatic to take part in the manufacturing efforts making this new age of exploration a reality.”

“We are thrilled to watch our team continue to grow and work towards eradicating traffic and carbon emissions in the world’s biggest cities,” said Brett Adcock, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “By expanding our manufacturing team, we're one step closer to bringing accessible eVTOL flight to the masses and allowing mankind to take to the skies.”

“Bob and Glen collectively bring over 50 years of experience to our production team. The importance of aircraft manufacturing is unchallenged, and we know their robust backgrounds will elevate Archer as we work towards our commercial launch,” added Adam Goldstein, Archer co-founder and co-CEO. “In welcoming them to the Archer team, we continue to harness the brightest minds in the aviation industry to usher in the next era of discovery and connection.”

Burks and Ellithorpe join Archer’s leadership team during a year of sustained momentum for the company. Last month, Archer unveiled its inaugural aircraft, Maker , live in Los Angeles and worldwide to livestream audiences . 2021 has seen Archer announce two city partnerships in Los Angeles and Miami and a strategic partnership with Stellantis. The company also announced a definitive agreement with United Airlines, the first of its kind for an eVTOL company, for $1 billion of Archer's aircraft, with an option for an additional $500 million of aircraft. Archer remains on track to complete a merger with Atlas Crest Investment Corporation that will unlock $1.1 billion to fund Archer’s growing team and plans for flight testing and an R&D facility in 2021 and beyond.

Now, the company’s focus is geared towards certification and its commercial launch in just three years time. Continue to follow along with Archer’s journey via www.archer.com .

About Archer

Archer’s mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer is creating the world’s first electric airline that moves people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. As the world’s only vertically integrated airline company, Archer is designing, manufacturing, and operating a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph while producing minimal noise. Archer's team is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com .