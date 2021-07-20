LGI Homes Expands Terrata Homes Brand into the Austin Market with the Opening of Spicewood Trails

SPICEWOOD, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling in the Austin, Texas market with the opening of its newest community, Spicewood Trails.



At Spicewood Trails, Terrata Homes is offering a carefully-curated collection of innovative designs that combine a luxury aesthetic with everyday functionality to meet the needs of homebuyers. This newly designed collection includes five floor plans ranging in size from 2,643 square feet to 3,976 square feet. Open floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four baths showcase centrally located family rooms, private master suites, spacious walk-in closets, game rooms, media rooms, private offices, flex spaces, formal dining rooms, covered outdoor living spaces with outdoor kitchens and professionally landscaped front yards. Each of these five floor plans is equipped with the upgrades today’s homebuyers are searching for. These luxuriously designed, upgraded homes include features such as stainless-steel KitchenAid kitchen appliances, gorgeous quartz countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, 42” upper cabinets with crown molding, pecan wood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, sliding glass doors, finished two to three-car garages and sprawling 1-acre lots.

As one of the most coveted communities in the Texas Hill Country, Spicewood Trails provides the ideal location and hosts a wide array of family-oriented amenities. The neighborhood park features a dog park, a rustic-themed playground, a fire pit and an extensive trail system. The Barn at Spicewood Trails will be the perfect backdrop for residents to host weddings, reunions, parties and family gatherings. Just down the road from this exquisite community, homeowners will enjoy everything from world-class water activities on the Colorado River and Lake Travis, to wine tasting in Fredericksburg, to fine dining and shopping in Austin.

Home prices at Spicewood Trails start in the mid-$700s. For additional information on quick move-in homes in this stunning community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (877) 684-4189 ext 648 or visit TerrataHomes.com/SpicewoodTrails.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

