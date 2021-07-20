Celona Joins Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Program

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona , the leading innovator of private 5G solutions, today announced its participation in Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ZBRA) award-winning PartnerConnect program . Zebra is an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. Celona joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect ISV program as a Registered ISV, focusing on seamless interoperability between Zebra CBRS-enabled mobile devices and Celona’s private LTE/5G mobile network platform.



By participating in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program, Celona gains access to an innovative portfolio, along with comprehensive training, extensive marketing, sales, and technical benefits. Celona chose to join Zebra’s PartnerConnect ISV program to assist in the growth of the cellular-capable device ecosystem and to speed the broad adoption of private mobile networks that bring new levels of wireless connectivity to businesses worldwide.

“As a PartnerConnect member, Celona now has access to industry-leading solutions, training, and tools that will allow us to easily collaborate with Zebra’s global partner network and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Özer Dondurmacıoğlu, VP of Marketing at Celona. “Zebra’s PartnerConnect program allows us to better differentiate ourselves while working together with Zebra to give a performance edge to the front line of business.”

Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra’s inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, solution partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and resellers, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.

Celona and the Edgeless Enterprise

Celona’s groundbreaking new approach to private 5G solutions in the enterprise is designed to deliver unprecedented operational agility and efficiency with tight integration with a multitude of existing enterprise network designs and compute platforms that support critical business applications. Named the Edgeless Enterprise architecture, it relies on a cloud-native network operating system and provides an all-in-one network service overlay that offers policy-based routing, QoS, and security segmentation functions. It also improves upon 5G network slicing principles with the unique Celona MicroSlicing™ technology to guarantee key service levels and a consistent application delivery experience.

Interested parties can find out more by reviewing Celona’s whitepaper hosted at https://celona.io/edgeless-whitepaper

