Namely Scores Four Product and Culture Awards in One Week

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced its win of three Comparably Best Places to Work Awards: Best CEOs for Diversity, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Companies for Career Growth, and recognition as one of The Software Report’s Top 100 Software Companies.



Dedicated to making work transparent and rewarding for employees and employers, Comparably’s annual lists showcase the leaders and leadership teams driving positive change across their organizations. The rankings are based entirely on employee ratings collected over a 12-month period (June 2020-June 2021). These new wins bring the company’s Comparably Award count up to seven, having been named Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Place to Work in Atlanta, and Best Place to Work in New York in 2020.

Announced the week of July 12, Namely CEO Larry Dunivan took the number nine spot on the list of Best CEOs for Diversity, while Namely’s leadership team ranked number 19 for Best Leadership Team at small and mid-size companies. Said one employee , “Diversity in the workplace is promoted by the CEO. He and the other leaders are always striving to utilize each other’s strengths.”

Namely received the number two spot for Best Company for Career Growth in the small and mid-size category, with one employee citing their ability to advance their career and financial goals beyond what they thought possible in a given timeframe.

The company also came in number 54 overall on The Software Report’s prestigious Top 100 Software Companies list and number five in the HR Processes category. Awardees were selected following a thorough evaluation process that considered product quality, management team caliber, organization culture, and overall company evolution among other factors.

Dunivan commented, “This was a tremendous week for Namely, and I’d like to thank Comparably and The Software Review for acknowledging the work we’re doing. Most importantly though, I’d like to thank our employees. It’s a great feeling to know we have the support of our employees and the industry we serve.”

About Namely