Sol-Gel Technologies to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4th, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SLGL), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 7:05 AM ET.



Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for the development of TWYNEO® under investigation for the treatment of acne vulgaris with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date set for August 1, 2021; and EPSOLAY®, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date set for April 26, 2021. Both product candidates are exclusively licensed for U.S. commercialization with Galderma Holding SA. Action on the NDA for EPSOLAY has not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

