MorganFranklin Consulting Adds Supply Chain Practice As Firm Continues Rapid Growth

WASHINGTON, DC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MorganFranklin Consulting, a Vaco company, a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has added supply chain services through the re-alignment of Plantensive, Vaco’s supply chain, retail, and category management division.

MorganFranklin and Plantensive already work together extensively to execute consulting projects across retail, distribution, CPG, and manufacturing verticals. This re-alignment represents a unique opportunity to accelerate growth for each business while enhancing the experience for mutual clients and targets.

Plantensive was acquired by Vaco, a global talent solutions firm, in 2018 to offer supply chain, retail planning, and category management solutions. The division serves many Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries by building, implementing, and optimizing dynamic supply chain and retail planning solutions that align with a company’s business strategy.

MorganFranklin was acquired by Vaco in 2019 to be the company’s global consulting platform. The re-alignment of Plantensive adds operations and supply chain systems expertise to MorganFranklin’s existing finance, technology, cybersecurity, and business consulting services.

“I have seen firsthand the value the Plantensive team brings to clients and appreciate the hands-on approach of their leaders,” said Chris Mann, chief executive officer and managing partner of MorganFranklin Consulting. “Our teams are already culturally aligned and committed to both collaboration and excellence in client service delivery, so I look forward to the great things we can achieve together.”

Plantensive managing partners Dan Luttner and Derek Cesarz will join MorganFranklin’s leadership team as part of this new alignment.

“The Plantensive team is excited to officially become part of MorganFranklin,” Luttner said. “Fully integrating Plantensive into MorganFranklin is a decision that makes absolute sense to our firm and we expect a frictionless transition as we have already been delivering our combined services to clients and sharing systems and processes as part of the Vaco family.”

Plantensive clients, team members, and partners should expect the same level of quality service delivered with no disruptions.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com.

About Plantensive

Plantensive is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the CPG, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. Plantensive provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value by building, implementing and optimizing dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with business strategies. For more information on Plantensive, visit us at www.plantensive.com.

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; and MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco's methodology-driven global consulting platform. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 14 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms. For more information on Vaco, visit www.vaco.com.

