INTRUSION Announces Strategic Actions, Preliminary 2Q Revenues & Organizational Changes  

PLANO, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq:INTZ) today announced preliminary revenue for the second quarter of 2021, which is expected to be within a range of $1.9 million and $2.0 million. Also, since INTRUSION believes that additional capital may be required to achieve profitability, it has engaged an investment banking firm to evaluate various funding sources, and also potentially constructive longer-term strategic options that might help INTRUSION grow, achieve its operating objectives and maximize shareholder value.



The recent global interest and recognition of the Shield solution is increasing, although INTRUSION has experienced a slower-than-anticipated sales ramp due to longer customer evaluation cycles typically seen in most enterprise security sales organizations. Based on customer feedback, the Company remains confident in Shield’s efficacy and the valuable protection it offers to customers in helping them fight the growing war on cybercrime. The team continues to work closely with partners and the sales channel to further ramp testing with potential customers and convert a growing pipeline of customer engagements into recurring subscriptions.

Additionally, Jack B. Blount, previously President, Chief Executive Officer and a Board member, has left the company effective immediately and no longer has any affiliation with INTRUSION. The Board of Directors has asked CFO, Franklin Byrd, and CTO, Joe Head--who is also an INTRUSION Co-Founder--to assume operating responsibilities together on behalf of the Company until such time as a successor is named, and both will report to the Board immediately.

INTRUSION will release its full second quarter results on Thursday, August 12 and host a conference call with Anthony LeVecchio, Chairman of the Board, and Messrs. Byrd and Head participating at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Investors and analysts may join the conference call by dialing 1-833-366-0416 and providing the confirmation ID 5994378. International callers may join the teleconference by dialing +1-236-712-2506 and entering the same confirmation ID at the prompt. Additionally, this conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at ir.intrusion.com .

