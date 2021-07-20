AREV Annual and Special General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the outcome of the votes at the annual and special meetings of the shareholders of AREV Nanotec Brands Inc. held on July 13, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. In addition, on July 17, 2021, the AREV Board of Directors appointed U.S. entrepreneur Mr. Melvin S. Maxwell III as a new Director of the Company.



Mr. Maxwell’s background in business and computer science brought his initial success through software development, IT consulting, and eCommerce solutions, including a successful exit from Genilogics in 2012. Among other ventures, Mr. Maxwell is one of the two founders of Germinator, the Atlanta-based pathogen remediation company with which Arev has a licensing agreement for technologies addressing a safer environment for the distribution of AREV’s Ready to Use Therapeutic Food, as AREV’s RUTFs target patient populations in refugee and internally-displaced-persons or IDP camps around the world.

Mr. Mike Withrow, AREV CEO, stated, “The Board of AREV welcomes the appointment of noted entrepreneur and investor Mel Maxwell as a new Director. Mr. Maxwell not only has enjoyed a long career of multiple successes in the IT and other sectors, but he also co-founded an innovative pathogen remediation enterprise, Germinator, that AREV has partnered with to advance the Company’s strategy.”

On July 13, 2021, AREV held its Annual and Special General Meeting; the results follow:

Item 1: Number of Directors

The number of Directors was set to the election of six (6); this item was passed by ordinary resolution.

Item 2: Election of Directors

The four (4) nominees set forth in the January 3, 2021 management information circular of the Company (Mike Withrow, Denby Greenslade, Michael Frank Phillet, and Kevin Phelps) were elected as Directors of the Company through adoption an ordinary resolution.

Item 3: Appointment of Auditors

Harbourside CPA LLP (“Harbourside)” was appointed as the “Auditors of the Corporation” for the ensuring year, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration, all approved by the shareholders through act of an ordinary resolution.

Item 4: Approval of Incentive Stock Option Plan

The proposed Stock Option Plan, to which the Directors are now authorized to make modifications, in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, was passed by ordinary resolution.

Item 5: Special Resolution

By special resolution, the shareholders approved an amendment to the Company’s Articles to require that any consolidation of the share capital of the Company shall require approval by a special resolution of the shareholders.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevlifesciences.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

About AREV NanoTec Brands Inc.

AREV is an early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public health through discovery, collaborations in the life science industry, and pathogen remediation. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition including the late-stage development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of chronic infection. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks various risk factors discussed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.