NASDAQ: SPLK Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Splunk Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

On December 4, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Splunk Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that Splunk Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Splunk Inc. was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and that Splunk Inc. was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced.

On June 7, 2021, a consolidated complaint was filed.

