Latin America Transactions Expert Guillermo Garau Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Guillermo Garau as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



Based in Miami, the appointment of Mr. Garau extends FTI Consulting’s Transactions practice to Florida and enhances the firm’s existing offerings in the Latin American market to provide clients with support across the entire deal lifecycle.

Mr. Garau, who will serve as leader of Latin America and Florida for the Transactions practice, brings more than 15 years of M&A and divestiture advisory experience. He works with clients, including private equity firms, institutional investors and corporations, on domestic M&A execution, strategy, separation and integration services, as well as with U.S. and multinational corporations seeking to invest in Latin America.

“Florida and Latin America are both active M&A markets,” said Scott Bingham, Co-Leader of the Global Transactions practice at FTI Consulting. “Over the past 18 months, more finance firms have moved to Florida, and multinational corporations continue to look for opportunities to expand in Latin America. Guillermo’s experience is the right fit to help us extend our core transactions offering to clients across the region and add value with the full suite of services that FTI Consulting offers.”

Mr. Garau has managed or served as a key member of cross-functional M&A teams in more than 250 transactions, ranging from $1 million to multi-billion-dollar deals. His experience spans the entire deal spectrum, including pre-deal strategy, valuation, due diligence, contract and negotiation support, separation and integration planning.

“Governments in Latin America have not injected as much fiscal stimulus into the economy as other regions, so we expect private investors will fill the void with investments in key economic sectors such as infrastructure, telecommunication, financial services and technology,” Mr. Garau said. “There also are numerous conglomerates who may look to divest non-core assets to streamline their business and remain competitive. The diversified platform at FTI Consulting is ideally positioned to help clients through these situations.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Garau was a Partner in the Advisory practice at PwC. He co-led PwC’s Deals LatAm financial due diligence practice and led PwC’s Mexico Deals divestiture platform.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

