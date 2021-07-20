Global Waste Management Market (2020 to 2026) - Rising Demand for Waste Management Services from Emerging Economies Due to Rapid Industrialization Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waste management market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The key drivers for the waste management market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing the importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.

The e-waste segment is expected to hold the largest share of the waste management market, by waste type, during the forecast period.

The e-waste segment is estimated to lead the waste management market during the forecast period. E-waste includes electrically powered component waste. They include appliances such as computers, consumer electronics, and refrigerators. E-waste is a mixture of useful and hazardous materials that demand careful handling and recycling of materials. Thus, e-waste management has gained importance globally to secure the environment from the adverse effects of the materials such as lead and plastics. The recycled material is used to make next-generation goods. The market for waste segment is driven by the rapid urbanization, transforming urban mobility, and increased need to reduce carbon emissions offered by the segment. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the waste management market, followed by North America because of the growing usage of appliances that use electricity are expected to drive the market for waste management market.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for waste management.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for waste management, followed by Europe. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of Asia Pacific mainly includes Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The population growth in the region, the high disposable income of the people, and the increased demand for packaged food products are among a few major factors that drive the growth of waste management in the region. Asia Pacific is also a key contributor to marine plastic pollution. The materials involved include plastic bottles, plastic bags, single-use plastic items, and plastic packaging, among others. Key countries responsible for this kind of pollution include China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In addition, the rise in well-being and prosperity of urban residents is linked closely to increased consumption and production patterns with consequences for waste streams. Increased municipal solid waste is particularly noticeable in low- and middle-income countries. In these countries, the rate of waste generation has risen quickly and is expected to accelerate over the next decade and beyond. According to the United Nations' Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), between 50% and 65% of municipal solid waste in low- and middle-income countries is organic and can be turned into high-quality compost for use in agriculture, gardening, or landscaping or converted to biogas to produce heat and electricity. There are also significant opportunities for recycling inorganic materials, such as glass, plastic, and metal. Moreover, the manufacturing of new glass-based materials also has an ultimate opportunity for open-loop recycling and has more environmental benefits than that of landfilling. Between 25 and 35% of municipal solid waste is recyclable inorganic waste; this proportion will increase over the coming decades with further development of countries, leading to rising demand for waste management.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Waste Management Market

4.2 Waste Management Market, by Region

4.3 Waste Management Market in Asia-Pacific, by End-user and Country

4.4 Waste Management Market, by Waste Type

4.5 Waste Management Market, by Service

4.6 Waste Management Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Stringent Regulations of Governments Worldwide for Better Management of Waste and Initiate Environmental Protection

5.5.1.1.1 Laws in the US for Recycling of E-Waste

5.5.1.1.2 Laws in Europe for Recycling E-Waste

5.5.1.2 Strong Focus of Several Governments to Conduct Awareness Programs Showcasing Importance of Waste Segregation and Waste Management

5.5.1.3 Technological Advances and Shortened Life Cycle of Electronic Products Leading to Increase in E-Waste

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Absence of Necessary Framework for Collection and Segregation of Waste

5.5.2.2 Requirement for Huge Capital Investment to Discard Bio-Medical Waste

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Rising Demand for Waste Management Services from Emerging Economies Due to Rapid Industrialization

5.5.3.2 Growing Adoption of Construction and Demolition (C&D) Materials in Urban Areas with Rising Number of Construction Projects

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 Controlling Environmental Pollution Caused by Illegal Export of E-Waste in Developing Countries Such as China, India, and Middle East

5.5.4.2 Recycling Plastic is Costlier Than Producing New Plastic

5.5.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Waste Management

5.6 Trends

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Players in Waste Management Market

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Trade Data Statistics

5.9 Supply Chain Analysis

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Waste Management: Codes and Regulations

5.12 Waste Management: Patent Registrations

5.13 Case Study Analysis

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Waste Management Market, by Waste Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hazardous Waste

6.2.1 Increased Need to Protect Environment and Human Health to Spur Market Growth

6.3 E-Waste

6.3.1 Rapid Urbanization, Transforming Urban Mobility, and Increased Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions to Boost Demand for Waste Management Services

6.4 Plastic Waste

6.4.1 Technological Advances in Recycling of Plastic Waste to Support Market Growth

6.5 Bio-Medical Waste

6.5.1 Escalated Demand for Healthcare Services to Boost Market Growth

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Elevated Demand for Recyclable Household Products to Stimulate Market Growth

7 Waste Management Market, by Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Open Dumping

7.2.1 Inexpensive and Convenient Way to Discard Waste Would Boost Demand for Open Dumping

7.3 Incineration/Combustion

7.3.1 Surged Need to Destroy Toxic Waste at High Temperature to Propel Market Growth

7.4 Landfill

7.4.1 Increased Need to Dispose of Waste That Cannot be Recycled Creates Requirement for Landfills

7.5 Recycling

7.5.1 High Essentiality to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions to Stimulate Market Growth

7.6 Composting & Anaerobic Digestion

7.6.1 High Demand for Biogas and Composting That Reduce Environmental Risks to Foster Market Growth

8 Waste Management Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Residential

8.2.1 Ever-Increasing Population and Significant Solid Waste Generation to Drive Demand for Waste Management Services from Residential Segment

8.2.1.1 Households (Direct to Customer)

8.2.1.1.1 Growing Need to Recycle Hazardous and Non-Hazardous Waste Generated Through Households to Create Considerable Demand for Waste Management Services

8.2.1.2 Municipalities

8.2.1.2.1 Surging Requirement to Manage Municipal Waste as It is the Most Pervasive and Important Contributor of Waste

8.2.1.3 Societies/Home Associations

8.2.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Waste Management Services from Societies and Home Associations as They Are the Second-Largest Contributor of Waste

8.2.1.4 Property Management

8.2.1.4.1 Increasing Number of Construction Projects Makes Waste Management Services Imperative to Keep Environment Safe and Clean

8.2.1.5 Others

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Dramatic Rise of Urbanization and Thriving Hospitality Sector to Fuel Demand for Waste Management Services

8.3.1.1 Offices and Retail Stores

8.3.1.1.1 Offices and Retailers Are Major Users of Waste Management Services from the Commercial Sector

8.3.1.2 Commercial Property Owners

8.3.1.2.1 Commercial Spaces Becoming Aware of Effective Ways of Trash Removal and Disposal

8.3.1.3 Restaurants

8.3.1.3.1 Restaurants Contribute Significantly to Commercial Waste

8.3.1.4 Government Offices

8.3.1.4.1 Government Offices Usually Generate Paper Waste, Plastic Waste, and E-Waste

8.3.1.5 Education and Healthcare Facilities

8.3.1.5.1 Educational Institutions and Healthcare Clinics Dominate Market for Commercial Users

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Increasing Need for Effective Waste Treatment to Preserve Earth Would Accelerate Market Growth

8.4.1.1 Construction, Renovation, and Demolition Sites

8.4.1.1.1 Construction, Renovation, and Demolition Sites to Lead Waste Management Market for Industrial Segment in Coming Years

8.4.1.2 Manufacturing Facilities

8.4.1.2.1 Manufacturing Facilities Generate Toxic Waste That Can be Managed and Disposed of According to Government Norms and Guidelines

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Waste Management

11.1.2 Suez

11.1.3 Veolia

11.1.4 Waste Connections

11.1.5 Republic Services

11.1.6 Biffa

11.1.7 Clean Harbors

11.1.8 Covanta Holding

11.1.9 Daiseki

11.1.10 Hitachi Zosen

11.1.11 Remondis Se & Co. Kg

11.1.12 Urbaser

11.1.13 Fcc Environment

11.1.14 Biomedical Waste Solutions

11.1.15 Stericycle

11.2 SME Players

11.2.1 Ecomed Services

11.2.2 Skrap

11.2.3 Recyglo

11.2.4 Saahas Zero Waste

11.2.5 Recycle Track Systems

11.2.6 Gem Enviro Management Pvt Ltd.

11.2.7 Recycling Technologies

11.2.8 Vital Waste

11.2.9 Rekosistem

11.2.10 Unbound Chemicals

12 Appendix

