Worldwide Graphene Industry to 2031 - In Depth-assessment of Graphene Producer and Distributor Pricing in 2020

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Graphene Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc.

Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to its exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Graphene Market Report 2021 is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene and publisher of Graphene Magazine. Profiling over 300 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).

The Graphene Market Report 2021 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2031 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2031. Global graphene market size split by market in 2020and for each application to 2031.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of more than 300 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, Saint Jean Carbon, Huvis, SafeLi LLC, Graphex Group Ltd, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 crisis on the graphene market, by end user industry.

Market overview of industry developments in 2020-21.

Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, Stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Spreadsheet of graphene producers and production quantities.

Spreadsheet of current graphene prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE

2.1 History

2.2 Types of graphene

2.3 Properties



3 GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS

3.1 Composition

3.2 Comparison to quantum dots

3.3 Properties

3.4 Synthesis

3.4.1 Top-down method

3.4.2 Bottom-up method

3.4.3 Comparison of synthesis methods

3.5 Applications

3.6 Markets

3.6.1 Electronics and photonics

3.6.2 Energy storage and conversion

3.6.3 Sensors

3.6.4 Biomedicine and life sciences

3.6.5 Anti-counterfeiting

3.7 Challenges

3.8 Production of graphene quantum dots

3.8.1 Current and projected revenues

3.8.2 Pricing



4 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

4.1 Quality

4.2 Assessment of graphene production methods



5 REGULATIONS

5.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation

5.1.1 Europe

5.1.2 United States

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2 Workplace exposure



6 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS



7 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION

7.1 Commercial production capacities

7.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities

7.2.1 By producer

7.2.2 By region

7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities

7.3.1 By producer

7.3.2 Production capacity by region

7.4 CVD graphene film

7.4.1 By producer

7.5 Graphene production issues and challenges

7.5.1 Oversupply

7.5.2 Quality

7.5.3 Large-volume markets

7.5.4 Commoditisation

7.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective



8 GRAPHENE PRICING

8.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene

8.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing

8.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing

8.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing

8.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing

8.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing

8.7 Graphene ink



9 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE

9.1 3D PRINTING

9.1.1 Market overview

9.1.2 Market prospects

9.1.3 Market assessment

9.1.4 Applications map

9.1.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.1.6 Product developers

9.2 ADHESIVES

9.2.1 Market overview

9.2.2 Market prospects

9.2.3 Market assessment

9.2.4 Applications map

9.2.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.2.6 Product developers

9.3 AUTOMOTIVE

9.3.1 Market overview

9.3.2 Market prospects

9.3.3 Market assessment

9.3.4 Applications map

9.3.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.3.6 Product developers

9.4 BATTERIES

9.4.1 Market overview

9.4.1.1 Battery market megatrends

9.4.2 Market prospects

9.4.2.1 Flexible and stretchable batteries

9.4.3 Market assessment

9.4.4 Applications Map

9.4.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.4.6 Product developers

9.5 COMPOSITES

9.5.1 Market overview

9.5.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

9.5.2.1 Market prospects

9.5.2.2 Market assessment

9.5.2.3 Applications map

9.5.3 Metal-matrix composites

9.5.3.1 Market assessment

9.5.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.5.5 Product developers

9.6 CONDUCTIVE INKS

9.6.1 Market overview

9.6.2 Market prospects

9.6.3 Market assessment

9.6.4 Applications map

9.6.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.6.6 Product developers

9.7 CONSTRUCTION AND BUILDINGS

9.7.1 Market overview

9.7.2 Market prospects

9.7.3 Market assessment

9.7.3.1 Cement

9.7.3.2 Asphalt bitumen

9.7.3.3 Aerogels

9.7.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.7.5 Product developers

9.8 ELECTRONICS

9.8.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND DISPLAYS

9.8.1.1 Market overview

9.8.1.2 Market prospects

9.8.1.3 Market assessment

9.8.1.4 Global market, historical and forecast to 2031

9.8.1.5 Product developers

9.8.2 TRANSISTORS AND INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

9.8.2.1 Market overview

9.8.2.2 Market prospects

9.8.2.3 Market assessment

9.8.2.4 Applications map

9.8.2.5 Global market, historical and forecast to 2031

9.8.2.6 Product developers

9.8.3 MEMORY DEVICES

9.8.3.1 Market overview

9.8.3.2 Market prospects

9.8.3.3 Market assessment

9.8.3.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.8.3.5 Product developers

9.9 FILTRATION

9.9.1 Market overview

9.9.2 Market prospects

9.9.3 Market assessment

9.9.4 Applications map

9.9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.9.6 Product developers

9.10 FUEL CELLS

9.10.1 Market overview

9.10.2 Market prospects

9.10.3 Market assessment

9.10.4 Applications map

9.10.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.10.6 Product developers

9.11 LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE

9.11.1 Market overview

9.11.2 Market prospects

9.11.2.1 Drug delivery

9.11.2.2 Imaging and diagnostics

9.11.2.3 Implants

9.11.2.4 Medical biosensors

9.11.2.5 Woundcare

9.11.2.6 Medical wearables

9.11.2.7 Gene delivery

9.11.3 Market assessment

9.11.4 Applications map

9.11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.11.6 Product developers

9.12 LIGHTING

9.12.1 Market overview

9.12.2 Market prospects

9.12.3 Market assessment

9.12.4 Applications map

9.12.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.12.6 Product developers

9.13 LUBRICANTS

9.13.1 Market overview

9.13.2 Market prospects

9.13.3 Market assessment

9.13.4 Applications map

9.13.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.13.6 Product developers

9.14 OIL AND GAS

9.14.1 Market overview

9.14.2 Market prospects

9.14.3 Market assessment

9.14.4 Applications map

9.14.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.14.6 Product developers

9.15 PAINTS AND COATINGS

9.15.1 Market overview

9.15.2 Market prospects

9.15.3 Market assessment

9.15.4 Applications map

9.15.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.15.6 Product developers

9.16 PHOTONICS

9.16.1 Market overview

9.16.2 Market prospects

9.16.3 Market assessment

9.16.4 Applications map

9.16.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.16.6 Product developers

9.17 PHOTOVOLTAICS

9.17.1 Market overview

9.17.2 Market prospects

9.17.3 Market assessment

9.17.4 Applications map

9.17.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.17.6 Product developers

9.18 RUBBER AND TIRES

9.18.1 Market overview

9.18.2 Market prospects

9.18.3 Market assessment

9.18.4 Applications map

9.18.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.18.6 Product developers

9.19 SENSORS

9.19.1 Market overview

9.19.2 Market prospects

9.19.3 Market assessment

9.19.4 Applications map

9.19.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.19.6 Product developers

9.20 GRAPHENE IN SMART TEXTILES AND APPAREL

9.20.1 Market overview

9.20.2 Market prospects

9.20.3 Market assessment

9.20.4 Applications map

9.20.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.20.6 Product developers

9.21 GRAPHENE IN SUPERCAPACITORS

9.21.1 Market overview

9.21.2 Market prospects

9.21.3 Market assessment

9.21.3.1 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

9.21.4 Applications map

9.21.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2031

9.21.6 Product developers

9.22 OTHER MARKETS

9.22.1 Audio equipment

9.22.2 Sporting goods and apparel



10 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT

10.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer

10.2 Markets targeted, by producer

10.3 Graphene product developers target markets



11 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES



12 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS

12.1 Adama Materials

12.2 Anderlab Technologies

12.3 Aneeve Nanotechnologies LLC

12.4 Apex Graphene

12.5 Bluevine Graphene Industries

12.6 Carben Semicon Ltd.

12.7 Carbon Sciences

12.8 California Lithium Battery

12.9 Catalyx Nanotech, Inc.

12.10 Celtig, LLC

12.11 Durham Graphene Science Ltd.

12.12 Epi-lab sp. z o.o.

12.13 Global Graphene Technologies

12.14 Grafetech Europe S.L.

12.15 Graphene Devices, Ltd.

12.16 Graphene Energy, Inc.

12.17 Graphene Frontiers, LLC

12.18 Graphene ESD Corporation

12.19 Graphene Nanotech S.L.

12.20 Graphene-RGY

12.21 Graphene Sensors Inc.

12.22 Graphene Technologies

12.23 GraphenTech

12.24 Grox Industries, LLC

12.25 Hengli Shengtai (Xiamen) Graphene Technology

12.26 Hycarb, Inc.

12.27 Nanotech Biomachines, Inc.

12.28 Nanotech Engineering, Inc.

12.29 National Nanomaterials

12.30 Qingdao Haoxin New Energy Technology

12.31 Quantum Materials Corporation

12.32 Quantum Seed

12.33 Redex Nano Lab

12.34 Sinocarbon Materials

12.35 Solan

12.36 SupraG Energy

12.37 Tetrels Technology Corporation

12.38 United Nanotech Innovations

12.39 VN Graphene

12.40 Wavve Stream

12.41 Xolve, Inc.



13 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS



14 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



15 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byy988