APP Tech Launches New Website

NORWALK, Conn., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APP Tech, a provider of claims-management software to the insurance, transportation, construction, local governments, TPAs, self-insured groups, and hospitality industries, has launched a new website as part of re-staging and re-positioning its brand, communicating the expansion of its product portfolio, and stepping up its marketing efforts to promote its recent successes. The new site is just one element in a comprehensive program of marketing communications being created for a variety of media.



“Our investments in product development over the past few years brought our newest product, Cloud Claims, to market,” said Paul McLaughlin, founder and president at APP Tech. “We wanted our website to reflect the same principles of simplicity, capability, and beauty that Cloud Claims does. Our upgraded website will increase our reach and effectively communicate what we do and how we do it. The website is just one step in the process of refining our communications efforts. There’s more to come and the whole APP Tech team is very excited about our bright future ahead.”

APP Tech is the first company to offer a standalone, incident-based claims-management system, with a 100-percent success rate on implementations. It streamlines its customers’ claims operations by tracking all claim activities, documents, and financials. Clean screens and unlimited depth hierarchies make it easy to navigate claims data and to track all activities on any given claim. APP Tech’s Cloud Claims provides everything from workflows and reminders to reporting and analytics.

About APP Tech

Founded in 2003, APP Tech is dedicated to claims management. Its software is used throughout North America and is continually enhanced and refined. Because it’s in the cloud, APP Tech’s customers get continuous system upgrades. They don’t need their IT departments to install anything. APP Tech is rolling out updates all the time, and its customer-retention rate exceeds 95 percent. For more information, please visit www.apptechllc.com.

