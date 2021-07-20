PREMIER SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITY IN TENNESSEE INSTALLS GROUNDBREAKING UVC SOLUTIONS

Gallatin, TN, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthe Inc., a global leader in UVC sanitization solutions, announced today that The Capstone at Station Camp, a new senior living community providing assisted living and memory care, operated by Integral Senior Living (ISL), and owned by Hunt Midwest has installed Healthe’s latest UVC solution as an added layer of protection in their mitigation strategy. The community has installed Healthe’s CLEANSE® in their elevators, in addition to the solutions it already has installed (Healthe ENTRY™ and Healthe AIR™).

The Capstone at Station Camp contracted Healthe to augment their community’s comprehensive cleaning solutions, and specifically to address high-traffic elevators. The installed CLEANSE bars work silently to clean the upper cab air, improving air quality with the natural germicidal properties of UVC 222nm light. Smart features automate the cleaning and maintenance process, including motion sensor activation and indicator lights for operating mode and lamp replacement. CLEANSE is designed to address pathogen threats to small, low-ventilated high-traffic spaces, such as elevators, offices, conference rooms and restrooms, but may be scaled for larger spaces.

“For ISL, the well-being of our residents, associates and guests is our top priority. Having worked with Healthe at other communities, choosing their innovative solutions to help inactivate pathogens at high-traffic touchpoints was really something that felt like the right thing to do. It helped us provide an additional layer of protection to our already rigorous mitigation strategy,” said Collette Gray, President and CEO of ISL. “We are confident that installing this technology will provide those living in, working at, or visiting our community the peace of mind they have come to expect knowing we are doing all we can to protect those in our indoor spaces.”

“We are pleased to be working with Integral Senior Living to bring our UVC sanitization solutions into more of their communities nationwide,” said Healthe CCO Troy Temple. “The global pandemic has had an overwhelming impact on older Americans and the communities they live in. Healthe is pleased to be able to help ISL add to their multi-layered approach to protect their community by installing our best-in-class technology.”

Integral Senior Living (ISL), headquartered in Carlsbad, California, manages a progressive selection of independent, assisted living and memory care properties throughout 21 states to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. ISL centers its initiatives around a people-centric care philosophy and is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality.

“Hunt Midwest has always strived to be a model to others in the industry when it comes to protecting indoor spaces. Adding Healthe’s UVC technology solution to our multi-layered mitigation strategy was a no-brainer,” said Doug Coleman, SVP of Acquisitions and Investments at Hunt Midwest. “Our highest priority continues to be providing peace of mind for our residents and team members and Healthe’s products are another tool to help us achieve that.

The Healthe CLEANSE is available now in limited quantities. More information on CLEANSE and any of our UVC technology solutions can be found by visiting the company’s product page.

About Healthe, Inc.

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying products that incorporate UVC and Far-UVC 222 technologies that have been shown in independent studies to inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces. Healthe’s mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive, and healthier environment. Healthe’s Founder and Chief Science Officer is Fred Maxik, a former NASA scientist and one of the world’s foremost experts in solid state lighting. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Hunt Midwest

Hunt Midwest is a dynamic real estate development company with a focus on industrial, commercial, mission critical, multifamily, senior living and residential real estate. Its portfolio is anchored by SubTropolis, the world’s largest underground business complex. Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based, privately held company owned by the Lamar Hunt family. The Hunt family business is a diverse portfolio of entities involved in real estate, sports/media, energy/resources, and private equity investments. In addition to Hunt Midwest, marquee entities include the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt Southwest, FC Dallas Soccer Club, Toyota Stadium, Chicago Bulls and United Center. More information is available at HuntMidwest.com.

About Integral Senior Living

Integral Senior Living (ISL), headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., manages a progressive selection of senior residences to meet the growing needs of today’s aging population. It manages independent, assisted living and memory care properties throughout 21 states. Ranked among the nation’s largest senior living providers, according to Senior Living Executive, ISL is founded on a care philosophy that fosters dignity and respect for residents and promotes their independence and individuality. The dedicated associates at each community are trained to maintain the highest standards of senior care services. For more information about ISL, visit Integral Senior Living’s website, blog and Facebook page.

