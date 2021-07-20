Datawiza Appoints Alan Grebene as Strategic Advisor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawiza, the first company to offer cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) , today announced it has expanded its board of advisors, adding technology industry veteran Alan Grebene. The move comes as Datawiza prepares to leverage its recently announced technology and strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Auth0 to expand its go-to-market strategy. Grebene is advising the company on strategy, financing and scaling the business.



“We are extremely pleased to be attracting the talent and expertise of an industry veteran like Alan to Datawiza because it reflects the terrific technical foundation of our solution and the huge potential market our innovation is creating,” said Dr. Canming Jiang, Co-Founder & CEO of Datawiza. “Cybersecurity Ventures is predicting that the global cost of cybercrime will reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, and the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline shows the disruption that even a single successful cyber attack can cause. Every organization we speak with is desperate to shorten their horizon to a Zero Trust world, so we are delivering the absolute right solution at the most critical time. Alan has deep experience in helping startups become successful organizations, and his insights will enable us to build a strong and lasting company while avoiding the common pitfalls that plague many young ventures.”

The lightweight, cloud-delivered Datawiza AMaaS helps companies implement a Zero Trust Architecture by eliminating much of the complexity of migrating applications and services to modern identity management solutions, such as Microsoft Azure AD and Auth0, without rewriting applications. Datawiza enables companies of any size using these solutions to achieve single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) across hybrid multi-cloud environments, while supporting policy-defined, URL-level access controls based on detailed user and device attributes. Datawiza reduces the migration effort by as much as 10x.

Alan Grebene has more than 20 years of experience as an executive, advisor and investor in high-growth technology companies. He has scaled multiple companies from the start-up stage through IPO across a variety of leadership roles. In his most recent executive role, Alan helped lead Medallia as EVP and General Counsel from boot-strapped start-up through over 50x revenue growth and global expansion before departing the company after a successful IPO in 2019. As an advisor, Alan works closely with founders and management teams that have established a strong product-market fit to help them navigate the challenges of expanding, scaling and evolving their business for long-term sustainable growth.

“Datawiza’s unique approach to helping companies rapidly achieve Zero Trust can improve nearly every organization’s posture against cyber threats,” said Grebene. “I’m very excited to be helping the innovative team at Datawiza build and scale a great company and to realize their tremendous market potential.”

About Datawiza

The cloud-delivered Datawiza Platform offers Access Management as a Service (AMaaS) to secure applications and APIs based on the Zero Trust architecture, providing consolidated and continuous risk and trust assessment. Unlike other access management products (e.g., legacy web access managers) that are complex and siloed in hybrid environments, Datawiza offers large enterprises and SMBs a comprehensive, centralized and easy-to-deploy solution that allows every company to simplify access management, save time and increase security. Datawiza was founded in 2018 by security expert Dr. Canming Jiang, a veteran of Shape Security, now part of F5, and cloud expert Cunhao (Alex) Gao, a veteran of Google and Amazon. For more information, visit https://datawiza.com .

