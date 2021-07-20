Rogers Awarded Best Wireless Network in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

English French

Rogers named “Best in Test” by umlaut1, global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking



Report ranks Rogers as best in overall reliability on wireless network and achieves top scores in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

Rogers was the first to bring 5G services to Atlantic Canada, reaching 12 communities across the region

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by umlaut, a global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking, ranked Rogers number one among wireless carriers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia in wireless voice, data and reliability.

The results confirm that Rogers customers have access to the best wireless network experience in the two Atlantic provinces at a time when connectivity is more important than ever. With the Rogers mobile network, customers enjoy the best performance while they stay connected to the things that matter to them, whether it’s accessing vital services, keeping in touch with loved ones, taking work calls on the go, or streaming the latest movies. For businesses of all sizes, reliable mobile connectivity plays a vital role as many Atlantic Canadians continue to work remotely.

"Being the wireless network that Atlantic Canadians rely on to stay connected is a role we take very seriously, and there was no greater reminder of that than this past year,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to be recognized for our investment in the region by globally renowned network benchmarker umlaut, and we remain focused on enhancing and expanding our networks to bring more reliable, next-generation wireless services to Atlantic Canadians.”

Rogers was ranked Best in Test and most reliable network overall for the entire provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. The study also ranked Rogers as the best and most reliable wireless network in all of Canada, and among the top wireless carriers worldwide benchmarked by umlaut.

umlaut, which tests mobile networks in more than 120 countries around the world, measured the performance of voice and data services on smartphones based on extensive drive tests throughout Canada. The company assigns an overall score to each Canadian provider by ranking the performance of typical consumer use cases such as making and receiving calls, browsing popular websites, downloading/uploading content and streaming video content. umlaut completed drive tests across 30,000 km over the course of 52 days covering major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and connection roads. The testing included network reliability, responsiveness, download/upload speed, voice quality, call setup time, and video streaming stability and quality. For more information, visit here.

Rogers is focused on partnering and providing reliable connectivity to support Atlantic residents and businesses across the region.

“At Acadian Seaplants our staff, consultants, and executives, have relied on Rogers for our corporate mobility needs for more than five years, with locations across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick,” said Adam Leszczak, Senior Manager, Global IT Infrastructure & Vendor Management, Acadian Seaplants Limited. “The Rogers network has always been there for us both locally, as well as during significant travel events for our company and we know our teams can count on strong, reliable connections.”

Rogers recently announced the expansion of its 5G network in the Atlantic region, now reaching residents and businesses in Saint John, Halifax, Moncton and Fredericton. Rogers is Atlantic Canada’s first 5G network, with service now lit up in 12 communities across the region.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.