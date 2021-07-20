uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu

English French

SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Québec, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu at 1005 Boulevard du Séminaire N, Suite 10, near the hospital. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the Haut-Richelieu region stay connected.



uBreakiFix Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu is owned by Erik Levasseur who is no stranger to the area. Raised as a local of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, M. Levasseur still calls the community home.

“While this is the tenth uBreakiFix location in Quebec, this will be the first one in my hometown which is incredibly special,” said M. Levasseur. “I was introduced to the uBreakiFix family when I needed my phone repaired, and my experience was so positive that it had a lasting impact and I knew I had to get more involved. I am excited to bring the same standard of quality service I received to the Haut-Richelieu community I love so much.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 11 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, it’s all about ensuring the customer has an excellent experience,” said M. Levasseur. “Our primary goal is to provide reliable repair service, and we look forward to making that as convenient as possible through our ideal locale. We offer same-day repairs as well as a price match guarantee on all our work, so your device repair can be an easy and affordable fix.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/saint-jean-sur-richelieu. uBreakiFix Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu is located at:

uBreakiFix

1005 Boulevard du Séminaire N, Suite 10, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC J3A 1R7

450-349-1507

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

(404) 717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

