Slinger Bag Signs Distribution Deal For Macau

BALTIMORE, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger (OTCQB: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment and with the vision to become a connected sports company, has today announced the launch of its Slinger Bag brand into the Macau market. The company has agreed a five-year distribution partnership with Tennis Bot Pte Ltd., a leading provider of innovative experiences for tennis players who want to improve their game and have more fun on the court. Initially started in Singapore, Tennis Bot has expanded across the Asia-Pacific Region, and now serves customers located in 14 different countries including Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Tennis Bot will be the exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag ball launcher tennis product in Macau. The agreement also covers all other products bearing the Slinger® trademark including tennis ball launcher accessories, sports bags, tennis balls, tennis court accessories and other tennis related products marketed by Slinger. Consumer sales of Slinger Bag in Macau will commence from July 2021 and will include a comprehensive, multi-dimensional launch campaign, comprising a number of online and above and below the line marketing activities to introduce Slinger Bag to tennis fans in Macau.

The new announcement follows Tennis Bot’s existing distribution agreements with Slinger, covering the Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysian markets. Slinger Bag has also secured a number of distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets, including for Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, UK & Ireland, Switzerland, Russia and all four Scandinavian markets – a total of nearly 50 markets globally.

Tennis is one of the more popular sports in Macau, the autonomous region that has one of the highest per capita incomes in the world as well as being the most densely populated. Dubbed the ‘Las Vegas of the East’ due to the number of its casinos and luxury hotels, it boasts its own tennis academy whilst many of its luxury hotels provide access to tennis courts and coaching facilities. In 2007, The Venetian Macau played host to the Macao Tennis Showdown, the grand finale of a three-leg Pete Sampras vs Roger Federer Asia exhibition match tour.

Greg Experton, Tennis Bot’s Founder, comments, “We are already successfully representing Slinger Bag in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, and are enjoying working with Slinger Bag to encourage the growth of tennis in South East Asia, so adding Macau is a logical progression. We will be targeting both grassroots players as well as the coaching programs based around the many hotels in Macau with tennis facilities, and are really optimistic about the product’s appeal here. Slinger Bag is a perfect entry point to the game as it does not require a playing partner or even a tennis court!”

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.

Mike Ballardie, Slinger CEO adds, “This is another important distribution deal for us in South East Asia, a region where we are really excited about Slinger Bag’s potential. To be increasing our working arrangements with Tennis Bot is ideal, as they already know about our product and are confident they can emulate the success they are already achieving in the other territories they cover for us.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

To order Slinger Bag on the Tennis Bot website for Macau, Hong Kong or Singapore orders visit https://tennisbot.asia/product/slinger/

